The Strongest Buy Within My Strong Buy List (Brad Thomas)

The story behind the interview:
Brad Thomas is a highly respected name in the REIT sector. When he names a company the strongest buy on his strong buy list, I take notice.
Brad and I sat down to learn more about why Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) is his favorite investment opportunity right now.
For those who prefer to read, my full interview notes are copied below.
Link to Brad's original article:
My Oh My, The Strongest REIT Buy
Interview notes:
According to Brad, a “Strong Buy” is a company with the potential to generate 25% annual return potential.
Tanger Factory Outlets has continued to trade far below peers at mall and retail sector and is trading at a massive discount.
-
Tanger is headquartered in North Carolina and was the pioneer of the outlet mall sector led by CEO Steve Tanger (his father founded company). Built first outlet mall 25+ years ago and have raised dividend every year for 24 years.
Tanger outlets compared to peers are a very specialized model that focuses on areas with high tourism. People spend more money when on vacation at tourist locations. They have around 44 properties in the US and Canada.
-
Tanger has really evolved over the last 25 years:
Started out in small towns and did not have the amenities as newer properties today.
The tenant mix has evolved, not 100% apparel anymore. They have more restaurants and more entertainment value.
They are evolving because they have to, they are listening to their tenants.
-
Outlets are the lowest cost rent for retailers as operating cost for outlet centers is much lower than traditional malls.
Store closures are not impacting outlet stores as much as others.
Tanger is the only mall REIT to increase dividend through the financial crisis.
Fundamentals are strong: Exceptional payout ratio, NOI growth, a growing dividend, and they have never dropped below 95% occupancy.
The retail shopping model as we know it today is not going to go away.
Tanger's balance sheet is BBB+ and they have a fortress balance sheet.
-
Brad spends a lot of time talking with management
Has spent a lot of time with Tanger CEO. Steve Tanger is one of the most disciplined CEOs Brad has met and he is 100% aligned with investors as the dividend growth shows. Brad's biggest concern with Tanger is succession risk.
There are a few "risks" or concerns regarding Tanger such as: Why has Simon not purchased more shares in Tanger? Why has Berkshire not purchase more shares in Tanger? What is holding back the institutional money?
Want to enjoy my next interview with Brad Thomas?
If you'd like to be notified of future interviews and content from Brad Thomas and other authors...
Please click the "Follow" button at the top of this page. To receive bonus content, please select "get email alerts."
If you prefer to have interviews delivered to your mobile device, please subscribe on iTunes.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Brian and Investor in the Family make no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Brian and Investor in the Family will be met.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.