AT&T's High Yield: A Gift From The Justice Department

Last month, on June 12th, U.S. District Court Judge Richard Leon had approved and allowed the AT&T Inc.'s (T) merger of Time-Warner to go ahead without conditions. At that time, the US Department of Justice [DOJ] considered filing an injunction to stop the deal to close but eventually did not go ahead, after AT&T agreed to keep the Time-Warner assets in a separate division. On Thursday last week, there was a surprise announcement from the DOJ that it planned to file an appeal to overturn the June decision of the federal court.

Obviously, the June decision was highly favorable to AT&T and a kind of rebuke to the Justice Department. So much so that most market participants assumed that there would be no appeal of the decision. Also, in the meanwhile, as expected AT&T swiftly moved to close the merger within the same week. On Friday, July 13th, AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said this on CNBC.

This changes nothing we'll be doing over the next 30 days or the next 12 months. We're about executing our plan. We think the likelihood of this thing being reversed and overturned is really remote. It's a very narrow path that would have to be traveled to get this thing reversed in any way. The merger is closed. We own Time Warner.

AT&T’s general counsel, David McAtee, said in a statement that he was surprised but confident about the company’s chances in an appeal.

The court’s decision could hardly have been more thorough, fact-based, and well-reasoned. While the losing party in litigation always has the right to appeal if it wishes, we are surprised that the D.O.J. has chosen to do so under these circumstances.

However, here we are, talking again about the same topic. The appeal process will take months to resolve one way or the other. Even though, it is widely believed that AT&T will prevail again, but it is far from certain.

What Can Happen In The Appeal Process?

First, of course, there will be this cloud of uncertainty that will remain for probably the rest of 2018 and will keep the pressure on the stock price.

In more serious terms, there is a small chance, however remote it may be, of an adverse decision by the Appeals Court. AT&T may be asked to divest one or more of its assets. Originally, the Justice Department had asked for divestment of either some of the Time-Warner’s broadcasting assets, particularly CNN or divestment of DirectTV. Most likely, this is the worst it can get, though no one can say with any certainty. AT&T will probably have to choose to let CNN assets go. There is no way that AT&T can even consider selling DirectTV since the whole promise of Time-Warner merger was on the basis of the synergies by having control over both the distribution assets (for Pay-TV) and the programming content.

So, in a worst-case scenario, if CNN assets had to be divested, we don’t think that would be a death blow to AT&T. Sure, it will be a setback, but still minor in the bigger picture. However, if they are asked to divest all of the Turner Broadcasting assets, that could cause a significant setback. According to Morgan Stanley, CNN assets are worth about $10 Billion. AT&T could sell those assets for roughly $10 Billion, repay some debt and still keep the rest of the highly valuable assets of former Time-Warner, such as Warner Bros Entertainment, Broadcasting networks (minus CNN) like TNT, TBS, Cartoon Network, Turner Sports, as well as TV and Cinema assets like HBO and Cinemax.

Does anybody think that by divesting CNN, the value proposition of Time-Warner merger would go away? We don’t think so. In fact, unless AT&T fought the whole battle with DOJ on moral grounds, we think it would have been much better for AT&T to cut a deal with the Govt. right in the beginning and let CNN be divested. A lot of delay, uncertainty and the legal costs could have been avoided.

How Does It Impact Investors?

For investors, especially the long-term investors, it is really a sideshow. In fact, this is a gift from the Justice Department to investors who are not invested fully in AT&T; its stock is being offered at a very attractive price with mouth-watering yield. The current yield based on Friday’s price is 6.31%. Sure, more than likely, the price may decline further in the coming days, as there does not seem to be any catalyst for it to go higher. So, the more patient investors could even wait for some more time, and they might get lucky to get the stock under $31. We do not see it going below $30 though. At $30 a share, the yield would be 6.66%.

Buy And Hold Investors

For buy-and-hold investors, there are two ways to benefit from AT&T stock. They could buy AT&T right away and lock-in 6.3% yield. Alternatively, they could sell cash-covered PUT option for a strike price of $30 or $31 and earn some income in the meanwhile, as they wait for a better price. However, it is entirely possible that the price never gets to that level and they will miss out on the stock.

Below are the Option premiums as of the close on 07-13-2018 for AT&T:

Current price Of T (07-13-2018) Strike price Expiry date Premium (per contract) Income on One contract (100 shares) Absolute Return Annualized Income/return $31.67 $30.00 Aug. 17, 2018 0.26 $26 0.82% 8.32% $31.67 $30.00 Sep. 21, 2018 0.42 $42 1.33% 6.82% $31.67 $30.00 Oct. 19, 2018 0.67 $67 2.12% 7.80% $31.67 $31.00 Aug. 17, 2018 0.51 $51 1.61% 16.33% $31.67 $31.00 Sep. 21, 2018 0.70 $70 2.21% 11.36% $31.67 $31.00 Oct. 19, 2018 1.04 $104 3.28% 12.11%

AT&T Stock As An Options Play:

We know that AT&T’s stock would stay more or less range-bound between $30 and $33 for the next six months. The best stocks to earn Options income are the ones that are going to stay within a range. The goal should be to be able to generate roughly 10% income on a yearly basis.

