Weekly CEF Roundup: RVT Rights Offering Expires

The Weekly CEF Roundup will be put out to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc." Data are taken from the close of Friday Jun. 29, 2018.

Weekly performance roundup

11 out of 31 sectors were positive on price (down from 13 last week) and the average price return was -0.40% (down from -0.25%). Interest rate sensitive sectors such as real estate (+1.03%) and utilities (+0.80%) did well, while international equity sectors generally struggled.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

11 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (down from 15 last week), while the average NAV return was -0.51 (down from -0.13%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium is multisector income (2.37%), while the sector with the highest discount is New Jersey munis (-14.49 %). The average sector discount is -6.46% (up from -6.57% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Emerging market income showed the largest premium/discount increase (+0.73%), while mortgage bonds showed the largest premium/discount decline (-0.64%). The average change in premium/discount was 0.10% (up from -0.11% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is covered call (+1.13) while the sector with the lowest z-score is Latin American equity (-1.42). The average z-score is -0.33 (up from -0.37 last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest yield is MLPs (10.13%), followed by global growth & income (9.59%), emerging market income (9.48%), global equity dividend (9.11%) and multisector income (8.62%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is 6.87% (up from 6.84% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change (DMO) -4.55% 9.90% 8.83% -2.1 -3.92% 0.09% (DNP) -4.29% 7.24% 17.11% 0.5 -2.09% 1.49% (MPV) -3.52% 7.35% 5.53% 0.5 -3.23% 0.00% (PFL) -3.32% 9.11% 7.24% 1.1 -3.27% -0.27% (QQQX) -2.93% 6.42% 13.68% 1.5 -4.14% -1.67% (GGO) -2.69% 3.90% 4.43% 2.2 -4.26% -1.80% (NYSE:JPS) -2.44% 7.63% -8.23% -2.0 -3.29% -0.72% (PCM) -2.33% 8.38% 11.93% 0.2 -2.14% -0.10% (DIAX) -2.23% 6.71% 2.44% 1.6 -3.04% -0.93% (EVF) -2.11% 5.83% -11.14% -2.0 -2.60% -0.28%

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change (GCV) 6.92% 7.36% 16.64% 2.6 4.99% -1.24% (JMLP) 6.40% 10.68% 2.43% 1.9 5.64% -0.96% (PGP) 3.22% 9.77% 42.67% 0.4 1.15% -1.13% (CHN) 2.87% 2.63% -7.07% 0.5 -1.79% -4.82% (IAF) 2.58% 10.24% 0.97% 2.8 1.96% -0.64% (BHV) 2.57% 4.51% 11.00% 0.0 2.51% 0.13% (INSI) 2.39% 4.23% -6.15% -0.1 2.71% 0.10% (IGI) 2.37% 4.87% 5.75% 1.0 2.34% 0.05% (EDI) 2.34% 14.04% 3.12% 1.0 0.08% -2.19% (NXN) 2.31% 3.87% -6.53% -0.6 2.76% 0.22%

Recent corporate actions

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center, Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

