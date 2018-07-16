Why STAG Is A Best-In-Class Sleep Well At Night REIT

STAG now benefits substantially from its scale and cost of capital advantages.

Some of you have asked me last week why STAG Industrial (STAG) was not listed in my top 10 “sleep well at night” list. As you may recall, I penned an article titled, 10 Great REITs To Own For The Next 10 Years,” which included the following best-in-class picks:

LTC Properties (LTC), Ventas, Inc. (VTR), Kimco Realty (KIM), Simon Property Group (SPG), Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT), American Campus (ACC), Realty Income (O), Federal Realty (FRT), Healthcare Trust of America (HTA), and Digital Realty (DLR).

It’s true, STAG is a “sleep well at night” REIT based on my definition of the term, and the short answer (to the question as to why STAG is not on the list) is because STAG is the 11th SWAN pick overall. The 10 REITs listed above generated average year-to-date total returns of -.87 percent and the average dividend yield is 4.8 percent. Alternatively, STAG has returned 3.3 percent year-to-date and the current dividend yield is 5.2 percent.

I began covering STAG over seven years ago, and since my very first article (November 27, 2011), shares have returned over 140 percent (compared to the VNQ, +41.8 percent).

As many of you know, STAG shares sold-off in late 2015 and early 2016. On December 11, 2015, I wrote an article titled, Elementary, My Dear Watson, STAG Is Truly Cheap. In that article I explained:

“To put it bluntly, 2015 was not a great year for STAG investors as evidenced by the 25% price decline.”

I remained calm, recognizing that the pull-back would dissipate, and that STAG shares would eventually normalize. Back in December 2015, when STAG was trading at $18.41 I explained:

“In response to STAG's current share price, the company recently laid out a simple five-point action plan: (1) Demonstrate equity discipline (2) Demonstrate G&A discipline (3) Establish liquidity (4) Get back on earnings growth path (5) Establish alternative capital sources

Quite clearly, STAG has “bucked the downward trend” and shares have rebounded, further validating my BUY recommendation and STAG’s “sleep well at night” credentials. So today, I decided to weigh in on STAG by focusing on fundamental research and also in effort to grade STAG’s management team and the previously-recognized “five-point plan.”

STAG’s Business Model

STAG stands for Single Tenant Acquisition Group, and that’s why STAG Industrial seeks to acquire individual, single-tenant industrial properties that are priced according to the binary nature of their cash flows. The acquisition of these properties and the addition of the binary risk cash flows they generate to a diversified portfolio mitigates the risk and enhances the stability of cash flow derived from the portfolio.

By precisely targeting single-tenant industrial properties, adhering to a relative value investment model and developing operational expertise in its target markets, STAG has consistently delivered a combination of both income and growth to its shareholders. Asset selectivity is very good and the prospectus for continued pipeline fulfillment looks promising.

By adhering to the above-referenced dividend safety strategy, STAG investors like me have been well-served. There has certainly been price volatility along the way, but the predictability of dividend performance provided me with the necessary confidence to grow my nest egg, recognizing that the short-term fluctuations would average out.

Since going public, STAG has grown from 105 buildings to 360 buildings in 37 states, with approximately 70.8 million rentable square feet.

STAG owns stand-alone (or free-standing) buildings, and the company's average building size is around 215,000 square feet. That's important because it ranks 2nd in terms of the largest industrial REITs based on average building size.

STAG sees the opportunity to identify and acquire mispriced assets in the Primary and Secondary markets is very large and that it’s in the company’s best interest to have the portfolio’s distribution trend toward the Primary/Secondary distribution of the overall industrial market.

STAG defines secondary markets as "net rentable square footage ranging between approximately 25 million and 200 million square feet, and located outside the 29 largest industrial metropolitan areas."

Because of its Class B (secondary markets) industrial investment rationale, the company enjoys low capital expenditures and lower tenant improvement costs (relative to other property types). Also, its Class B tenants tend to stay longer, since moving costs and business interruption costs are expensive relative to relocating a "critical function" facility.

STAG refers to its well-diversified model as a "virtual industrial park." It makes sense, since the REIT's portfolio of properties represents many of the different categories that you would see while driving through a large industrial park.

It has outsized automotive exposure (12.9%), and this material concentration should be advantageous given pro-growth policies. The U.S. has already seen a number of automotive announcements, and this continued growth should benefit STAG's business model.

The company's automotive exposure spreads across 14 states (East, South, Midwest, West), and it has OEM relationships with Ford (NYSE:F), Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU), General Motors (NYSE:GM), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM), Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF), etc., and auto plant relationships in nine plants (Jeep Cherokee, Ford 150, Cadillac, Camaro, etc.).

To mitigate secondary market risks, STAG has built an impressive portfolio that provides well-balanced tenant diversification. As illustrated above (far left chart), its largest tenant represents just 2.5% of ABR, and the top 10 tenants represent just 13.7% overall.

Scale is extremely important in the REIT sector, and as noted above, one of STAG’s “five-points” (in December 2015) was to gain scale and optimize its G&A costs. STAG has successfully moderated G&A costs over the last 2 ½ years by increasing exposure across the U.S.

Improving The Cost Of Capital

STAG’s balance sheet continues to be very strong, as evidenced by a BBB rating, which was affirmed by Fitch in March. The company has not issued common equity this year, and leverage was 5.1x on a net debt-to-run rate EBITDA basis at quarter end.

Including subsequent acquisitions and dispositions, STAG’s leverage remains at 5.1x and the fixed charge coverage ratio was 4.2x. The REIT’s liquidity is $312 million.

