The S&P 500 Claws Its Way Back Above 2800

The second week of July 2018 saw the S&P 500 finally claw its way back above the 2,800 level, closing the week at the highest level that it has been since the end of January 2018.
Meanwhile, the S&P 500 continues to fall within our "redzone" forecast range, which runs between June 28, 2018, and July 17, 2018, and has actually been almost entirely within the upper half of that range.
Still, a lot can happen with just two trading days to go for the redzone forecast, but we'll be happy to go back to our standard model forecast after Tuesday! As for why the S&P 500 has largely tracked as expected, we can point to a whole lot of nothing particularly newsworthy enough to shift the forward-looking attention of investors during Week 2 of July 2018.
Monday, July 9, 2018
- Oil prices gain on supply concerns in Iran, Libya, Canada
- Chinese stocks have best day in two years, yuan firms despite tariff blow
- Stocks hit 2-week high, led by banks ahead of earnings
- Dow, S&P 500 post best session in over a month; banks lead gains
Tuesday, July 10, 2018
- Oil rises on supply disruptions, large U.S. crude stock drawdown
- S&P 500 posts highest close since February; futures fall late on tariff fears
Wednesday, July 11, 2018
- U.S. says to slap tariffs on extra $200 billion of Chinese imports
- Crude oil benchmark Brent sees biggest one-day fall in two years
- Wall Street snaps four-day rally; latest trade threat weighs
Thursday, July 12, 2018
- Fed's Harker open to two more rate hikes in 2018 but not convinced
- Wall Street bounces back; technology, industrials lead
Friday, July 13 2018
- In the morning: Oil edges lower, set for big weekly decline
- In the evening: Oil rises but declines for the week as supply concerns ease
- Early results of race to beat the clock on new tariffs:
- Fed's Kaplan speaks with Reuters on trade, rate hikes
- S&P 500 at five-month high, but banks weigh after results
Looking for more market news? Barry Ritholtz has summarized the week's positives and negatives for the U.S. economy and markets news in Week 2 of July 2018 over at the Big Picture.
On a closing note, the S&P 500 hit its all-time peak value (at this writing) of 2,872.87 back on January 26, 2018. Going into Week 3 of July 2018, it is just a 2.6% gain away from hitting a new record high with respect to its Friday, July 13, 2018 closing value of 2,801.31.
But whether it will during Week 3 of July 2018 is a whole different matter!