Achaogen: Smaller Label, Unchanged Market?

Last Thursday, Achaogen (AKAO) organized a lunch with two KOLs and analysts to inform the investment community on how the company is preparing for the commercialization of its recently approved antibiotic Zemdri.

Looking at how the market reacted on Friday, sending the stock close to its lows of the year, the KOL event actually seems to have been rather a K.O. event. Effectively, it was rather thin on details.

While the two KOLs presented interesting patient cases that surely underscored the unmet medical need for Zemdri, very few details regarding reimbursement, pricing, foreseen formulary adoption, uptake etc. were provided, with the exception of the usual nonspecific statements about the team's "readiness" and "excitement".

There was, however, one very detailed slide that looked a bit surprising, if not outright strange to me:

Until recently, Achaogen had always presented its addressable market as follows:

While the older slide focused on total days of therapy, it derived these from a projected number of 460,000 cases (i.e. patients with confirmed or suspected CRE infections) which were again derived from an estimated number of 11 million global cases in three indications.

The new slide slices the market a bit differently, but still reaches a similar conclusion: a TAM of 450,000 patients.

This is despite the missing pneumonia and BSI cohorts on the input side. And despite the final Zemdri label doesn't mention CRE at all.

This is a bit strange and casts some doubts on the reliability of these projections.

Sure, there will be a lot of off-label use for Zemdri, just as for Avycaz and Vabomere. Avycaz is effectively mostly used off-label for CRE infections, but has a much broader label than Zemdri:

It specifically mentions CRE: "Some isolates resistant to other cephalosporins (including ceftazidime) and to carbapenems may be susceptible to AVYCAZ."

It does not have Zemdri's limitation "As only limited clinical safety and efficacy data are available, reserve ZEMDRI for use in patients who have limited or no alternative treatment options."

Finally, it is approved for two more indications (CIAI and HABP/VABP) in addition to Zemdri's cUTI, including pyelonephritis.

Similarly, Vabomere's label:

Does not carry Zemdri's limitation of use requirement.

Specifically mentions that "Some isolates resistant to carbapenems (including meropenem) and to cephalosporins may be susceptible to VABOMERE."

Has Zemdri's same indication.

It is hard to believe that the smaller label did not reduce the addressable market at all.

Starting from the left hand side, 5 million out of 11 million previously projected patients are not covered by the label. Moreover, the older slide was totally based on use against CRE infections, whereas the new slide includes only 20% of the previous CRE projections. So there has been a reduction. Moreover, luckily for Zemdri, the other 80% of the previous addressable market projection apparently did not really need the CRE argument: An ESBL rate of 15% should be sufficient to prescribe Achaogen's new antibiotic.

Well, that's wildly optimistic at best, as - given the effective prevalence of ESBL rates - this would mean that all urinary tract infections caused by extended-spectrum beta-lactamases would be treated with Zemdri. While this is the concept of addressable market, it's worth considering that even in this space Zemdri will compete again with Vabomere and Avycaz. Both labels mention activity against ESBLs. Zemdri won't have a competitive advantage comparable to a label indication for CRE infections, which had been the assumption behind the previous projection.

In my opinion, the move smells of desperation. Achaogen will need to raise cash soon and the stock is moving south. As I pointed out in my article "Achaogen: Definitely Not A Screaming Bargain" (which got a lot of flak from the bulls at the time), the company is funded only through 2018 and the launch of Zemdri will cost a lot of money.

Absent a buyout (which looks unlikely for any company in the sector), only a sales partnership on good terms with a nice upfront payment could change the trajectory of the stock in the near term. However, the very fact that the company is trying to build optimism by producing unrealistic sales projections tells me that there is not much positive news in store.

Finally, credibility is a precious good, especially for companies that need investors to fund losses for the foreseeable future. So I continue to remain on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.