In March, STAG drew $75 million of the previously undrawn $150 million term loan, and this term loan is fully swapped with an all-in interest rate of 3.15%.

In April, the company closed a $175 million private placement transaction with a weighted average interest rate of 4.2%. The transaction consists of two tranches, $75 million of 7-year notes with a coupon of 4.1% and $100 million of 10-year notes with a coupon of 4.27%.

STAG continues to identify accretive opportunities, closing on $79 million of acquisitions (in Q1-18) at a 6.7% stabilized cash cap rate. Note: Two of the deals were in my hometown of Greenville, SC.

The REIT also closed on $50 million of dispositions, resulting in a gain of $23 million and an unlevered IRR of 13.5%. Note: One of the dispositions generated $32 million of proceeds and was sold at a 6.2% cap rate. (STAG acquired this building in 2010 at a 9.2% cap rate.)

STAG intends to maintain balance sheet flexibility and keep leverage comfortably below the upper end of the target range of 5x-6x. Its acquisition guidance ($500-700 million) remains unchanged.

Balance sheet discipline has been a critical part of STAG’s growth story. As noted above, three out of five of STAG’s action plans are tied to the balance sheet:

Demonstrate equity discipline Establish liquidity Establish alternative capital sources

These drivers have provided STAG with a cost of capital advantage in which the company has been able to generate strong earnings growth without diluting shareholders. Although STAG does not enjoy the same cost of capital as Realty Income (NYSE:O) or Prologis (NYSE:PLD), the company has been able to demonstrate financial flexibility by adhering to a plan focused on blocking and tackling.

STAG’s well-balanced debt maturity profile below:

Management Matters

As you know, the most important attribute for real estate is location, location, location... but when it comes to investing in STAG, it is retention, retention, retention.

In Q1-18, STAG’s retention was 83% on the 5.6 million square feet expiring in the quarter. For context, the 4.6 million square feet renewed in Q1-18 was greater than the amount of space renewed for any given calendar year during the company history.

STAG operates a comprehensive operating platform capable of addressing every physical aspect and tenant scenario related to industrial real estate ownership. The latest retention results validate that STAG is consistently outperforming. In-house construction and engineering professionals oversee value-add capital projects, including expansions, roof replacements, general site and tenant-specific work, and that helps with the retention results.

Also in Q1-18, STAG’s same-store cash NOI decreased by 80 basis points, which was better than previously forecasted due to the higher-than-expected retention of releasing spreads. Accordingly, the company raised its same store guidance to positive 25-75 basis points from its previous guidance of flat to positive 50 basis points. It is also increasing the expected retention guidance for the year to between 75% and 80%.

IN Q1-18, STAG’s core FFO was $0.43, an increase of 4.9% as compared to Q1-17. As you can see below, the REIT has maintained a very reliable earnings (FFO/share) record and is forecasted to grow FFO/share by 7% in 2018.

Clearly, STAG has been successful with all four previously-referenced “action plan” points and they all lead up to the fifth and final point: "Get back on the earnings track.” Analysts forecast STAG to grow FFO/share by an average of 6 percent of the next three years.

What Helps Me Sleep Well At Night

I rely heavily on dividend performance when selecting REITs because earnings are a proxy for cash flow. While I find STAG to be an attractive REIT, I find the company’s dividend safety even more impressive. As noted above, the FFO/share growth is solid, but now consider the company’s payout ratio:

What this tells me is that STAG has become a much safer REIT since my first article over six years ago. The company has become much more diversified by revenue (its largest tenant is just 2.5% of ABR), geography (37 states), and category. In addition, the balance sheet is stronger (investment grade), with strong liquidity (~$350 million), and the dividend is much safer (78% payout ratio).

Since my initial STAG article, shares have returned an average of 18.3 percent…

Now let’s compare STAG’s dividend yield with the peer group:

As noted above, STAG’s dividend is much safer today as a result of the improved payout ratio. Let’s see how that compares with the peer group below:

I am not concerned with the payout ratio because STAG is continuing to reduce it. Also, diversification is a valuable risk mitigation tool and STAG continues to normalize retention levels and maintain sound occupancy levels. A few days ago, another writer suggested that he was “treading carefully” because “investors may underestimate downside risks in a recession scenario.”

I see no evidence of a recession (anytime soon) and occupancy levels in the warehouse sector appear healthy:

Also, rental growth is strong and STAG is well-positioned to benefit from the “boom” associated with corporate tax reform. Many companies in the U.S. are growing as a result of the new corporate tax reform benefits.

Now let’s compare STAG’s valuation based upon P/FFO multiples:

STAG trades at one of the lower multiples in the Industrial REIT sector (15.7x), however, the higher payout ratio (compared to the peers) and secondary market exposure appear to be the obvious overhang(s) for the share price. STAG continues to execute on its five-point action by driving earnings growth.

Some will argue that STAG’s exposure to secondary markets could weaken the company’s earnings profile when a recession occurs. I find that argument weak, given the fact that STAG benefits substantially from its scale and cost of capital advantages.

There are many secondary markets across the U.S. and corporate tax reform has been a catalyst for companies that are investing in machinery, equipment, and people. STAG is perfectly positioned to be the landlord in these markets and I am not changing my recommendation because of the “dead man walking” theory.

STAG shares are no longer cheap, but investors can still “sleep well at night” given the stable and predictable income that this REIT generates (dividends paid monthly). Maintaining BUY and SWAN status!

Other REITs mentioned: (TRNO), (MNR), (PLD), (DCT), (PSB), (EGP), (FR), (DRE), and (GPT).

