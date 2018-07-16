EV Sales Are Poised To Grow 54x...  Here's How To Profit (Matt Bohlsen)

In around six months China’s EV share almost doubled and sales in May were up 70% year over year.

According to Bloomberg, we can expect EV sales to increase 10x by 2025, 27x by 2030, 50x by 2040.

With EVs, we are currently in a phase similar to smartphones in the early days.

Tesla is the company that started it all. If not for Elon Musk and TSLA, this boom may never have happened.

Lithium and cobalt are the best players since they are small markets.