June 22, 2018 | The Nuveen Build America Bond Fund (NBB) and Nuveen Build America Bond Opportunity Fund (NBD) announced certain results of their Annual Meeting of Shareholders. NBB announced that shareholders at its Annual Meeting have approved the issuance of additional common shares in connection with the proposed merger of NBD into NBB, the elimination of NBB’s fundamental policy related to the its contingent term provision and the election of Board members. NBD announced that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders has been adjourned to solicit additional proxies necessary to obtain shareholder approval for the merger. Consummation of the merger is contingent upon shareholders of NBD approving the merger. Regardless of whether NBD shareholders approve the merger, NBB will conduct a 20 percent tender offer as described in the proxy materials, eliminate its contingent term provision, change its principal investment policy to invest at least 80 percent of its assets in taxable municipal securities, and change its name to Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund. These changes will become effective on, or as soon as practicable thereafter, the closing date of the merger if the merger is consummated, or otherwise upon completion of NBD’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders, including any further adjournments thereof. June 20, 2018 | Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) (AEF) announced today the preliminary results of its cash tender for up to 28,470,130 shares of its common stock, representing approximately 32% of the Fund’s outstanding shares. The offer expired at 11:59 p.m. New York City time on Tuesday, June 19, 2018. Based on current information, approximately 61,362,593 shares of common stock or 68.97% of the Fund’s outstanding stock were tendered through the expiration date. This total includes shares tendered pursuant to notices of guaranteed delivery. This number is subject to adjustment and should not be regarded as final. Because the number of shares tendered exceeded 28,470,130, the number of shares that will be purchased by the Fund will be pro-rated based on the number of shares properly tendered by each shareholder. No more than a total of 28,470,130 properly tendered shares will be accepted for payment at a price per share equal to 99% of the Fund’s net asset value per share (“NAV”) as of the close of regular trading on the NYSE American on June 20, 2018. The final number of shares validly tendered and accepted pursuant to the tender offer will be announced at a later date. June 11, 2018 | BlackRock Advisors, LLC today announced that the reorganizations of each of BlackRock New Jersey Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE American: BLJ) and BlackRock New Jersey Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNJ) with and into BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ and, together with BLJ and BNJ, the “Funds”) (the “Reorganizations”) is effective as of the opening for business of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, June 11, 2018. In the Reorganizations, common shareholders of BLJ and BNJ received an amount of MYJ common shares equal to the aggregate net asset value of their holdings of BLJ and BNJ common shares as determined at the close of business on June 8, 2018. Fractional shares of MYJ common shares were not issued in the Reorganizations and consequently cash will be distributed for any such fractional shares.

Upcoming corporate actions

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center, Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

May 18, 2018 | Royce Value Trust, Inc. (RVT) announced today that it has fixed the close of business on May 30, 2018 as the record date for determination of stockholders entitled to participate in the Fund's previously announced common stock rights offering (the "Offer"). Each stockholder will receive one non-transferable right (each, a "Right") for each whole share of common stock held of record as of such record date, rounded up to the nearest number of Rights evenly divisible by ten. The Rights will allow stockholders to subscribe for one new share of common stock for each ten Rights held (the "Primary Subscription"). The Rights are non-transferable and may not be purchased or sold. Record date common stockholders who fully exercise their Rights in the Primary Subscription may also subscribe, subject to certain limitations and a pro-rata allotment, for those shares not purchased pursuant to the Primary Subscription. If such over-subscription requests exceed the number of shares available, the Fund may, in its sole discretion and subject to certain anti-dilution limitations, increase the number of shares subject to subscription by up to 20% of the number of shares available under the Primary Subscription. The subscription price for all shares of the Fund's common stock issued pursuant to the Offer will be the lower of: (i) $0.25 below the last reported sale price per share on the New York Stock Exchange on July 3, 2018, unless extended by the Fund (such date, as it may be extended, is referred to herein as the "Expiration Date"); or (ii) the net asset value ("NAV") per share on the Expiration Date. The Offer will be made only by means of a final prospectus. It is currently expected that: (i) a prospectus for the Offer and subscription certificates evidencing the Rights will be mailed to record date common stockholders in early June 2018, and (ii) the subscription period will last from approximately June 4, 2018 to July 3, 2018, unless extended by the Fund. June 13, 2018 | First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”) announced today that, subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions, the merger of First Trust Strategic High Income Fund II (FHY), a closed-end fund managed by FTA, with and into First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD), a closed-end fund managed by FTA, is expected to become effective immediately before the opening of the NYSE on June 25, 2018. As previously announced, the shareholders of FHY have approved the fund’s merger with and into FSD at a Special Meeting of Shareholders on June 11, 2018. The merger was approved by the Board of Trustees of each of FHY and FSD on March 6, 2018. Upon the completion of the transaction, which is expected to be tax-free, the assets of FHY will be transferred to, and the liabilities of FHY will be assumed by, FSD. The shareholders of FHY will receive shares of FSD with a value equal to the aggregate net asset value of the FHY shares held by them. June 7, 2018 | Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc. (NYSE: NTG) (the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved the terms of the issuance of transferable rights (“Rights”) to the holders of the Company’s common stock (par value $0.001 per share) (“Common Stock”), as of the record date, June 19, 2018 (the “Record Date”). Holders of these Rights are entitled to subscribe for additional shares of Common Stock (the “Offer”) at a discount to market price (subject to a sales load). The Rights entitle the holders to purchase one new share of Common Stock for every 3 Rights held (1-for-3); however, any Record Date Stockholder who owns fewer than three shares of Common Stock as of the Record Date will be entitled to subscribe for one share of Common Stock. Fractional shares of Common Stock will not be issued. The subscription price per share of Common Stock (the “Subscription Price”) will be determined on the expiration date of the Offer, which is currently expected to be July 18, 2018, unless extended by the Company (the “Expiration Date”), and will be equal to 90% of the average of the last reported sales price of a share of Common Stock of the Company on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) on the Expiration Date and each of the four (4) immediately preceding trading days (the “Formula Price”). If, however, the Formula Price is less than 90% of the Company’s NAV per share of Common Stock at the close of trading on the NYSE on the Expiration Date, the Subscription Price will be 90% of the Company’s NAV per share of Common Stock at the close of trading on the NYSE on that day. The estimated Subscription Price has not yet been determined by the Company.

