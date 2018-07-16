Box: Reinstalling Confidence

A slew of improvements to Box Skills and its related AI capabilities, as well as high-profile beta signups for the module, is highly encouraging.

The burden of proof is on Box to show that its second-half billings will improve, as CFO Dylan Smith suggested on last quarter's earnings call.

Sentiment on Box (BOX) probably hasn't been as cautious as in 2015, when Box's high loss margins scared investors into thinking the company's longevity was limited, despite high growth. Now, the problem seems to be the opposite - in its last quarter release, which sent shares toppling, Box was able to make tremendous improvements in its operating margin, but at the cost of growth. The company's top-line growth fell beneath 20% (though only by a hair, at 19.9%) for the first time in its lifetime as a public company, and billings growth of 17% cast an equally sour light on growth potential for the remainder of the year.

With optimism for the company so weak, it's a good time to review the bullish case for Box - as well as the recent updates, specifically on the product side, that still render Box a top-tier software investment. I was cautious myself after Box's weak Q1 earnings, but after recent announcements touting the progress of Box Skills (which I believe to be Box's biggest differentiator and long-term growth driver) and new partnerships with Microsoft (MSFT) and IBM (IBM), I am far more willing to bet on a recovery for this company.

Earnings will be a critical turning point for Box. Last quarter, Box's co-founder and CFO Dylan Smith noted that the billings weakness in the first quarter of the year would be corrected in the second half of the year, due to higher-profile deals pushing out. Here's a refresher on the comment:

We are seeing higher new product attach rates in our pipeline associated with increasingly robust Box implementations. While it’s still early in the year given what we are seeing in our current pipeline, we expect many of these larger deals to close later in the year. As such, we expect Q4 billings to come in a couple of points higher as a percentage of total FY 19 billings relative to last year’s billings distribution."

With so many aggressive product improvements happening over the past few weeks, Smith's position that customers are deferring their purchases is highly believable. Ultimately, I see a price target of 6.5x EV/FY19 revenues for Box that can be attained after the perception of weak billings can be cleared, implying a $30 target and 15% upside from current levels.

Cheap revenue-based valuation, especially relative to Dropbox

The primary driver behind the bullish case for Box has always been its valuation. Box has perennially traded at a valuation multiple far below the average SaaS peer. In the past, investors have cited a multitude of reasons why that should be the case - higher loss margins, low-differentiation product, etcetera. These reasons have since backfired, as Box now generates positive free cash flow and has vastly improved its margins, as well as added new AI capabilities that clearly distinguish the Box platform from competing offerings like Google Drive and Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX).

The distinction to Dropbox deserves further mention. Despite a virtually identical business model (with some puts and takes on either side: Dropbox has more consumer users and higher growth/free cash flow than Box, but Box touts AI and enterprise-grade functions that Dropbox is far from being able to replicate), Dropbox has always traded at a significantly higher valuation multiple than Box. As most investors know, last month, Dropbox experienced a phantom surge up to $40 on little news, only to come crashing back down to the low $30s where it has traded for most of this year.

DBX data by YCharts

Still, at Dropbox's current share price of $32, the company has a market cap of $14.3 billion, and an enterprise value of $13.4 billion (after netting out about $850 million of balance sheet cash). This puts Dropbox's valuation at a rich 10.0x EV/FY19 revenues, based on the company's own guidance range of $1.33-1.35 billion in revenues (+21% y/y).

Box, on the other hand, is trading at a much more modest multiple. With a current market cap at $3.60 billion, Box carries an enterprise value of $3.43 billion, after netting out $217 million of cash and adding $40 million of debt as of Box's Q1 balance sheet. Against Box's FY19 revenue guidance range of $603-608 million (+20% y/y), this represents a valuation of 5.7x EV/FY19 revenues.

This is despite the fact that Dropbox and Box's growth ranges have virtually converged to the same number (~20%) this year, so Dropbox bulls can no longer argue a growth premium. If Box were trading at Dropbox's 10x revenue multiple, it would be worth $46 per share (or nearly twice its current price). This is why a price target at 6.5x forward revenues doesn't seem too outlandish.

Product accolades and partnerships abound in Q2

To further the distinction between Box and Dropbox, note as well the tremendous progress that Box has made on the product side in Q2 - particularly with regard to Box Skills.

Box Skills, in my opinion, creates a perfect distinction between the enterprise-ready Box and the consumer-oriented Dropbox. No other file-sharing company has built in AI/machine learnings capabilities anywhere close to rivaling Box's. Box Skills' ability to natively recognize content stored within the platform - whether text, video, or audio - and add intelligent tag and search features are virtually unparalleled in the industry.

Box Skills has been in a limited release since its unveiling earlier in the year (and it was the primary reason why the box of Social Capital called Box a top AI pick at the Sohn Investment Conference), but this month Box broadened its release to a group of top-tier clients. Per a Box press release:

Previously only available to select customers, Box Skills will be expanding its private beta access to additional customers starting in July, with several customers added each week [...] Over the past few months, Box has on-boarded an initial set of customers, including Virgin Trains, Ancestry.com, The University of Chicago, City of San Jose and others, into the private beta program for Box Skills. The customers participating in the private beta are leveraging Box Skills for a wide variety of enterprise use cases and digital business processes. For example, a large insurance company is building a custom skill to automatically label household objects in images and videos as part of a digital homeowner’s insurance policy process, and a construction equipment rental company is building a custom skill to automatically identify equipment type and extract part numbers from vehicles in images and videos."

In addition, Box has inked a new partnership with IBM Watson, one of the forerunners in machine learning technology (despite not being the one with the greatest market execution). Through this partnership, customers of Box Skills can make use of Watson Facial Recognition (for image recognition) and Watson Natural Language Understanding (for reading documents) for their content stored within Box. The company also announced an expanded partnership with Microsoft Azure, with expanded support for Box Skills' image and text recognition capabilities.

These high-profile partnerships and customer signups further legitimize Box's advancements in AI - which, again, is a feat that few content collaboration platforms can boast of. It's worth noting as well that Box scored a top-ranked Leader distinction in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Collaboration Platforms for its fifth consecutive year. This ranking probably has more weight with IT buyers than any other, which adds further credence to the conviction that Box truly can pick up billings in the back half of this year.

Key takeaways

Though the outlook for Box looked weak exiting Q1, I remain positive on Box for Q2 and beyond, specifically due to robust product announcements and improvements made over the past few weeks. It's worth noting that as a feature in private beta, Box Skills has not yet been extremely accretive to Box's revenues, but that could change once it's available for wider release.

In addition, Box's consistent valuation discount to Dropbox keeps us hopeful that the gap can close over time. As one of the only SaaS software stocks to trade below 6x forward revenues when the entire market looks expensive again, Box's risk-reward profile heavily favors a bullish position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BOX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.