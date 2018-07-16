First Look At Tenable's IPO

Tenable has 24k paying customers, most of which are billed annually on a subscription basis. This includes 53% of the Fortune 500.

The company helps its clients to manage enterprise data with the goal of identifying and responding to cyber risks.

It's been a strong year for enterprise software IPOs, and in particular, cybersecurity IPOs. In fact, one of the best-performing IPOs of the year was a cybersecurity name, Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS), the "security-as-a-service" company whose shares have defied gravity and are up roughly 160% from its original IPO price of $15.

ZS data by YCharts

Can that strength continue? Tenable Holdings (TENB), a Maryland-based cyber vendor that focuses on what it calls "Cyber Exposure," has now filed for its IPO hoping to build on that strength. In an election year when cyber risk and Russian hacking are hot-button topics, the security sub-sector within software has seen a robust resurgence in the first half of 2018.

Tenable is an example of an out-of-the-way company (how many tech companies can you name that are based in Columbia, Maryland?) that has had a limited public profile prior to its IPO filing, but one that can nevertheless stage a big pop like Zscaler. Despite being a lesser-known name, note that top-tier investor Insight Venture Partners pumped $250 million into this company in 2015. Tenable has cumulatively raised about $310 million in its lifetime through a Series B round, making a unicorn valuation highly likely. Here's a look at the company's funding timeline, courtesy of Crunchbase:

Figure 1. Tenable funding timeline

Source: Crunchbase

In fact, Tenable's growth profile - with $187.7 million in revenues at a 51% y/y growth rate in FY17 - matches Zscaler's ~53% growth profile, though the latter is of a slightly larger scale (with about $260 million in revenues expected this year). With a direct comparison in Zscaler trading at 17x forward revenues, it's hard to imagine Tenable not popping in its IPO debut.

Its pricing and deal structure are still TBD, so it's highly likely that the company will capitalize on high market enthusiasm for cyber names to push up its valuation. But if the valuation is still reasonable enough, there may still be room for non-institutional investors to profit from this deal.

Focus on Cyber Exposure

Like most cybersecurity companies, Tenable claims its offering to be unique and one-of-a-kind (indeed, this sector shares that trait with the ad-tech sector), though in reality, there are a variety of other cybersecurity vendors that perform its function. That's not to discount Tenable's rapid growth and customer traction, but we do have to take its claims in context.

Nevertheless, we have to acknowledge that despite competition, Tenable performs an essential function in an enterprise cybersecurity stack. Here's how the company describes its value proposition, taken from its S-1 filing:

We are the first and only provider of solutions for a new category of cybersecurity that we call Cyber Exposure. Cyber Exposure is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. We are building on our deep technology expertise in the traditional vulnerability assessment and management market and expanding that market to include modern attack surfaces and provide analytics that translate vulnerability data into business insight."

Its flagship Tenable.io offering helps companies to manage their cyber exposure by applying scanners and trackers across a wide range of IT assets, including networking hardware, endpoints such as laptops and mobile phones, and on-prem servers - all with the goal of detecting and responding to cyber risk. The company is also responsible for Nessus, which launched in 1998 as a free consumer security solution that helps to assess cyber risks that has hit 2 million in cumulative downloads (Tenable now offers a paid version as well).

The following infographic, taken from Tenable's S-1 filing, showcases its platform's key features:

Figure 2. Tenable platform diagram

Source: Tenable S-1 filing

Both the enterprise-grade Tenable.io offering as well as the paid version of Nessus are offered to customers on a subscription basis, building on the growing wave of cybersecurity companies moving away from on-prem licenses and into a subscription service model. As of the end of 2017, Tenable counted more than 24k paid customers, including more than 53% of the Fortune 500, with top-tier names including Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL).

It's worth noting, however, that despite the professed uniqueness of Tenable's approach to cybersecurity, many other companies are in the running for these types of services. Among the public competitors listed in the S-1 filing are Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS), Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD), and IBM Corp. (NYSE:IBM). Startups are in the game as well, ranging from well-known unicorns like Tanium to relatively newer entrants like Darktrace.

Financial overview

The most interesting portion of the company's filing, of course, are its financials. Despite operating as a relatively under-the-radar name, Tenable has grown into a considerable scale in the years since its founding:

Figure 3. Tenable financials

Source: Tenable S-1 filing

Revenues grew 51% y/y in FY17 to $187.7 million, making Tenable a considerably large player in the cybersecurity space. 71% of these revenues are derived from recurring subscriptions, with the balance owing mostly to professional services. Tenable's growth trend has also continued into FY18, with its Q1 revenues growing 46% y/y to $59.1 million and putting the company at roughly a ~$250 million run rate (which is only slightly lower than Zscaler's expected revenues for the current year).

Unlike many SaaS companies, Tenable also directly reports its billings, which have also shown tremendous growth over the past several years:

Figure 4. Tenable billings

Source: Tenable S-1 filing

Billings grew 49% y/y in FY17 and 47% y/y in 1Q18, keeping pace with revenue growth and exceeding the dollar volume of revenues. Because billings are a longer-term view of Tenable's revenue pipeline and customer traction, it's probably the more relevant metric to assess.

Aside from strong top line results, Tenable also shows a manageable loss profile. The company's GAAP operating loss margin in FY17 was just -22%, which is far better than that of most other SaaS companies growing at ~50%. It's worth noting that Zscaler, at a similar growth rate as Tenable, showed a -28% GAAP operating margin in FY17. While Tenable will likely continue to focus on growth and invest in sales and marketing dollars to achieve customer penetration, hampering true margin improvements, the company's growth-to-margin profile is already tremendously favorable.

It's worth noting as well that its free cash flow losses are much smaller than the GAAP net losses. In FY17, Tenable's free cash flow was just -$9 million, or a small fraction of its -$42 million in GAAP net losses.

With $26.4 million of cash on the company's Q1 balance sheet, plus whatever proceeds it raises in its IPO, and only $3.1 million in debt, Tenable has considerable liquidity to continue funding its losses for several years, which is another major boost for investors.

Key takeaways

For those of us who missed the massive run-up of Zscaler, Tenable Holdings offers another chance to bite into a fast-growing cybersecurity startup in a year when security has become a leading topic.

Though the company's offerings aren't exactly one of a kind (despite overtures in its S-1 which suggest that), with a ~$250 million revenue run rate and top-tier Fortune 500 clients under its belt, Tenable has more or less proven that it's a serious contender in the risk detection and prevention market. Of course, its valuation and IPO pricing will play a heavy factor in whether or not investors should invest in the deal, but at first glance, Tenable looks like an early winner.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.