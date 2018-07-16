The S&P 500 Claws Its Way Back Above 2800

The second week of July 2018 saw the S&P 500 finally claw its way back above the 2,800 level, closing the week at the highest level that it has been since the end of January 2018.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 continues to fall within our "redzone" forecast range, which runs between June 28, 2018, and July 17, 2018, and has actually been almost entirely within the upper half of that range.

Still, a lot can happen with just two trading days to go for the redzone forecast, but we'll be happy to go back to our standard model forecast after Tuesday! As for why the S&P 500 has largely tracked as expected, we can point to a whole lot of nothing particularly newsworthy enough to shift the forward-looking attention of investors during Week 2 of July 2018.

Monday, July 9, 2018

Tuesday, July 10, 2018

Wednesday, July 11, 2018

Thursday, July 12, 2018

Friday, July 13 2018

Looking for more market news? Barry Ritholtz has summarized the week's positives and negatives for the U.S. economy and markets news in Week 2 of July 2018 over at the Big Picture.

On a closing note, the S&P 500 hit its all-time peak value (at this writing) of 2,872.87 back on January 26, 2018. Going into Week 3 of July 2018, it is just a 2.6% gain away from hitting a new record high with respect to its Friday, July 13, 2018 closing value of 2,801.31.

But whether it will during Week 3 of July 2018 is a whole different matter!