iQIYI: Why It's Time To Fall In Love (Investing City)

iQiyi IPO’d around $18 then lagged. It took off after first earnings and went to $43. Tariff scares led to 30% pullback.
Even at the recent highs, it was cheap relative to Netflix (NFLX) before the dip and so now it is cheaper.
Netflix and IQ are very similar but with a key difference: NFLX is subscriber based whereas IQ has both subscription and ad revenue. IQ ad revenue was equal to subscription revenue last quarter.
IQ has 60 M subs and NFLX has 125 M subscribers.
IQ has a market cap of ~$21B after you back out cash. NFLX has a market cap is about 8x larger but only has 2x the subs.
NFLX has a huge subscriber premium compared to IQ. IQ sub is about ¼ the price of NFLX (not factoring add-ons).
A potentially helpful comparison is JD.com (JD) vs Amazon (AMZN) valuations where AMZN has about a 2x multiple on Chinese equivalents. There are 731 million internet users in China, but there is still a bad wrap around Chinese companies.
Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) is the #2 competitor to IQ and is growing but there is enough space and enough subs to go around. For example, the US has NFLX and Hulu and YouTube (GOOG). In addition, Alibaba (BABA) has another player as well that competes with IQ.
IQ was spun out of Baidu (BIDU) which still holds an 80% interest in the company.
At end of 2016, IQ had 30 M subs and now at 60 M subs (was 11 M in 2015). IQ has 421 M monthly active users. Was 405 Million in 2016 and 365 Million in 2015. As a comparison, Tencent Video sub base is around 62 M and was 43 M in ~2016.
What cannot be overlooked is that IQ has 42 of the top 50 drama series in terms of content.
Key risk factor for IQ is its overall path to profitability. The company has negative operating margins (have $2B in cash from IPO).
