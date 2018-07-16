Wall Street Breakfast: Taking Flight At Farnborough

Economy

President Trump is sitting down with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Helsinki today, with Crimea, Syria and election meddling likely on the summit's agenda. No aide or official from the U.S. delegation will be present during the meeting's initial stages, which comes on the tails of a tense NATO summit during which Trump lambasted allies for not meeting their defense spending commitments.

"Our Brexit deal is not some long wish-list from which negotiators get to pick and choose. It is a complete plan with a set of outcomes that are non-negotiable," Theresa May wrote in The Mail on Sunday newspaper. "This is the scale of the opportunity before us and my message to the country this weekend is simple: we need to keep our eyes on the prize. If we don't, we risk ending up with no Brexit at all."

President Trump has also signaled the United States could strike "a tremendously big deal" with Britain, if the latter country successfully negotiates its exit from the European Union. In 2017 the U.S. ran a modest trade surplus with the U.K., Census Data figures show, a stark contrast to the massive trade deficit the world's largest economy runs with the EU.

Chinese shares started the week on the back foot following softer economic data and more fears of scuffles with trading partners. While the GDP figure was in line with market expectations, the 6.7% growth rate in Q2 cooled from the 6.8% expansion registered in each of the previous three quarters. China also said it wants to seek more balanced trade with the EU as Premier Li Keqiang met Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Juncker in Beijing.

Cuba is planning a series of potentially far-reaching changes, with a new constitution set to recognize the free market and private property, while dividing political powers between a president and a prime minister. The fundamental means of production will remain under central control, but foreign investment will be recognized as an important spur to development. The Communist Party will also remain "the superior leading force of society and of the state."

A Norwegian union for workers on offshore oil and gas drilling rigs has stepped up a six-day walkout that has hit crude output after employers did not respond to demands for higher wages and pension benefits. The union is adding another 900 employees to the currently striking 700 workers, but the expanded action is not expected to have any immediate extra impact on production beyond the closure last week of Shell's (RDS.A, RDS.B) Knarr field.

Oil back under $70... Saudi Arabia is said to have offered extra crude to some customers, extending additional cargoes of its Arab Extra Light crude to at least two buyers in Asia, Bloomberg reports. The Trump administration is also actively considering tapping into the U.S.'s 660M-barrel Strategic Petroleum Reserve as political pressure grows to rein in rising gas prices before November elections.