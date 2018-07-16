Biotech Analysis Central Pharma News: Celgene's Protocol Change, Roche's BLA For Herceptin, Amgen's Resubmission For Osteoporosis

Welcome to Biotech Analysis Central Daily News, a daily news report and analysis about what has happened lately in the biotech industry.

Celgene Amends Protocol For Phase 2 Multiple Myeloma Study

News: Recently, Celgene (CELG) announced that it had amended the protocol for a phase 2 study known as KarMMa. This study is assessing a CAR-T product known as bb2121 to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (MM). Celgene is developing this product with its partner Bluebird Bio (BLUE). The reason for amending the protocol of this phase 2 study was so that it could increase the dosage of CAR-T cells from 15 - 30 x 107 cells to 15 - 45 x 107. Along with changing the protocol for that study, it has also amended the protocol for the phase 1 study known s CRB-401, which is treating adults with multiple myeloma who express the BCMA gene. It increased enrollment for this study by 20 patients and also increased the dose as well to match that of the KarMMa study. Celgene and Bluebird Bio believe that they remain on track to obtain regulatory approval for bb2121 in treating patients with multiple myeloma by 2020.

Analysis: When one first sees this news, it may appear as though things look grim. I mean after all what could be the reason for Celgene boosting the dose of bb2121 for both studies? I am inclined to believe that it's for a good reason. I think that the company is just trying to get ahead of the studies, and make sure that they both meet on the efficacy endpoints. It's not unusual for pharmaceutical companies to modify the dosing midway through. One possible reason could be earlier studies not achieving the maximum tolerated dose possible. In addition, Celgene did say that they saw a good dose related response with its clinical candidate in the early part of the studies. I think its prudent to use the highest dose possible for improved efficacy, but at the same time be safe and tolerable for patients to take. I say if Celgene can raise the dose without creating any undue toxicity, then it is good that it did so. It only serves to improve the final clinical outcome of both studies.

FDA Accepts BLA From Roche For Subcutaneous Version Of Herceptin

News: Recently, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) announced that the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had accepted the BLA for Herceptin being used for a subcutaneous form of administration to treat patients with breast cancer. This is good news for Roche which is looking to expand its Herceptin market presence. Sales of Herceptin in 2017 reached $7.18 billion. The subcutaneous version was made possible thanks to Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) with its ENHANZE technology.

Analysis: I believe that it is a good thing for Roche to use Herceptin to treat these patients by subcutaneous administration. That's because the subcutaneous version of Herceptin is approved outside the United States. If this receives approval in the United States, it will give patients and healthcare workers a new option. Consider how much better it would be for these patients to be treated with a superior form of administration. Those who take intravenous Herceptin must be treated between 30 to 90 minutes. On the other hand, subcutaneous administration of Herceptin only takes 2 to 5 minutes. What I must point out is that time is not the only item being saved with a better route of administration. It could also end up reducing costs for hospitals and other healthcare centers. That's because the subcutaneous route costs a lot less compared to the intravenous route of administration.

Amgen and UCB Refile BLA Application For Osteoporosis Drug

News: Recently, Amgen (AMGN) and its partner UCB announced that they had resubmitted a BLA to the FDA for their osteoporosis drug romosozumab. The BLA resubmission involves two more recent late-stage studies known as ARCH and BRIDGE respectively. Data from the FRAME study will also be included as well. The FDA will soon decide if this drug should be approved to treat patients who are at high risk of fractures due to osteoporosis.

Analysis: The BLA resubmission comes roughly one year after the FDA rejected the regulatory filing for romosozumab because of safety issues. Most notably, the FDA stated that it was concerned with a higher incident rate of cardiovascular issues. This is where the ARCH study in May of 2017 reported cardiovascular issues that the FDA was worried about. Patients in this study who took romosozumab for 12 months had an observed cardiovascular rate of 2.5%, compared to only 1.9% for women treated with standard of care (alendronate) alone. I think that things could go better for Amgen this time around, because it will submit its BLA with additional studies. That doesn't guarantee that the FDA will approve the drug, but it will definitely not be a negative for it. The drug potentially being approved is only the first part of the battle. The second battle involves competing on the market as well. That's because romosozumab will have to go up against many other drugs for the same indication. One of these products is Tymlos from Radius (RDUS). Radius has not been doing so good with Tymlos, and has been having an issue since its approval. One of the biggest competitors is Eli Lilly (LLY), which has been generating a huge amount of sales with Forteo. It was shown that in Q1 of 2018, Forteo produced $313.2 million in sales. That's way better than Tymlos sales coming in only with $14.5 million in Q1 2018.