Recent activist or other CEF news

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center, Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

None.

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Discount Yield z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date Templeton Emerging Mkts Income (TEI) -17.1% 0.2574 0.2135 -9.20% 8.32% 0.9 33% 6/15/2018 6/27/2018 Federated Premier Muni Income (FMN) -11.5% 0.061 0.054 -10.10% 4.89% -1.3 126% 6/11/2018 6/21/2018 Nuveen Diversified Div & Inc (JDD) -11.1% 0.27 0.24 -1.35% 8.23% 0.1 14% 6/1/2018 6/14/2018 Nuveen MA Quality Muni Income (NMT) -11.0% 0.05 0.0445 -12.58% 4.29% -1.9 97% 6/1/2018 6/14/2018 Nuveen Real Estate Income (JRS) -10.9% 0.23 0.205 -8.10% 8.21% -2.3 20% 6/1/2018 6/14/2018 Nuveen Global High Income (JGH) -10.8% 0.12 0.107 -12.72% 8.32% -1.6 104% 6/1/2018 6/14/2018 Nuveen High Income Dec 2018 Ta (JHA) -10.0% 0.03 0.027 -0.80% 3.28% 1.2 106% 6/1/2018 6/14/2018 Nuveen Credit Strat. Income (JQC) -9.8% 0.041 0.037 -12.15% 5.58% -1.5 91% 6/1/2018 6/14/2018 Nuveen Pref & Inc Securities (JPS) -9.7% 0.062 0.056 -8.23% 7.63% -2 104% 6/1/2018 6/14/2018 Nuveen AMT-Free Muni Credit In (NVG) -9.7% 0.0725 0.0655 -9.66% 5.39% -1.5 99% 6/1/2018 6/14/2018 Nuveen Intermediate Dur Muni (NID) -9.6% 0.047 0.0425 -8.53% 4.10% -1.3 104% 6/1/2018 6/14/2018 Nuveen Senior Income (NSL) -9.5% 0.037 0.0335 -9.05% 6.45% -2.8 90% 6/1/2018 6/14/2018 Nuveen MN Quality Muni Income (NMS) -8.3% 0.06 0.055 -8.54% 4.93% -1.5 98% 6/1/2018 6/14/2018 Nuveen TX Quality Muni Income (NTX) -8.2% 0.0485 0.0445 -14.46% 4.18% -1.9 101% 6/1/2018 6/14/2018 Nuveen AMT-Free Qlty Muni Inc (NEA) -7.8% 0.058 0.0535 -11.74% 4.93% -1.1 103% 6/1/2018 6/14/2018 Nuveen Municipal Income (NMI) -7.7% 0.039 0.036 0.98% 3.83% -0.3 101% 6/1/2018 6/14/2018 Nuveen MO Quality Muni Income (NOM) -7.5% 0.0465 0.043 -2.75% 3.94% -1.5 103% 6/1/2018 6/14/2018 Nuveen MD Quality Muni Income (NMY) -7.4% 0.0475 0.044 -14.88% 4.35% -1.1 100% 6/1/2018 6/14/2018 Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) -7.3% 0.32349 0.3 -8.88% 7.59% 0.1 5% 6/1/2018 6/8/2018 Nuveen Floating Rate Income (JFR) -7.3% 0.062 0.0575 -8.81% 6.60% -2 91% 6/1/2018 6/14/2018 Nuveen Pref and Inc 2022 Term (JPT) -7.1% 0.1275 0.1185 1.43% 5.88% 1.4 104% 6/1/2018 6/14/2018 Nuveen AMT-Free Muni Value (NUW) -6.7% 0.06 0.056 -4.64% 4.30% -1.5 100% 6/1/2018 6/14/2018 Nuveen High Income Dec 2019 Ta (JHD) -6.7% 0.0375 0.035 -1.90% 4.27% -0.1 108% 6/1/2018 6/14/2018 India Fund Inc (IFN) -6.6% 0.76 0.71 -11.88% 5.85% -0.4 -1% 6/11/2018 6/20/2018 Nuveen Floating Rate Inc Opps (JRO) -6.5% 0.062 0.058 -8.76% 6.69% -2 87% 6/1/2018 6/14/2018 Nuveen Pref & Income Opps Fund (JPC) -6.2% 0.065 0.061 -7.35% 7.85% -1.9 103% 6/1/2018 6/14/2018 Nuveen NJ Quality Muni Income (NXJ) -6.0% 0.058 0.0545 -15.64% 5.01% -1.3 101% 6/1/2018 6/14/2018 Nuveen Muni Credit Income (NZF) -5.7% 0.07 0.066 -8.55% 5.53% -1.1 99% 6/1/2018 6/14/2018 Nuveen PA Quality Muni Income (NQP) -5.6% 0.0535 0.0505 -15.01% 4.80% -1 99% 6/1/2018 6/14/2018 Nuveen NJ Municipal Value Fund (NJV) -5.3% 0.0475 0.045 -14.73% 4.16% -1.8 101% 6/1/2018 6/14/2018 Nuveen Shrt Duration Cred Opps (JSD) -5.2% 0.106 0.1005 -4.33% 7.09% -0.3 89% 6/1/2018 6/14/2018 Nuveen CA Quality Muni Inc (NAC) -5.1% 0.0585 0.0555 -12.39% 4.99% -1.2 101% 6/1/2018 6/14/2018 Nuveen Enhanced Muni Value (NEV) -4.6% 0.065 0.062 -6.89% 5.45% -0.7 101% 6/1/2018 6/14/2018 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target (JHY) -4.5% 0.044 0.042 2.67% 5.03% 2.2 108% 6/1/2018 6/14/2018 Nuveen Inter Dur Quality Muni (NIQ) -4.3% 0.0345 0.033 -7.91% 3.15% -0.8 102% 6/1/2018 6/14/2018 Nuveen Preferred & Income Term (JPI) -4.2% 0.1415 0.1355 -4.06% 7.03% 0.1 103% 6/1/2018 6/14/2018 Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) -2.1% 0.48 0.47 -8.59% 8.74% -1.2 -2% 6/29/2018 6/29/2018 Franklin Limited Duration Inco (FTF) -1.6% 0.0998 0.0982 -6.10% 10.79% -0.1 33% 6/15/2018 6/28/2018 Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div&Inc (NYSE:DEX) -1.5% 0.1058 0.1042 -4.79% 11.04% 1.5 26% 6/5/2018 6/14/2018 MFS Intermediate High Income (CIF) -1.4% 0.02098 0.02068 -2.33% 9.85% -1.6 62% 6/1/2018 6/12/2018 EV Floating Rate Income (EFT) -1.4% 0.07 0.069 -6.75% 5.70% -0.6 97% 6/1/2018 6/21/2018 MFS Charter Income (MCR) -1.3% 0.0595 0.05873 -9.27% 8.89% -0.8 52% 6/1/2018 6/12/2018 MFS Multi-Market Income (MMT) -1.2% 0.04236 0.04185 -9.31% 8.89% -0.6 49% 6/1/2018 6/12/2018 MFS Intermediate Income (MIN) -1.1% 0.02991 0.02959 -6.99% 9.20% -0.6 26% 6/1/2018 6/12/2018 MFS Government Markets Income (MGF) -1.0% 0.02943 0.02913 -6.44% 7.77% -1.3 38% 6/1/2018 6/12/2018 Clough Global Div and Inc Fund (GLV) -0.5% 0.1141 0.1135 -6.81% 10.94% -0.1 1% 6/8/2018 6/18/2018 Delaware Inv Div & Inc (DDF) -0.5% 0.0964 0.0959 1.59% 9.99% 3.4 27% 6/5/2018 6/14/2018

