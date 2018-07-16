Check Point Software: Valuation Metrics Are Off, Downside Risks Ahead

Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP), one of the legacy IT security players still in the market, has become overvalued in the past few weeks as investors continue to focus on their increasing revenue multiple. CHKP is overvalued on this basis, and investors should be focused on their earnings or EBITDA multiple as a proxy for appropriate valuation.

This difference in valuation metrics leads to increased downside risks. This, in addition to an increasingly competitive security industry, has placed a ton of pressure on the company's business model, however, CHKP has appreciated over 10% in the past few weeks. It reports earnings on July 25, and I believe that due to increased competitive factors, CHKP will face a downward trend pre and post earnings.

Competitive Landscape

CHKP is an IT security solutions provider focusing on areas such as network security, endpoint security, mobile security, data security and security management. It is considered one of the legacy players in the security market and has faced intense competition over the past few years. While CHKP provides efficient and effective IT security tools, it should not be valued on a revenue multiple, and investors should focus more on its earnings multiple.

The main areas CHKP competes in has seen a rise in new competition from companies that solely focus on a specific area of IT security. Network security has become very saturated by four main players: Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), and Check Point. CHKP's competitors are growing at a much quick rate, thus implying they are all taking market share from the company. This area of the IT security market continues to grow mid-singe digits each year and is one of CHKP's main focus areas.

However, some of the other areas CHKP competes in has new competitors, giving increased headwinds to the company's business model. Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) recently went public and is considered one of the leading endpoint security market players. I wrote an article on CBLK a few weeks ago which takes a deeper dive into the endpoint security market. The mobile security market has continued to increase in competition due to the rise in the use of endpoints to conduct business.

Data security will always remain a competitive industry. We continue to see data breaches occur on what seems like a daily basis. Enterprises are becoming more protective about their data, and recent regulation in Europe, known as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), brings hefty fines for enterprises which are found in violation of user data protection.

Recent Results

Since reporting Q1 earnings in late April, Check Point has remained relatively flat. Its earnings release was modest at best, with downward revisions to Q2 and FY18 expectations. Management has noted for the past several quarters the continued challenges the company is facing with sales execution, and this does not seem like it will go away anytime soon. CHKP will report its earnings on July 25, and I believe the stock will face a downward trend heading into and after the report.

CHKP is a slower-growing tech company, albeit it has fantastic gross and operating margins. Despite passing the industry standard Rule of 40, the company’s valuations seem a bit pricy considering its growth prospects. CHKP will continue to be a leader in the IT security industry, however, it is overvalued and due for another correction and stagnant price movements. Currently trading at over XXXx FY18 estimated revenue, the company should be valued off of earnings and definitely not at a premium.

In April, CHKP reported a soft Q1 and made downward revisions to its Q2 and FY18 expectations. Revenue grew under 4% y/y, while gross margins increased from 88.3% to 90.1%. CHKP continues to maintain high and marginally increasing gross margins because of its software and subscription-based offerings. These offerings have very little input costs, and as exemplified by its gross margins, a dollar of sales is nearly a dollar of gross profit. The small 4% revenue growth was facing a tough 7.7% revenue growth comp from last year.

Non-GAAP EPS grew 8% to $1.30 from $1.20 the year prior. EPS was able to grow ahead of revenue growth because of slight gross and operating margin expansion. Despite what appeared to be somewhat moderate growth, CHKP’s revenue of $452.3 million and EPS of $1.30 were in line with consensus estimates.

CHKP breaks down its revenue into three main segments: Product, Subscription, and Maintenance. Maintenance revenue represented over 45% of total as of the Q1 report and grew 5% y/y, slightly above overall growth. This revenue stream is highly correlation with Product revenue growth. As companies purchase more product from CHKP, there will be an increased need for maintenance operations. Thus, a slowdown in Product revenue will likely have negative material impact on maintenance revenue. Product revenue, which represented ~25% of the total, decreased 6% y/y in Q1. Management attributed this decrease to a historically weaker Q1, as companies' IT spend is typically down during this part of the year. Management did offer its expectations for positive Product growth during the back half of the year.

Finally, Subscription revenue, which represents ~30% of total, grew at an impressive 14% y/y. However, this figure was slightly below consensus estimates. CHKP altered its operating model by switching from offering “bundled” security products to individual subscription-based products. Typically, the bundled product would include several necessary security offerings in a longer-term contract. Revenue from these contracts were typically stronger and longer in duration compared to the company's annual subscription based offerings.

Management guided a much softer Q2 with revenues in the range of $445-475 million and EPS of $1.25-1.35, well below consensus estimates, even at the high end. This implies revenue growth of 3-4%. In addition, management guided FY18 revenue to $1,850-1,930 million and EPS of $5.45-5.75, again, well below consensus estimates. This implies revenue growth of roughly 0-4%.

Initially, the stock dropped from ~$102 to ~$97, about a 5% decrease. Since the initial drop, the stock has traded flat and is currently trading at $109.31 as of Monday's close. Investors were definitely right about getting out of their CHKP positions post-earnings report; however, the stock is prime for another disappointing Q2 earnings release, and investors should be cautious.

