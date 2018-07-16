Cheniere Partners Is A Bargain In The Energy Space

Investment Thesis

Cheniere Partners' (CQP) primary business objectives are to generate stable cash flows sufficient to pay the quarterly distributions to unitholders, and over time, to increase quarterly cash distributions. Cheniere Partners fell out of favor with investors in 2014 when energy prices dropped precipitously. The thesis behind transporting LNG went away when oil was significantly cheaper than it had been since the financial crisis. With oil demand rebounding many economists think $100 per-barrel-oil is on the horizon. When we factor in the correlation to rising energy prices, more LNG transportation coming online, and LNG capacity expanding we are bullish on Cheniere Partners.

It’s not just a Toll-Road

The general thesis behind MLP (Master Limited Partnerships) investments is that they are a pure play on the cash flowing assets of large energy companies. Often MLPs own means of transportation, such as oil and gas pipelines or in the case of Cheniere Partners, “trains". An LNG train is basically the facility that liquifies and purifies the natural gas. The sales pitch for these investments was mostly centered around the idea that no matter what happens to energy prices these companies would still generate revenue because energy still needs to be transported to end users regardless of the price. The Issue with this argument is that depending on the current supply and demand structure in the market certain energy companies could see volumes decline, which happened to many companies in 2014. The other benefit to owning an MLP is that losses can be passed on to shareholders. Many Index and mutual fund investors may be familiar with capital gains distributions that occur from time to time however very few publicly traded entities can pass through losses to shareholders which has been a popular benefit of MLPs, Relatively large dividends with the potential for significant tax write-offs.

Cheniere Partners is a growth play

Cheniere has been working tirelessly for the past several years to move the U.S. Energy industry forward by building out the infrastructure to transport liquified natural gas to countries outside of the United States. Politicians and business leaders have been talking for years about exporting U.S. energy to regions around the world in the context of the U.S. becoming less dependent on foreign energy. At first, it’s hard to believe, given the recent jump in energy prices, that we should be exporting any U.S. energy. However, with the current energy infrastructure in the United States, we simply do not use enough LNG in the regions where it is most abundant. In spite of the gridlock in Washington, and focus by many on renewable energy, Cheniere has recently built the first LNG trains in the last 40 years with plans to complete "trains" 5 and 6 in the coming years. U.S. LNG exports have increased dramatically over the past decade and are just under $280 billion as of early Q2 2018. The increase in net exports is a trend that we believe can continue over the next few years. In our viewCheniere is positioned to benefit the most from this trend.

A High Correlation to Oil

Cheniere Operates in the LNG space and has done a tremendous amount of work to make the exporting of LNG a reality. Thanks to the visionary CEO and executive team, the U.S. is finally selling more of our abundant LNG supply to foreign governments. Why then does the price of Cheniere Partners have such a high correlation to the price of oil (61%)?

It’s possible that the market may simply be overemphasizing the exposure that Cheniere has to the price of the commodity. We believe that this is mostly the case. The price of Cheniere Partners should not have a 61% correlation to the price of oil, however, if the price of oil were to decline precipitously the volume of LNG processed by Cheniere partners would begin to fall. So there is a relationship between the price of oil, in our view, the link should decrease over time as oil prices normalize in the coming years. We believe that Cheniere Partners is an undervalued play in the energy MLP space. With the increase in LNG trains coming online through 2019 Cheniere partners will be able to increase distributions to shareholders over the coming years. We think the market is not currently pricing in their ability to raise distributions and cash flow. We believe these distribution increases could be as high as 20-30% in the next 18-24 months. Our price target is $45 for the next 12 months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.