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Discount Yield z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date Clough Global Equity (NYSEMKT:GLQ) 1.1% 0.122 0.1234 -4.41% 10.35% 1.7 -4% 6/8/2018 6/18/2018 JH Income Securities (JHS) 1.6% 0.1737 0.1765 -7.52% 5.27% -1.4 33% 6/1/2018 6/8/2018 Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt In (CIK) 2.3% 0.022 0.0225 -8.67% 8.54% -0.8 90% 6/25/2018 7/10/2018 EV Float-Rate 2022 Target Term (EFL) 2.4% 0.041 0.042 -2.48% 5.34% 0 77% 6/1/2018 6/8/2018 JH Investors Trust (JHI) 2.6% 0.3048 0.3128 -7.64% 7.84% -1.3 33% 6/1/2018 6/8/2018 MFS Investment Grade Muni (CXH) 2.6% 0.038 0.039 -11.06% 5.06% -1.5 93% 6/1/2018 6/12/2018 Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) 3.0% 0.0235 0.0242 -10.82% 5.77% -1.5 86% 6/1/2018 6/8/2018 TCW Strategic Income (TSI) 5.0% 0.0665 0.0698 -6.95% 4.58% -0.4 32% 6/18/2018 6/28/2018 Templeton Global Income (GIM) 5.2% 0.0326 0.0343 -12.66% 5.12% -1.1 89% 6/1/2018 6/14/2018

CEF analysis from around Seeking Alpha...

Recommended reads are in bold.

ADS Analytics presents Weekly Market Wrap: A Tale Of Two Markets (Jul. 2)

Alpha Gen Capital presents PIMCO CEF Update: What Is Driving The Funds' Performance? (Jun. 25)

Arbitrage Trader presents Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs (Jun. 27), Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs (Jun. 27), Weekly Municipal Bond CEF Trades (Jun. 27) and Weekly Review: Master Limited Partnership CEFs (Jun. 27)

Douglas Albo presents Equity CEFs: Read It And Reap (Jun. 25)

George Spritzer presents TLI: Another Good Way To Play Rising Rates (Jun. 26)

Left Banker presents 8% Current Income And Capital Growth From This High-Yield, Sustainable Capital Portfolio (Jul. 2)

Nick Ackerman presents CEF ETJ: May Be Defensive But Just Go For Treasury ETFs Instead (Jun. 25), CEF CSQ: Sharp Rise Makes This Fund Lose Its Luster (Jun. 26) and CEF TPZ: This Fund At A Steep Discount Deserves A Look (Jun. 29)

Stanford Chemist presents More Overvalued CEFs To Sell Or Replace (Jun. 26) and Weekly CEF Roundup: AEF Tender Expiration, FSD/FHY Merger (Jul. 2)

*To subscribers: These link to the public version of the article, which you will already have seen in the members section.

Macro/market section

Fear & Greed Trader S&P 500 Weekly Update: Mid-Year Review, A Different Market Setting This Year, But No Need To Change Strategy (Jul. 1)

Jeff Miller presents Weighing The Week Ahead: Should Investors Start Worrying About 2020? (Jul. 1)

CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members only

Here, we provide exclusive commentary and actionable takeaways on specific funds.

CEF/ETF Income Laboratory: Premium Income and Arbitrage Strategies If you have enjoyed my article, please click the "Follow" button next to my name to be alerted to my new free content! The CEF/ETF Income Laboratory is my Marketplace service on Seeking Alpha focused on income and arbitrage strategies for closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios. Members receive exclusive subscriber articles and an early look at public content with more actionable recommendations and ideas. To find out why one subscriber calls us a "one-stop shop for CEF research," join us by clicking on the following link: CEF/ETF Income Laboratory.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE PORTFOLIO SECURITIES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.