Downside Risk Remains High

Q2 will be another struggle for CHKP, for two main reasons. First, it is facing even tougher comps from last year, which will make guided revenue growth of 3-4% even more challenging. Second, management continues to address the company's sales force execution issues, which I believe will continue to persist and place increased headwinds on revenue growth.

The upcoming Q2 is facing a tough comp of 8.5% revenue growth last year. FY17 revenue growth amounted to 6.5%, with Q2 being the company's best-performing quarter. While IT spend is generally higher in Q2, the competitive landscape for IT security companies has only increased over the past year. Security tends to be dominated by the four main players: Cisco, Palo Alto, Fortinet, and Check Point. Aside from CHKP, the three other competitors have seen significant growth in their security business, easily surpassing CHKP’s 6.5% growth last year and are all on pace to eclipse its growth this year. As the other three competitors continue to take market share, CHKP is challenged by the current competitive environment despite the strong global IT spending.

The other downside risks revolves around the company sales force execution, or lack thereof, especially within its Americas geographical segment. Based on deferred revenue, the Americas segment represented 47% of total, compared to 36% in Europe and 17% from Asia-Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. The large Americas revenue concentration places even more pressure on perfecting its broken sales force immediately. During the Q1 conference call, management said, “Changing sales execution takes longer than what I'd like... our overall sales are softer than what I would have hoped to see. It will also slightly reduce our projection for the remainder of the year”.

Assuming the sales force execution is incrementally better, management alluded to a multi-quarter rehabilitation effort to get execution to a more desired level. Any execution progress ahead of plan adds to CHKP’s upside potential; however, another quarter of disappointing sales execution, especially within its largest geographical segment, the Americas, would create heightened downward pressure on the stock.

Valuation

CHKP has underperformed the market this year and is well below comparable IT security companies. CHKP is up 6% YTD and down 4% over the past year, compared to the relative performance of CSCO (+9% YTD / +33% TTM), PANW (+49% YTD / +55% TTM), and FTNT (+52% YTD / +66% TTM).

CHKP data by YCharts

Because CHKP has very strong and consistent margins (GM approaching 90% and OM near 50%), it should be valued off an earnings or EBITDA multiple. A revenue multiple for a software company is more appropriate when it is growing at faster rates and is not able to produce consistent and predictable cash flows. CHKP’s ~4% projected revenue growth and margin trends do not quite fit this stature. Both PANW and FTNT are more appropriate based on a revenue multiple, as they have negative/inconsistent earnings.

For a comparable approach, I choose relatively larger IT security players, such as Cisco, Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC), Juniper (NYSE:JNPR), and F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV). All of these players are well-established and are growing at a more similar revenue growth rate.

CHKP PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

When looking at EPS, I viewed management’s FY18 guidance of $5.45-5.75 and took the low end as a conservative estimate. CHKP currently trades at a P/E of ~20.0x, which compares to a customized peer average of 16.0x.

When taking a high level view of cash flow, we can estimate this from management’s revenue guidance and the company’s historically consistent OM margin. Taking the FY18 revenue guidance of $1,850-1,930 million and historical OM margin of ~50%, we can conclude EBIT should be in the range of $925-965 million. Depreciation and amortization has averaged 2% of revenue over the past three years, resulting in an estimated EBITDA of ~$980 million using the mid-point EBIT estimate.

CHKP EV to EBITDA (Forward) data by YCharts

With 161.7 million shares and a current price of $109.31, we get a market cap of $17.7 billion, and adding in CHKP’s net cash balance of $1.5 billion gives us a current enterprise value of $19.2 billion. Using our estimated $980 million EBITDA, it currently trades at an EBITDA multiple of 19.6x. The above chart shows a forward EBITDA multiple of 15.6x, which is based on consensus NTM forward estimates, whereas I used FY18 management guidance. The selected peer group average EV/EBITDA multiple is 9.4x, a significant discount to CHKP's 15.6x multiple.

CHKP trades at a premium on both P/E (19.5x versus peer group of 16.0x) and EV/EBITDA (15.6x versus peer group of 9.4x). I used a blended average of both P/E and EV/EBITDA multiple valuations to come up with a more appropriate price target. Using a P/E of 18.0x, about the midpoint between CHKP's multiple and the peer group average, this leads to a price target of ~$98. Using a similar methodology for EV/EBITDA, with a ~15.0x multiple, we come to a price target of ~$82. An average of the two multiples gives us a price target of ~$90, which still gives CHKP a premium valuation multiple compared to the selected peer group. This represents ~18% downside.

Based on the peer group P/E and EBITDA multiples averages, the company still has a lot of downside risks not priced in. Even giving CHKP premium multiple valuations, they are still overpriced at current levels, and the recent 10% run-up in price over the past few weeks gives investors a great opportunity to either right-size their positions or take advantage of the downside opportunity.

Some risks to this thesis included CHKP's ability to maintain customers because of its legacy operations. A strong Q2 earnings could send the stock up and gain positive momentum. Also, if investors continue to value the company based off a revenue multiple rather than a more appropriate earnings or EBITDA multiple, CHKP may continue to receive premium valuations.

