BP Finally Looks Attractive, Offering A High And Safe Dividend

BP plc (NYSE:BP) is getting done with the Deepwater Horizon fallout, and management has done a good job in improving the company's operations. New projects and cost-cutting allow for higher cash flows, and investors receive an attractive and safe dividend whilst waiting for the growth investments to pay off.

The Deepwater Horizon Fallout Is Mostly Dealt With

Deepwater Horizon, which sank in 2010, has put BP under a lot of pressure. The company has paid many billions since, and it is, to this day, making payments. During the most recent quarter BP has made $1.6 billion in Gulf of Mexico oil spill-related payments, which includes $1.2 billion to the Department of Justice 2012 settlement agreement. All payments under this agreement have now been made, which will result in lower cash outflows for Gulf of Mexico oil spill payments in the future.

BP's guidance sees this year's oil spill-related payments coming in marginally above $3.0 billion, so we can assume about $1.5 billion in payments during Q2-Q4, or about $500 million quarterly. This is a substantial decline from the $1.6 billion it paid during Q1, which should be a major relief for the company.

BP has now processed more than 99% of the more than 390,000 claims, and after paying more than $65 billion, the company is now almost done with dealing with this debacle. Once the rest of the claims have been settled and no future payouts are pending, BP will in all likelihood become more attractive to shareholders, which should result in a higher valuation.

Cost-Cutting And Growth Projects Allow For Rising Cash Flows That BP Can Utilize In Multiple Ways

When oil prices averaged more than $100 per barrel a couple of years ago, oil majors were not required to focus on their costs. Even when not operating in the most efficient way, these companies earned billions, thanks to high revenues. The oil price crash has made it necessary for these companies to cut down expenses in every possible way in order to be able to fund their dividend payments.

This has led to substantially lower breakeven prices for oil companies, with technological improvements (i.e., in shale technology) playing a role as well.

Source: BP Q1 Earnings Release

The company will be able to fully fund its dividend payments as long as the price of oil averages $50 per barrel this year. BP expects that the breakeven price will continue to decline over the coming years, as cost-cutting will make it even more efficient. At the same time new projects will come on-line and increase BP's revenues, which will also positively impact its cash generation.

Brent Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

Since the price for Brent crude has been moving between $70 and $80 throughout the second quarter, and since there is no sign of a substantial decline in the price of oil, BP will easily be able to fully cover all dividend payments in the foreseeable future. The company will produce a massive amount of surplus cash flows on top of what is required for the dividend, which will allow it to do several things.

The first one is for BP to keep its share repurchase program intact. The company is not buying back a massive amount of stock; the program has been put in place to offset dilution from its dividend reinvestment plan. Buybacks that are aimed at keeping the share count stable are a positive for investors in the long run, as this prevents dilution and means that BP will not be forced to pay a higher total amount of dividends in the future.

BP also will be able to lower its debt levels, thanks to rising cash flows. Gearing (BP's management's favorite metric to assess the company's leverage) was ~28% at the end of Q1:

Source: BP Q1 Earnings Release

BP's gearing was relatively on par with the ratio at the end of Q1 2017, which shows that the company was in a position where its leverage didn't grow further during 2017. With oil prices rising substantially over the last couple of months, whilst production continues to rise as well, the company's gearing most likely has peaked in Q1 and will start declining over the coming quarters. Lower GoM oil spill payouts will be a positive for BP's debt levels and leverage as well. Management has stated that the company's leverage is poised to trend down throughout the remainder of 2018.

BP can also utilize its cash flows to grow inorganically, with BHP Billiton's (NYSE:BBL) US shale assets being a likely acquisition target in the foreseeable future. BHP Billiton has been looking to sell these assets for a while now, and apparently BP is a high bidder right now. This $10+ billion takeover would vastly expand BP's shale footprint in the US. Since returns on capital as well as the time that is needed for investments to start paying off are favorable for shale plays, such a move could improve the company's cash flows and returns on capital further.

Organic cash flows will continue to grow at a compelling pace as well as new growth projects will come on-line over the coming years. BP grew its production by 6% year over year during Q1, and the company forecasts a total of 900,000 barrels of oil equivalent in new production through 2021.

Valuation And Dividend

BP currently offers a dividend yield of 5.3%, which is among the highest yields investors can get from major oil & gas companies. Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX), for example, offer yields of 3.9% and 3.6%, respectively, French oil major Total (NYSE:TOT) offers a dividend yield of 4.7%. Shell offers a marginally higher dividend yield of 5.4%.

Due to a relatively high dividend yield that looks quite safe due to the company's strong cash generation, BP could be interesting for income investors. One downside is that the dividend hasn't been raised for a couple of years, whereas US peers continued to raise their payouts through the oil price crash.

BP EV to EBITDA (Forward) data by YCharts

Shares of BP are trading at the lowest EV-to-EBITDA multiple in its peer group, and the company's forward earnings multiple is slightly lower than the peer group average of 13. BP therefore looks undervalued compared to the other supermajors, whilst also offering an above-average dividend yield. This combination, combined with a strong cash flow and production growth profile, makes the shares look compelling. The fact that BP will finally be done with the Deepwater Horizon fallout in the foreseeable future - 8 years after the catastrophe - is a positive as well.

Bottom Line

After eight years, BP will be done with the Deepwater Horizon catastrophe for the foreseeable future. In addition, it will benefit from rising production, higher oil prices and the positive impact of cost-cutting.

Overall, the company's cash flows are poised to rise, which allows for a compelling dividend yield that is accompanied by an inexpensive valuation. BP therefore looks relatively attractive for income investors right here.

