How Bonds May Be Setting Up Bullishly (Here Comes Goldilocks?)

Declining rates could meet up with a good domestic economy and possibly lead to a 'Goldilocks' scenario of strong returns from both stocks and bonds.

Lower bond yields would be no surprise on a global scale, given that the US has amongst the very highest rates of any richer country.

This would be consistent with the current bullish move down in 30-year Treasury bond yields and the breakdown in many metals prices.

There may be an early shift in sentiment amongst bond traders toward the pattern that presaged the massive 2014-6 rally in prices (decline in yields).

Introduction - why this matters

From the perspective of a US-based investor, this might be the beginning of yet another - and completely unexpected - 'Goldilocks' move in the markets. We had one such move in 1995, again in 1997-8, again in 2004-5, and more than once after the Great Recession. What happened each time? Something "gave" in the Fed's hopes to tighten policy, and either the Fed relented and/or the bond "vigilantes" relented. Thus, each time, financial conditions eased unexpectedly. The cause often was some crisis outside of the US, which was quite convenient for us based in the US. Sometimes it was something fairly minor going on inside the US that affected markets just enough to force financial conditions to ease but not enough to derail economic growth, thus allowing stronger companies to keep growing while at the same time keeping the competition for investor dollars from bonds or cash at a minimum.

That's why, even though in a companion piece, I'm discussing a strong economy with strong breadth amongst labor groups and companies in different sectors, it's worth some of my time and I hope yours to discuss a surprise set-up that could allow long-term rates in the US to descend toward those of most other developed nations; no recession needed.

The bullish sentiment/price set-up for bond prices to rally

Before showing the sentiment data, here is the interest rate picture shown on charts going back 5 years. First, the 30-year Treasury:

^TYX data by YCharts

This has been no true break-out or melt-up in yields. On the far left of the chart, the "Taper Tantrum" of 2013 pushed the 30-year to 4%. Now, yields keep getting capped in the 3.2% range. Technically, repeated break-out attempts that fail are bearish and bring downside objectives into play.

Next, the 10-year T-note:

^TNX data by YCharts

This bond is more sensitive to Fed policy than the 30-year and thus has scared people with its possible break-out. Here we have a mixed technical picture. A 10-year view dating back to July 2008 would show yields meandering, ultimately trendlessly. So, like a hummingbird hovering, yields could go anywhere - or nowhere special. The chart tells us nothing in that regard.

Now, let's look at what speculators in the financial futures markets are collectively thinking. In these FINVIZ charts, the bottom panel shows the net positioning of the large specs in red and small specs in blue. Their total net positioning is equal to and opposite from the net positioning of the commercial hedgers, shown in green. In futures markets, most of the time, specs should make money, as they are liquidity providers as opposed to hedgers. So, watch the green line in the bottom panel of the following charts to see if net hedger positioning has been a contrarian indicator. Also, remember that rising prices of the futures means lower interest rates, and that the price chart is similar on trend but not identical to the interest rate charts shown above.

First, the 30-year bond:

First, note the 2013 pattern of the bottom panel. As the bear market in bonds began to end, first in or around August and then in December, the large specs began to get bullish, getting to the correct bullish posture before the small specs. The hedgers (in green) went net bearish (short and wrong) as 2014 began, and the long bull run into mid-2016 began. For all that time, the hedgers were never net long for more than a brief period and never very much net long. The large specs basically got it right on trend most of the time, especially in the early stages of the move and in the climactic 2016 move.

Next, please look at 2017-8. The specs (large and small collectively) figured out that there would be a counter-trend rally in bonds (to lower yields), but were only part right and early this year correctly went to the short side.

Now, as in late 2013, the large specs are going from bearish to neutral, and the small specs, who correctly never got excited about the 2017 bond move, are less bearish. Thus we see the hedgers less long the bond.

These trends look to me like the 2013 pattern playing out again: a major bear market that convinces everyone from the public to CNBC talking heads to the new bond guru, Jeff Gundlach. But maybe the inflation/high-rate scare is a fake-out.

