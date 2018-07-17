iQIYI: Why It's Time To Fall In Love (Investing City)

iQiyi IPO’d around $18 then lagged. It took off after first earnings and went to $43. Tariff scares led to 30% pullback.

It was cheap relative to Netflix (NFLX) before the dip and so now it is cheaper.

At end of 2016, IQ had 30 M subs and now at 60 M subs (was 11 M in 2015).

There are 731 million internet users in China so there is enough space for more than one company and enough subs to go around.

IQ has 42 of the top 50 drama series in China in terms of content.