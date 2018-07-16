The move in copper and the industrial complex is a confirming signal of the yield curve flattening, and global growth slowing.

Copper had a large rise and has now started to plunge.

Copper and other industrial metals can be leading indicators of economic growth.

Dr. Copper - What Is He Telling You?

Copper (OTCPK:JJCTF) is widely viewed as a leading indicator of global growth given the industrial uses of the metal.

Investopedia writes, "The term Doctor Copper is market lingo for the base metal that is reputed to have a Ph.D. in economics because of its ability to predict turning points in the global economy. Because of copper's widespread applications in most sectors of the economy — from homes and factories to electronics and power generation and transmission — demand for copper is often viewed as a reliable leading indicator of economic health."

Copper has plunged 17% YTD which has called into question the health of the global economy as well as raised questions about what it means for equity markets (SPY) going forward.

United States Copper Index YTD Return:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Many investors look at commodity prices for a read on global demand and use this argument with the recent rise in oil prices (USO) to make the case for a strong economy.

Oil prices have been an outlier in the commodity complex and holding up many of the indices that contain oil and gas. Oil is up almost 20% year to date which has caused the CRB Index, a basket of 19 commodities, to hold above water, up 3.23% YTD.

The CRB Index contains Aluminum, Cocoa, Coffee, Copper, Corn, Cotton, Crude Oil, Gold, Heating Oil, Lean Hogs, Live Cattle, Natural Gas, Nickel, Orange Juice, Silver, Soybeans, Sugar, Unleaded Gas, and Wheat.

Excluding energy commodities, the CRB index is down 6.5% YTD, which indicates the rest of the commodity complex is declining, more in line with Copper.

Year To Date Performance:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Looking into the equity market for a confirming signal of industrial weakness, the Materials sector (XLB) and Industrials sector (XLI) are both underperforming the S&P 500 by over 7% year to date. XLB and XLI are both down roughly 3.2% YTD.

Year To Date Performance:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Another way of looking at the divergence of equity market sectors is to map the relative performance between Industrials and Materials compared to the S&P 500 (SPY).

While both XLI and XLB were outperforming in 2017, the two growth-linked sectors have now rolled over in terms of relative performance.

Industrials Relative Performance To S&P 500 (XLI)/(SPY):

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Industrials have plunged in relative performance terms against the S&P 500 in recent weeks, mirroring the declines we are seeing in the commodity space.

Back in the 2015-2016 global growth scare, which saw an S&P 500 decline of roughly 15%, the underperformance of XLI and XLB compared to SPY was a strong leading indicator.

Both Materials and Industrials are nearing the 2016 lows in terms of relative performance.

A decline in growth-linked sectors such as Industrials, Materials, and Financials (XLF) relative to the S&P 500, in conjunction with widespread commodity declines and a flattening yield curve, should be sending clear signals about the current outlook of global growth. Dr. Copper has made his diagnosis and there are many supporting reasons to justify it.

Materials Relative Performance To S&P 500 (XLB)/(SPY) :

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

One factor that may be pushing down the price of commodities, and thus Industrial and Material stocks, which may not be due to global growth, is the rising US Dollar.

The rise in the US Dollar has been much more pronounced against smaller currencies rather than major currencies such as the Euro and the Yen.

US Dollar Has Been Very Strong (UUP):

Source: FRED, EPB Macro Research

A rising US Dollar can have a deflationary impact on the price of global commodities, which may account for some of the recent declines in metals such as Copper.

Even with the rise in the US Dollar, however, there is an overwhelming number of key signals pointing towards a slowdown in global growth.

The decline in the Chinese Yuan is very worrisome as it pertains to global growth. Are the Chinese intentionally devaluing their currency as a response to a trade war or is this due to a slowing economy? Most of the evidence points to the latter.

China is an enormous user of industrial commodities. A slowdown in the Chinese economy can cause the price of industrial commodities to drop precipitously, which will have a deflationary impact in the United States.

USD/CNY:

Source: The Daily Shot

You don't have to take my word for the global growth slowdown, as JPMorgan was out with a note earlier this month that detailed just that. JPMorgan's headline noted, "Global Manufacturing Growth At 11-Month Low In June."

While it is true that there is not one single indicator that can be used in all circumstances to forecast future growth, when several reliable measures of future growth all point in the same direction, the case gains in strength.

For weeks, analysts and media pundits have been looking for data to justify the flattening of the yield curve, which has been moving at a very fast pace.

30-2 Spread:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Taking all the key indicators above into consideration, the diagnosis made by Dr. Copper appears to be something worth paying attention too.

There are starting to be widespread declines in the commodities complex as well as a massive underperformance of two global growth-linked sectors, XLI and XLB.

Most evidence continues to point to a global growth slowdown leading into 2019. It remains unclear how the slowdown will resolve, a soft landing or a hard landing, but based on the way money moves around the economy, it is very unlikely that the combination of commodity prices, the underperformance of growth-linked sectors and the yield curve has lost its ability to forecast future growth prospects.

Defensive equity sectors such as Utilities (XLU), some long duration fixed income (EDV) (TLT), and high yielding T-bills (SHV), remain the most prudent asset allocations for a global growth slowdown. Those sectors have all been outperforming over the past two months and I expect them to continue to do so.

-------- Do You Want A Model Portfolio With Exact Asset Allocation Percentages For Today's Market? EPB Macro Research offers two model portfolios with exact asset allocation percentages so you don't have to worry about how to construct a portfolio from these investment themes. The model portfolio is designed to limit drawdowns and generate high risk-adjusted returns which means that you won't have to deal with the gut-wrenching portfolio fluctuations that most high flying investment ideas bring. A membership to EPB Macro Research requires an outlay of $75/month but for the next one week, you can subscribe for 47% off the monthly rate. With a 33% discount for an annual membership and an additional summer sale of 20% off, instead of $75/month, you can join EPB Macro Research for just $40/month. (Subscribe To EPB Macro Research) - Currently 47% Off The Monthly Membership By Selecting An Annual Membership On top of the discount, there is a two-week free trial available so you can try EPB Macro Research with no risk. Take 47% off with an annual membership after you try EPB Macro Research for two weeks completely free! (Subscribe To EPB Macro Research)

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY, EDV, XLU, TLT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.