Why might I think that? Because of Dr. Copper and other commodities, plus the flattening yield curve just as has happened over the decades.

It's interesting that price changes in copper have correlated closely with changes in the 30-year bond yield:

^TYX data by YCharts

The price of copper, in orange (actually an imperfect tracking ETF), is in a downtrend. So I would say: watch Dr. Copper, and think of Mr. El-Erian's recent CNBC warning about economic weakness ex-US potentially forcing the Fed to only hike rates one more time this year. More weakness is very possible as the Fed continues to tighten, and if so, the above chart suggests that the 30-year bond would tend to gain in price (lower yields) if that were to happen.

Next, here's a reason this all could be especially actionable. It's the skepticism amongst specs about the 10-year yield:

Look first at the left side of the panel. The specs were almost completely wrong the whole long bull market in the 10-year from 2014 into mid-2016. Then, the specs turned bearish prematurely in late 2016, then turned mildly bullish too late in 2017. So unlike the pattern with the 30-year bond, the specs have been contrary indicators with the 10-year.

With that backdrop, note the specs are very bearish again.

The specs have gotten a lot less short the long (30-year) bond but are still heavily short on the 10-year. This is similar to the precise pattern we saw in late 2013.

Is there anything actionable here?

I think so, because it casts a lot of doubt on the paradigm that inflation is our future, due to (you name the reason or reasons). And that changes a lot for investors.

Technicals do not support a lot of the inflation hypothesis. I've been taking this view all year, and I'm sticking to it.

Using exponential moving averages (emas), the 30 year T-bond, or TYX, is drawing near to a death cross (50 day ema below 200), and while it has not occurred and may not occur, the yield has dropped below the 200 day ema, so the technical position has weakened. [Note: this corrects an error in the initial version of the article, which incorrectly stated that a death cross had already been made.] Short rates are in uptrends, the 10-year bond is in a modest but weakening uptrend, copper (CPER) is in a bear trend, and the anti-dollar, gold (GLD) is also in a bear trend.

When GLD and CPER are in bear trends and the 30-year bond is in a bear trend (trending toward lower rates, that is), there is at least a hint of deflation in the air.

That changes my investment paradigm - just the thought of deflation or meaningful disinflation is enough to keep me wary of surprise downside moves to inflation.

What would be the causes of deflation or significant disinflation?

The Fed is the main cause (my humble opinion).

Only the US government or its authorized agent (the Fed) can print (create) base dollars. The banking system creates loans and leases, which are currently increasing at a 4.8% yoy rate. (Click on the hyperlink and then on "edit graph" tab, go to percent change from year ago to get the data, then adjust your parameters as desired.) This total level is a little over $9.3 T, so it's up less than $500 B at an annual rate. Meanwhile, the Fed is now withdrawing base money from the money supply at a $480 B per year rate, and in October plans to increase that withdrawal to a $600 B rate. And, it's important to realize that the credit granted by banks for loans and leases is mostly not credit to go to investing, whereas base money in a QE environment goes to investments.

Bank credit goes to the real economy, which indirectly does create some demand for resources. QE money, which is being taken away at the increasing rate that reversal of QE 3 requires (first, a reverse Taper, then reversal of the steady-state QE done in 2013), goes to speculation, such as to GLD and other metals that are also in bear trends such as silver (SLV), platinum (PPLT) and possibly CPER to an extent.

So: the Fed wants to normalize valuations, which swelled with multiple QE rounds. And in normal financial markets, even in 1999-2000, a boom in one sector - stocks in that era - had to be associated with a negative boom in at least one other sector - bonds in that case. As I demonstrated in an article three years ago, only one prior period in US history going back to the 1870s ever saw very high stock valuations and very high bond valuations (very low interest rates), and that was the mid-1930s. Then, there were also massive excess bank reserves as a consequence of the Depression. In response, the Fed tightened, stocks and the economy crashed, and bonds moved toward their final, all-time low yields. In other words, nirvana for stocks and bonds did not last long, and I have always suspected the same would be true again.

