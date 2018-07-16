STMicroelectronics: Intriguing Apple Supplier Play

There are always investors who want to take advantage of Apple's (AAPL) success, but they may already have plenty of the stock in their portfolio. The next best thing is usually to purchase key Apple suppliers. Today, I want to examine one of the lesser known names, STMicroelectronics (STM), which may be an interesting opportunity ahead of this year's Apple fall launch cycle.

STM became an interesting name to watch last year because it supplied the infrared camera for FaceID in the iPhone X, according to a major teardown. This year, expectations are that Apple will have two OLED iPhone devices, so it is possible that both will have FaceID. It's unclear at this point if the budget LCD screen device will have it as well, depending on how Apple wants to price that model. We also have seen multiple rumors that the technology will be expanding to the iPad line, perhaps only the Pro models at first but maybe later increasing to other models.

The company isn't just an Apple supplier, however. The chip maker operates in three segments: Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS, and Sensors Group; Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group. Although the smartphone space was a little weak in the first half of 2018, Automotive, Industrial, and the Internet of Things are doing quite well as detailed in the Q1 report. The company is projected for decent top line growth this fiscal year and next, as seen in the chart below. Total revenues next year could surpass $10 billion, almost 50% above where they were in fiscal 2016.

(Source: Previous year data taken from 20-F filing, 2018 and 2019 are current street estimates seen here)

Another potential opportunity for STMicroelectronics is in the changing smartphone landscape. Most consumers are used to a SIM card, the little plastic card that goes into a slot or tray on your phone, which identifies the phone to a cell tower allowing service. It is possible that Apple is moving to an eSIM for iPhones, which is a chip that can be soldered to the phone at the factory. It would be a big deal for the wireless industry, which you can read about in this recent Barron's article. In the article, Craig-Hallum's Anthony Stoss thinks STM may have won business from Apple to put chips for eSIM in this year's iPhone, detailing the following:

STMicro’s chip for eSIM sells for "around $1.00,” writes Stoss, so an iPhone deal might produce "at least $80-$100 million in upside to estimates for 2H2018.” Stoss notes that "Apple is already using STM’s eSIM solution in the iWatch 3 cellular models,” referring to the latest Apple Watch model, which can connect to cellular networks without being in range of the iPhone.

Stoss believes that both the eSIM and FaceID opportunities provide upside to revenues for STM in the second half of this year. As I showed above, the street is expecting 15% revenue growth this year and another 6.6% next year, but it is unclear how many of those 7 analysts have these potential revenue items built into their forecasts. Even an extra $50 million in second half 2018 revenue above expectations would provide another percentage point to top line growth for each quarter.

When taking a look at valuation, STM looks extremely undervalued on a price to sales basis. As a comparison group, I used names such as Broadcom (AVGO), Qualcomm (QCOM), Qorvo (QRVO), Maxim Integrated (MXIM), and NXP Semiconductors (NXPI). The following chart shows how STM is valued at just about 2 times future sales, while the other five average 3.78.

(Data sourced from Yahoo! Finance for future fiscal year)

STM is growing faster than a number of these names on revenues, and even if we look at forward P/E ratios (based on Yahoo's numbers), things aren't that crazy. STM goes for 15.1 times, while the other names are in a range of 11.75 to 16.70 times if we go back to before Broadcom's massive fall this week when it announced an acquisition that the street didn't like. The average street target for STM is $27.37, which would represent 21% upside from Friday's close.

STM is also in decent shape financially. Thanks to being profitable currently, it is producing some positive free cash flow. At the end of the most recent quarter, it had about $1.8 billion in cash and short-term investments against roughly $1.7 billion in debt, a majority of which is convertible bonds that are not due until 2022 or later. The company can easily invest in both capex and R&D to facilitate future growth efforts.

With Apple having potentially its biggest launch cycle ever later this year, one supplier I have my eyes on is STMicroelectronics. This relatively smaller name provides part of the FaceID system that is likely to be included on more iPhones this year as well as the iPad. The name also has multiple other business segments, and could benefit from Apple's eventual move to eSIM technology. With a price to sales ratio that's almost half of what most similar names trade at, STM could be a big winner as Apple's success continues.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.