Here is a brief primer on selling PUT or CALL options, for readers who may not be comfortable with Options.

Selling PUT Option

We only recommend selling cash-covered PUT options, so that if a stock gets put to you, you have the CASH reserved to buy the stock. Selling naked PUT options on margin is NOT suitable for most investors.

Sell PUT options on stocks that you do not mind owning, at least for six months to a year. For this reason, always sell PUT options on dividend-paying stocks. A dividend-paying stock would make it easy to hold and ride out any downturn.

Sell PUT options only on blue-chip, relatively large, dividend-paying companies, such as AT&T. Sure, you may not get huge option premiums for such companies. However, if we are able to get 10-15% option-premium, we should be content. Anything more than that would indicate that either the current market environment is highly volatile or the stock is too speculative.

Strike-price: Choose a strike price that is at least 2% below the current price (depending on the stock's monthly volatility) and provides 10-15% option premium.

Time to Expiration: If you are doing it for income on a repeatable basis, one month out expiration is appropriate. Less than that will require too much trading and more will not generate enough income.

Example

Let's assume we do not mind to own AT&T stock since it is a stable company with over 6% dividend yield. We sell one PUT option contract as below:

Sell one cash-covered PUT option contract

Underlying stock: AT&T Present price: $31.67 Strike-price: $31.00 Expiration date: Aug 17, 2018. Option Premium: $51

The strike-price is 2.12% below the current price. Expiration is 36 days away. If the price stays above $31, the option will expire worthless and $51 premium over 36 days will equate to an annualized return of 16.33%. If the price falls below $31, the stock will be PUT to us, meaning we will be required to buy 100 shares at $31 a share. However, after counting $51 of premium, the cost basis will be $30.49. We will own the stock and earn 6.56% dividend yield (on our cost). We can then turn around and sell a CALL option if we like.

Selling CALL Option

You can generally sell a Call option on a stock that you already hold in your account. For example, if you have at least 100 shares of AT&T, you could sell one contract of the CALL option.

For every 100 shares of a security that you own, you will be able to sell one contract.

The strike price should be above or near your cost basis. If the current price is a lot below your cost basis, there are two options. First, you could wait until the market price comes back close to your cost basis. If the stock pays a reasonable dividend, we would not need to sell in distress.

Or as a second option, you should look at the volatility related to the underlying stock over say one month. For example, let's say the monthly volatility is 4%, you could sell one month out Call option with a strike price at least > 1.04 * current price.

Pay attention to the date of the next dividend. If the next dividend record date falls before the expiration date, the strike price should be well above the current price. Otherwise, the call buyer will exercise the option just to capture the dividend.

The option premium plus any dividend accrued during the CALL option period should preferably be 10-15% (on an annual basis).

Example

Let's assume we own 100 shares of AT&T, and we sell one contract as below:

Sell one CALL option contract

Underlying stock: AT&T Present price: $31.67 Strike-price: $33 Expiration date: Aug 17, 2018. Option Premium: $33 Next Dividend Record date October 7, 2018

The strike price is 4.2% above the current price. The expiration is about one month; in this case, 36 days. If the stock price remains below $33, the option will expire worthless, and we will keep the premium providing us an annualized return of 10.56%. The next dividend date is outside the option period, so we will have no impact. If the price moves above $33 and the option is exercised, we will earn a total of $166 ($33 premium plus a capital gain of $133 based on today's price). The annualized return would be a whopping 53.14%.

Concluding Remarks

We presented two ways to benefit from AT&T stock, one for the buy-and-hold investors and the other one for income investors using Options. We are not favoring one strategy over the other, just providing two possibilities for different situations. We all know one size does not fit all. Something that may suit one individual may not be suitable for another individual. Our research tells us that during the last 4 years since AT&T stock did not go anywhere, it was more favorable for Options income strategy compared to buy-and-hold. However, it could be different in the next four years.

Lastly, as we have stated in the article, AT&T stock is trading at a very attractive valuation and a very high yield. The only time it provided a higher yield was during the 2008-2009 financial-crisis period or for a brief period in the summer of 2010. The buy and hold investors could benefit from the artificially low price due to the ongoing battle with the DOJ over Time-warner merger.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational purposes only and in no way should be construed as financial advice or recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Please always do further research and do your own due diligence before making any investments. Every effort has been made to present the data/information accurately; however, the author does not claim 100% accuracy. Any stock portfolio or strategy presented here is only for demonstration purposes.