The question I have always wondered about is what asset class or classes would crack first. I think it's commodities.

What about crude oil?

With several supply-side reasons for crude oil prices to be up, and both WTI and Brent crude in significant backwardation, crude is not indicating forward inflation pressure. If anything, it is predicting deflation or disinflation.

In recent trading, crude oil is acting as if its high price is a depressant to the industrial economies, as we have seen days where crude prices are up, and so are bond prices (lower rates).

Thus: the combination of reverse QE plus interest rates hikes out of the Fed is in my view likely revealing commodities in specific and the entire inflation story as the weakest links in the financial construct (however, no guarantees exist that these trends will be sustained). If these are the weakest:

What are the strongest links?

Only time will tell. And, of course, there is more to the US and global economy and financial system than the Fed, even for US-based investors. I don't pretend to know what's coming next. But, we all need a plan, and since I am looking at a generally strong US economy and a less vibrant global economy, I foresee the most durable US-based assets as the best places for a dollar investor to be while the Fed is acting so hawkishly.

On the one hand, if things begin to break badly globally and/or in the US, as in 1997-8, Treasuries of all durations can become safe havens that get marked up rapidly to much higher price points (lower rates). That is, return of capital can suddenly appear more important than return on capital. This can occur without, or of course with, a recession.

On the other hand, if existing trends hold, higher-quality US equities may benefit more than bonds. The cost of commodities and some imports may drop (note the Chinese yuan has already dropped almost 10%, offsetting the latest proposed tariff), but a less hawkish Fed could be the result. Less Fed hawkishness in turn almost always means higher P/Es if there is no recession.

Are there any downside targets for interest rates?

I will hazard a guess that the US economy and the Federal deficit will restrain any interest rate move lower in the absence of a recession. Rather, should the emerging markets and/or other factors restrain the Fed, I will guess that the yield curve to widen via the 10-year and shorter-term rates dropping rather than the 30-year leading rates lower. The 10-year T-note has 2.4% as its first line of support; that level was resistance between Oct.-Dec. on the way up last year and then was briefly resistance at year-end.

The 30-year bond has resistance around 2.75% from the back half of 2017, and it also has a multi-month zone of congestion from the first half of 2016 between 2.5% and 2.75%.

I think those are economically reasonable targets, especially in view of so many developed countries having much lower rates than the US. For example, Canada sports a 10-year government bond yielding only 2.13% as of Friday, and the UK's 10-year gilt was only 1.27%. Even the Aussie 10-year is only 2.63%, and Australia has previously been a high-rate country for many decades.

No guarantees, but I think all this bears watching given implications for stock prices and the economy.

Conclusion - Goldilocks, even for cash?

As of Friday's closing trades, deflationary signals from commodities have joined with early and non-definitive signs that could signal the smart money on the long Treasury bond turning net bullish, while the previously non-smart money on the 10-year T-note remains determinedly bearish.

Previously, in late 2013, a similar though more advanced set-up was seen, and a virtuous cycle of higher stock and bond valuations ensued for several years.

At least for now, it may be reasonable to think about one more round of Goldilocks in the US economy and markets: not too hot, not cold at all; just right for the markets. Part of that could be a move toward lower long-term rates and a Fed that has reasons from outside the US to be less hawkish.

If so, everything from long term bond funds (TLT) to the S&P 500 (SPY) could be sources of alpha, at least for a while. For now, I continue to avoid commodity-based stocks or commodities themselves.

Finally, a comment about cash is in order.

Because of all the uncertainties as the Fed tightens, cash continues to strike me as "not-trash," especially as we head into the seasonally weakest two consecutive months of the year for the SPY, August and September, and as the Fed shows no signs at this point of relenting in its tightening maneuvers. The optionality of holding more cash than usual continues to appeal to me while more clarity on the big picture is gained.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Submitted Sunday evening, futures markets largely unchanged.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser. Our portfolio is long several individual bonds of varied maturities.