Behind The Boeing NMA Service Entry

The launch of the Boeing (BA) NMA, Boeing’s New Mid-size Aircraft, is one that is much awaited by the aerospace industry. One problem, however, is that Boeing is aiming for a 2025 service entry while a launch would take place within a year. In a previous report, we already explained why we don’t think a launch during this year’s Farnborough Airshow is likely. In this report, we want to have a look at what recent developments tell us about Boeing’s ability to launch somewhere in the coming 12 to 18 months and have the aircraft enter service in 2025 as planned and how that could impact performance improvement of the propulsion systems, which we consider to be the bottle neck for a timely service entry of a new jet with desired fuel burn.

The way we will approach things is not straightforward but not complex either. We know several milestones from previous aircraft developments and we also know what fuel burn reduction for the propulsion systems is being targeted, by assuming a certain date for the ATO (authority to offer) we can ‘calculate’ the EIS (entry into service) date and calculate how much the turbofans could possibly be improved. We will take the development timelines for the Boeing 787, Airbus A350 and Boeing 777 and for each timeline we apply 3 different launch dates, one in December 2018, one in May 2019 and one in December 2019. Going from there we apply the development profiles of the aircraft.

Boeing 787

*Date in italics are taken as the mid-point of the month if no exact date was known.

From the table we see that the it took Boeing 6 years to go from ATO to first flight and almost 8 years to go from ATO to service entry. Those two numbers already show quite well how challenging it will be for Boeing to bring its aircraft to the market by 2025. Launch during the Farnborough Airshow and the aircraft will enter service somewhere in mid-2026.

Launching by the end of the year would indicate an EIS of October 2026, while a launch in May 2018 would already shift an EIS to early 2027 and an ATO by the end of 2019 would mean an EIS in late 2027. Judging from the Boeing 787 timeline a launch by the end of the year or the end of 2019, would not result in a timely service entry.

According to the Boeing 787 timeline applied to the Boeing NMA, launches in either late 2018 or late 2019 would require a first engine run in 2021 or early 2022. We found that newly developed turbofans can become roughly 0.8 percent more efficient per year. Rolls Royce targets a 25% reduction compared to its earliest Trent turbofans. Obviously, competing propulsion systems are expected to have similar performance improvements. We found that using the compounded improvement for the turbofans coupled with the timeline, an improvement of around 22%-23% would be possible in theory. The remainder could be achieved via performance improvement packages after service entry.

Overall it is important to note that if the Boeing 797, timewise, looks anything like the Boeing 787 development, the aircraft will be late to the market and the turbofans will be slightly off the targeted fuel burn reduction. Obviously the development of the Boeing 787 includes two years of delays. Assuming that Boeing learned its lesson, the jet maker would only require 5.5 years to go from ATO to EIS. So, in a perfect development the Boeing NMA could enter service in late 2024 or early 2025. The problem, however, is that to facilitate such an EIS-window the turbofans should have their first run by the end of this year or early in 2019 or there should be a compression in the time between the first run of the turbofans and service entry of the aircraft. Given the fact that developers just submitted their proposals and Rolls Royce just froze their design and expects ground testing in 2021, it is impossible that there is any jet maker that could commence and finalize testing in time without compressing the first-run-to-EIS timeframe.

Airbus A350

*Date in italics are taken as the mid-point of the month if no exact date was known.

The Airbus A350 needed 6.5 years to go from launch to first flight, 6 months longer than the Boeing 787, and slightly over 8 years to go from launch to service entry which is 3 months longer than the Boeing 787 needed.

If we apply the timeline for the Airbus A350 to Boeing’s NMA and assume a launch/ATO by year-end we get to a service entry in early 2027. If the ATO comes by May 2019, the EIS slides to mid-2027 and if the ATO comes even later, in December 2019, the A350 timeline suggests an EIS in 2028. The first run for the turbofans would be in the 2022-2023 timeframe and we believe that would allow the turbofans to reach 24% out of the 25% targeted improvement.

Also the Airbus A350 suffered a 2 year delay. When we take this into account in combination with compressing the first-run-to-EIS timeframe, the aircraft could enter service in early 2025 at the earliest and early 2026 at the latest with first engine runs in 2021-2022. The corrected Airbus A350 timeline suggests first turbofan tests would be aligned pretty well with a timely service entry on the condition that a ATO/launch happens in December 2018 or May 2019.

Boeing 777

*Date in italics are taken as the mid-point of the month if no exact date was known.

The Boeing 777 needed 4.5 years to go from launch to first flight, 1.5 years earlier than the Boeing 787, and 5.5 years to go from launch to service entry which is 28 months less than the Boeing 787 needed.

If we apply the timeline for the Boeing 777 to Boeing’s NMA and assume a launch/ATO by year-end we get to a service entry in early 2024. If the ATO comes by May 2019, the EIS slides to mid-2024 and if the ATO comes even later, in December 2019, the Boeing 777 timeline suggests an EIS in 2025. The first run for the turbofans would be required in the 2019-2020 timeframe. We believe that would allow the turbofans to reach 22% out of the 25% targeted improvement but the schedule cannot be supported by turbofan developers.

Conclusion

Our findings are quite interesting, because we can conclude some things that might be somewhat surprising. The first thing is that based on timelines for the Boeing 787 and Airbus A350, development times (from ATO to EIS) seem to be around 7.5-8 years. However, if we take into account the delays that both aircraft programs suffered, the development should have been around 5.5 years which is the time it took for the Boeing 777 to be developed. Initially, we thought that Boeing was looking for extensive reductions in the development timeline but the jet maker is merely looking for a delay-free development.

Based on the Boeing 787 development scheme, which has been corrected for delays, we found that an EIS in 2025 could be supported with a launch in December 2019 on the condition that there will be a compression in the time between first engine run and EIS. The Boeing 777 development timeline suggest that a launch by 2025 is possible, but the first engine runs would come too early.

The Airbus A350 development timeline suggest that in order for a timeline service entry a launch is required either in late 2018 or early 2019 with a compression in the time between first engine run and the EIS. A December 2019 launch, however, would not support a timely service entry.

Whereas we were convinced earlier that Boeing would not be able to develop the aircraft in time as the jet maker needed 7.5 years to develop the Boeing 787, we do think that a ‘perfect’ development could be done in 5.5 years, which requires a launch in 2019. This also explains why Boeing has not been in an hurry to launch during this year’s Farnborough Airshow and is hinting on a launch decision in 2019. What remains unchanged is our view that a timely service entry can only be achieved when there is less time between the first runs of the turbofans and the EIS of the aircraft. The performance of the turbofans would be slightly off, but this would be addressable with so called PIPs (performance improvement packages). As we view it now, a 2025 EIS is doable but risk will be added to the development of the propulsion systems.

We still continue to believe that there is enough reason to assume a 2027 or late-2026 EIS will happen rather than a risk adding compession in development times that would bring an 2025 EIS in sight.

