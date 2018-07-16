Weekly S&P 500 Earnings Update

From Thomson Reuters "This Week in Earnings":

Forward 4-qtr est.: $168.26 vs. last week's $168.23

P/E ratio: 16.6x

PEG ratio: 0.79x

S&P 500 earnings yield: +6.01% vs. last week's 6.10%

Year-over-year growth of forward est.: +21.14 vs. last week's +20.85%

This week, per Thomson Reuters IBES, we get another 60 of the S&P 500 companies reporting earnings.

There is no question the expected y/y growth rate of SP 500 earnings has slowed the rapid ascent we saw in Q1 '18, but that is to be expected.

The expected year-over-year growth rate of SP 500 earnings for 2019 and 2020 are still expected at 10% y/y. That's still a little better than the post-WW II average of 7% per year.

The S&P 500 earnings yield is still over 6%. My own opinion is that is still a "reasonably valued" S&P 500, but no single metric has 100% accuracy in terms of its predictive value.

It's expiration week this coming week.

Thanks for reading this week's abbreviated post.