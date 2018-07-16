Nasdaq 100 Shares QQQ ETF Leads The 5 Major Equity ETFs

The Diamonds ETF is 5.9% below its all-time high of $265.93 set back on January 26, as the weekly chart is now neutral.

The Spiders ETF has a positive weekly chart and is just 2.5% below its all-time intraday high of $286.62 set on January 26.

The small-cap Russell 2000 ETF is 1.8% below its all-time intraday high of $170.20 set on June 20 and has a positive but overbought weekly chart.

The Nasdaq 100 ETF set an all-time intraday high of $179.90 on Friday the 13th, and now has a positive but overbought weekly chart.

Today’s Equity ETF Scorecard

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The Diamonds ETF is above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages of $246.95 and $244.22, respectively, as well as above my annual and semiannual pivots of $246.52 and $243.29, respectively, which indicates upside to my monthly and quarterly risky levels of $258.47 and $264.99, respectively.

The weekly chart for Diamonds is neutral, with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average at $246.98. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastics reading declined to 60.18 last week, down from 62.11 on July 6. If Diamonds end this week above $246.98, the weekly chart will likely become positive.

SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The Spiders ETF is above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages of $273.53 and $267.75, respectively, as well as above my annual and semiannual pivots of $276.34 and $270.84, respectively, which indicates upside to my monthly and quarterly risky levels of $282.09 and $288.57, respectively.

The weekly chart for Spiders is positive, with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average at $274.58. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 77.79 last week, up from 76.96 on July 6.

Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The QQQs ETF is well above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages of $172.19 and $162.21, respectively, and well above my semiannual and annual value levels of $169.40 and $156.14, respectively. Holding my monthly pivot of $177.17 targets my quarterly risky level of $183.98.

The weekly chart for the QQQs ETF is positive but overbought, with the fund above its five-week modified moving average at $173.70. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 84.48 last week, up from 83.65 on July 6.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The transports ETF is above its 200-day simple moving average of $188.01 but below its 50-day simple moving average of $192.76. My semiannual value level is $181.19, with my monthly, annual and quarterly risky levels at $202.91, $204.61 and $215.57, respectively.

The weekly chart for the transports ETF is negative, with the fund below its five-week modified moving average of $191.65. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading fell to 55.46 last week, down from 66.38 on July 6.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The small-caps ETF is above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages of $164.11 and $155.35, respectively, and is above its annual, monthly and semiannual pivots of $165.04, $163.69 and $154.04, respectively. My quarterly risky level is up at $177.79.

The weekly chart for the Russell 2000 ETF is positive but overbought, with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $164.87. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading slipped to 85.33 last week, down from 87.68 on July 6. When the stock set its all-time high of $170.20 on June 20, the stochastic reading was 92.87. The reading was above 90.00 on a scale of 00.00 to 100.00, making the ETF an "inflating parabolic bubble." This is a warning that small-cap stocks may have peaked.

