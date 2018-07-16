An Alternative To SPY For Sideways Markets

Another advantage over SPY is how hedged portfolios can handle sideways markets, as I illustrate here.

In response, I've pointed out that, unlike with SPY, your downside is strictly limited in a hedged portfolio, and you have a chance at competitive returns in up markets.

"Why don't you just buy SPY?" - That question has come up when I've written about the hedged portfolio method in the past.

Performance of a hedged portfolio created on 1/30/2018 (via Portfolio Armor).

Should You Just Buy SPY?

In the comments on an article of mine last fall, in which I updated the performance of a hedged portfolio, a reader suggested just buying the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) instead. In response, I mentioned two arguments in favor of the hedged portfolio method:

In the event of a market downturn, your downside risk will be strictly limited per your risk tolerance. In a bull market, it gives you an opportunity to generate competitive returns.

This year since late January has presented a third scenario: a sideways market. Here, I give an example of how the hedged portfolio method has performed during this one. First, though, let's consider the pros and cons of investing in SPY.

Pros Of Buying SPY

The first advantage of buying SPY is the simplicity of it: one trade, versus several for one of hedged portfolios I present to my Marketplace subscribers, or many, if you're using a more common approach involving broad diversification.

The second advantage of SPY, assuming you would be using broad diversification otherwise, is that with one ETF, you get exposure to 506 stocks (though it is market cap-weighted, so your exposure to the smallest of those 506 stocks will be negligible).

SPY's broad diversification in 506 stocks across all eleven GICS sectors means that by holding one ETF, you are protected against both stock-specific risk and industry risk.

The Cons Of Buying SPY

One disadvantage of owning SPY is that, since it's designed to track the performance of the S&P 500 (before fees), you're unlikely to beat the market by holding it. Since you are reading a site called Seeking Alpha right now, it's reasonable to assume that you are, in fact, seeking alpha. If so, you're not going to find it in SPY.

But the bigger disadvantage of owning SPY is that it leaves you fully exposed to market risk.* For example, during one 6-month period, from September 2008 to March of 2009, SPY declined 44%. Fortunately, for investors, the 2008-2009 crash was followed by a roaring bull market, but there is no guarantee that the next crash will be. That's a possibility I raised in an article last summer (Staples Won't Save You), referring to the performance of the Nikkei 225 index, which still hasn't surpassed its 1989 peak, as the chart below from Macrotrends shows.

The alternate approach to buying SPY that I've been presenting, the hedged portfolio method, is essentially this: buy and hedge a handful of securities that have high potential returns relative to their hedging cost. I had some discussions about this last year with Riskalyze, a firm that helps financial advisors quantify their clients' risk tolerance and align their portfolios with it (readers may recall I interviewed Riskalyze's CEO for Seeking Alpha in 2016). My idea was to partner with a third firm, an asset manager, to create a packaged product such as a unit investment trust, where investors could buy hedged portfolios with one ticker instead of building them themselves.

Nothing came of those discussions, but as part of them, I created this hedged portfolio for Riskalyze's chief investment officer on January 30th. This portfolio contained 7 names that had high potential returns net of hedging cost at the time: Align Technology (ALGN), Arista Networks (ANET), Continental Resources (CLR), Dollar Tree (DLTR), Michael Kors (KORS), Netflix (NFLX), and Square (SQ). United Continental (UAL) was added to absorb cash leftover from rounding down dollar amounts of the other stocks to round lots.

The worst-case scenario for this portfolio was a drawdown of 19.68% (Max Drawdown), the best-case scenario was a gain of 26.92% (Net Potential Return, or potential return net of hedging cost), and the expected return was 9.29%, taking into account that actual returns average about 0.3x Portfolio Armor's potential return estimates.

Reaction To A Market Downturn Versus SPY

Of course, I had no idea of it at the time, but January 30th turned out to be one of the worst times to enter the market this year. By late March, when I shared the tweet below, SPY was down more than 9%, and the hedged portfolio was down 1.58% ("Mike" in the tweet below refers to the chief investment officer I mentioned above).

Reaction To A Sideways Market

Expanding the time frame to last Friday's close, we see that it's been essentially a sideways market, with SPY down 0.95% since January 30th.

The hedged portfolio has exited from 5 of the underlying securities already (each one is held for 6 months or until just before the hedge expires, whichever comes first; for these 5, expiration dates came first).

The hedged portfolio is up 10.07% so far - right in the ballpark of its expected return of 9.29%.

Wrapping Up: Your Mileage May Vary

The portfolio above is doing well so far, but like any other investment approach, these hedged portfolios aren't going to do well every time. Below is a table showing the expected returns and actual returns for all of the portfolios hedged against >20% declines that I've presented since last summer for which we have full 6-month performance data. The portfolio above will get added to the version this table on my website at the end of the month (You can see tables like this for portfolios hedged against different declines in my most recent performance update).

PORTFOLIOS HEDGED AGAINST > 20.0% DECLINES

Starting Date Expected Return Actual Return SPY Return June 22, 2017 8.43% 20.00% 11.27% August 31, 2017 8.03% 9.38% 10.87% October 12, 2017 9.00% 1.81% 5.38% October 19, 2017 10.07% 13.06% 6.08% October 26, 2017 8.57% 9.68% 5.13% November 2, 2017 9.77% 11.11% 3.11% November 9, 2017 9.59% 4.46% 5.34% November 16, 2017 8.95% 1.73% 6.22% November 22, 2017 9.39% 7.25% 5.90% November 30, 2017 8.55% -4.37% 3.80% December 8, 2017 8.34% 4.48% 5.73% December 14, 2017 7.75% 17.49% 5.87% December 21, 2017 9.33% 12.82% 3.36% December 28, 2017 9.92% 9.59% 1.99% January 4, 2018 9.65% 12.96% 0.59% January 11, 2018 8.93% 8.96% 1.12% Average 9.02% 8.77% 5.11%

Note, though, how close the average actual return in this table is to the average expected return: although the performance of individual portfolios will vary, as the number of portfolios you invest in increases, your average performance should track roughly with the expected returns you see up front.

Since each of these portfolios lasts for 6 months, if you split your money in two tranches, and stagger it so you invest in one portfolio now, and one in 6 months, you'll have 4 entries and exits per year, increasing the chances that your actual returns will approach your expected returns.

*Assuming you haven't hedged it. You could hedge SPY against severe declines over the next several months by buying the optimal, or least expensive, put options on it, as in the example below.

These were the optimal puts, as of Friday's close, to protect 1,000 shares of SPY against a greater-than-20% decline by mid-January (screen capture via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app).

As you can see above, the cost of that protection was 0.7% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts). If the market goes up between now and mid-January, and you're hedged as above, your return will lag that of the market by 0.7% (or less, if you bought the puts within the bid-ask spread).

To see this week's hedged portfolios, you can sign up for a free two-week trial here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no business relationship with Riskalyze, the fintech firm I mentioned in the article.