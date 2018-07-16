Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Advaxis Trial Cleared, Atossa Trial Proceeds, Amgen Resubmits NDA

Stocks in News: ADXS, ATOS

FDA lifts clinical hold on Advaxis study of axalimogene filolisbac; shares up 61% premarket

Discussion: Advaxis (ADXS) announced lifting of hold on its Phase ½ clinical trial of axalimogene filolisbac, in combination with AstraZeneca's Imfinzi (durvalumab). The combination is on trial for the treatment of treatment of advanced, recurrent or refractory cervical cancer and HPV-associated head and neck cancer. Earlier in March FDA halted further trial following the report of death of a patient due to acute respiratory failure after nine months of treatment. The company has implemented fresh FDA guidelines for quicker detection and treatment to avert such events in future. The market responded with a 61% increase in share price on the positive news.

Axalimogene filolisbac has orphan drug designation in both the U.S. and E.U. it also received FDA fast track designation. The candidate also received a Special Protocol Assessment for the Phase 3 AIM2CERV trial in cervical cancer. The company sources claim that every year 4000 women die who do not respond to the older basic treatment of cervical cancer. When the existing therapy fails, the cancer inevitably progresses with average survival time of three months. The main therapy target of the candidate addresses this unmet condition. Apart from cervical cancer, the candidate is now on trial for other indications related to HPV- infected cancers. These three further indications are invasive cervical cancer, head and neck cancer, and anal cancer.

Apart from HPV targeted platform, the company is developing two other therapy platforms targeting PSA and HER2. ADXS-PSA is a drug platform currently under investigation for curing the prostate-specific antigen (‘PSA) associated with prostate cancer. The drug is in clinical development stage indicated for the treatments of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (‘mCRPC). Advaxis is also developing ADXS-HER2 to target human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (‘HER2)-expressing cancers. In certain solid-tumor cancers like breast, gastric, and esophageal cancers and osteosarcoma HER2 is expressed.

Based on the National Cancer Institute data, prostate cancer is the second leading cause of death in men. As per the 2015 data, 220,800 men in the U.S. were apprehended to be diagnosed with the cancer of the prostate gland alone. Collectively every year 0.3M cases are apprehended to be diagnosed in three carcinogenic indications related to HER2.

However, approximately a month ago the company overhauled key technical and strategic directions of the company. Strategically most important decision was to cut down almost a quarter of its workforce. The main benefit of this restructuring was a 38% decrease in the annual burn rate from $80M to $50M. However technical change of direction was much more profound. The company declared that both NEO and HOT will become the next-generation technologies for changing the landscape of cancer immunotherapy. Human dosing of these personalized cancer therapy programs are expected to begin any day in 2018. By 2019, four INDs related to these programs are expected to be filed.

Atossa Genetics opens enrollment in mid-stage study of Endoxifen in breast cancer; shares up 5% premarket

Discussion: Atossa Genetics (ATOS) announced that enrolment has begun in a Phase 2 clinical trial of oral Endoxifen in breast cancer. The trial is located in Australia. In the pilot phase, the trial will include up to eight patients with ER/HER2 Stage1/ Stage 2 invasive breast cancer. The patients will receive treatment for at least 21 days from the day of diagnosis of the cancer to the day of surgery. If at least two patients show any kind of anti-tumor activity the patient base will be extended to include 17 more patents.

The primary endpoint will be measured by response rate of the presence of Ki-67 biomarker. AstraXeneca’s discontinued drug Nolvadex contained an active metabolite ingredient of tamoxifen called Endoxifen. This is the same candidate that is now being developed for a different indication. The company is also developing a Microcatheter Program to better the delivery mechanism of a number of drugs directly to the breast tissue. Phase 2 trial is ongoing with an FDA approved drug called fulvestrant. Microcatheter program is being tested on delivery of CAR-T Cell programs as well. On the news of the commencement of the Phase 2 trial the share price rose 5%.

In other News

Amgen resubmits U.S. marketing application for osteoporosis med Evenity

Amgen (AMGN) submitted again U.S. marketing application for Evenity (romosozumab) for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women at high risk of fracture. Results from two additional Phase 3 trials are part of the new application. Earlier FDA rejection asked for data from two studies. Marketing application submitted by collaboration partner UCB in European Union and Japan is under review.

FDA extends review time for CV benefit claim for J&J's Invokana

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) unit Janssen Pharmaceutical’s marketing application for INVOKANA (canagliflozin) to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events (OTCQX:MACE) in adults with type 2 diabetes will now require additional three months by for FDA review. Revised PDUFA will be in October.

SIGA Technologies up 7% after FDA approval of smallpox drug

FDA approves Siga's (NASDAQ:SIGA) Tpoxx (tecovirimat) as the first drug with for treatment of smallpox.

FDA OKs expanded use for Roche's PCT assay

Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Elecsys B·R·A·H·M·S PCT assay for use as support for making antibiotic treatment decisions in patients with suspected or confirmed sepsis, lower respiratory tract infections and acute bronchitis receives FDA 510(k) clearance. Procalcitonin, a proinflammatory blood biomarker, is the key measure of the test.

FDA OKs expanded use for prostate cancer med Xtandi

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and collaboration partner Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMF) announced FDA approval of the use of Xtandi (enzalutamide) to treat patients with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Precision Therapeutics nabs European patent covering Streamway; shares up 10%

Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIPT) announced that the European Patent Office has issued it a new patent, No. 2948200, covering its CE-Mark'd Streamway fluid disposal system.

