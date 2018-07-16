Netflix: After The Close

With earnings season underway, ETF Global begins a new series of weekly posts focusing on one company whose upcoming report could have major ramifications for the ETF market. Seeking Alpha has a tremendous amount of research on individual stocks, which is why we’ll include a link to their respective homepages, but too often investors overlook the potential impact of ETFs on the marketplace, which is something we hope to correct.

Netflix (NFLX) – Monday After-The-Close

Netflix reports after the close on Monday and will undoubtedly be the most watched report of the week with the analysts' consensus EPS forecast holding at $.8, which would represent a $.16 per share (diluted) improvement on a quarter-over-quarter basis (Nasdaq Earnings Calendar). Netflix has seen its market cap more than double in 2018, pushing the stock into the top 25 largest S&P components and making it the second largest contributor to the market’s return this year behind only Amazon (AMZN).

Investors will be focusing on two key numbers that are sure to dominate the headlines, subscriber growth and free cash flow as alone among top S&P components, NFLX’s FCF remains decidedly negative as the company continues to spend heavily on original content with some analysts estimating the red ink will continue to flow until at least 2022. Subscriber growth will help staunch some of that bleeding and while the company still has over $2.5b in cash on hand as of 3.31.18, NFLX burned through $2b in cash in 2017 making it likely the company will have to issue new shares at some point in the not-so-distant future (Full Analysis Here).

At ETF Global, our equity exposure reports show ETFs hold approximately $10.66 billion in long NFLX exposure, or roughly 6.2% of the company’s market cap, not out of line with most large S&P 500 components and like most, the majority of that is held in large index replicators:

However, even after its spectacular rally, NFLX still only makes up .76% of the S&P 500 meaning its ability to move funds like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) is limited. NFLX’s outperformance relative to the S&P 500 has slowed over the last four weeks but while NFLX may have closed down 4.28% on Friday, that only subtracted .03% from the S&P’s positive .11% return on the day. The real danger lies in whether a negative reaction to NFLX’s earnings report triggers a wider move.

How that could possibly happen is through the increasingly outsized role NFLX plays in more narrowly defined funds including pure growth and consumer discretionary funds along with a handful of internet funds.

Most of those funds tend to be smaller although the strong performance of the FANGS has pushed Netflix to almost 6% of the $14 billion Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) where it trails only Amazon and Home Depot (HD) in terms of total allocation. Even then, NFLX would have a limited impact unless its report casts a shadow on the larger media space (Disney (DIS) and Comcast (CMCSA) make up almost as much of the fund) and XLY still managed a slight increase in its ETFG Behavioral score on Friday despite NFLX’s bad performance (ETF Global Analysis).

Internet funds are where ETF investors will see the most fallout from a bad earnings report, especially in the First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) and Invesco Nasdaq Internet ETF (PNQI) where NFLX and the rest of the FAANGS play very outsized roles. NFLX’s massive run-up not only pushed it into the top rungs of the S&P 500, it pushed it into the top rungs of any fund using a market cap or modified market cap weighting system, which includes FDN and PNQI.

Think of it as a “beneficial” circle; NFLX’s performance pushes up its overall allocation, attracting more assets, which means buying more NFLX and so on. FDN alone has taken in over $1B in new assets just in the last three months alone, but both FDN and PNQI have seen their ETFG Behavioral scores begin to crack thanks to a combination of waning price momentum and low short-interest (ETFG Quant Scores).

But a wide number of stocks could be at an even greater risk in the event that NFLX fails to deliver on investor expectations. Not only do FDN and PNQI both have more than more than 50% of their portfolios in their top ten names, which tend to have high correlations with each other, an even greater issue is that they have numerous other holdings (FDN has 42 and PNQI has 95) and often the same ones, with a strong presence in smaller cap names like New Relic (NEWR), Okta (OKTA) and Blucora (BCOR).

In fact, FDN is the largest ETF owner of NEWR and OKTA in dollar terms and the second largest of BCOR. If NFLX underperforms and begins to sell off, that could quickly add selling pressure to these smaller names that might not have the liquidity to support it thus helping turn one bad earnings report into a sell-off throughout the broader “internet” market segment.

The Coming GICS Shift

These small-cap names could face even more serious pressure down the line even if Netflix does deliver thanks to the great GICS (global industrial classification standard) shift of 2018 where media stocks are being carved out of the consumer discretionary category and joined with telecommunications names to form the new “communications” sector at the end of the third quarter.

This shouldn’t impact NFLX’s position within large blend funds like SPY or (VOO), but any fund that relies on GICS classifications to build out its investment universe will find itself with a non-core holding that’ll need to be sold and potentially putting a tremendous amount of pressure on different sectors.

Each fund sponsor seems to have their own approach to managing the transition but the common thread between them is that investors who currently have NFLX exposure through certain funds will lose it at the end of the quarter unless they move to a new fund. Case in point is XLY where all the new “communications” stocks will be sold after the close on 9/21 with the balance reinvested in the remaining names with the recently launched Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) taking over as their stealth FAANGS product.

XLY currently holds over 2 million shares of NFLX or roughly 2/3 of the average daily volume over the last three months, which will have to be sold off. And NFLX is just part of the trade, State Street estimates that 24% and 25% respectively of XLY and the Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) will turnover as part of the GICS shift (Click Here for Full Report - GICS).

Vanguard is following a different approach by rebranding its telecom fund into Vanguard Communications (VOX) and by shifting to a transition benchmark for three of its funds last March that will gradually shift the exposure of each fund. For VOX that means the reduction of its existing positions in AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) that make up over 34% of the fund to add the new media names although the final list of who’s moving into the communications sector has yet to be released.

That confusion might be one reason why VOX and XLC have yet to gain substantial assets as investors prefer holding FAANGS-heavy consumer discretionary funds instead but anyone planning to retain NFLX exposure through the end of the quarter might want to start eyeing up the exits now.

