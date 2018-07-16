Could Steelcase Finally Be Turning The Corner?

I'm still not sold on the industry, or Steelcase as a business, but for the first time in a while I can see a real bull case here.

In what's been a frustrating office furniture space, Steelcase (SCS) has been the most frustrating stock. For the industry as a whole, the "open office" trend and increasing competition from smaller players have led to choppy demand. More recently, rising steel costs have presented a headwind to margins. And so a sector that really should be doing pretty well in year nine of an economic expansion has underperformed - with SCS the biggest laggard:

SCS data by YCharts

5-year chart

For the last several years, meanwhile, Steelcase has had a clear path to above-peer earnings growth by simply fixing self-inflicted errors in its EMEA business. The segment posted a $44 million loss even on an adjusted basis in FY16; getting to breakeven (at current, lower tax rates) suggested ~$0.25 in EPS growth and reaching mid-single-digit margin targets would have added ~$0.50 against full-year profits in the $1 per share range the last few years.

But despite that opportunity, I've remained skeptical toward the stock. There's been a bit too much "whistling past the graveyard" from management. Order and revenue growth weakness suggests the company is being outperformed by rivals Herman Miller (MLHR) and Knoll (KNL) (the latter of which I'm currently long, if cautiously so). Add in industry concerns, and even near post-2016 lows (and SCS isn't far right now), I haven't been a buyer.

I'm still not a buyer - yet. But coming out of the fiscal Q1 report last month, there's a bull case here. EMEA has made some progress - but there could, and should, be more to come. Q2 guidance looks strong, even if investors sold the stock after earnings. As a business, Steelcase finally seems to be what it wants to be. With support likely to hold near-term, SCS very well may be worth a flyer.

The Pillars of the Bull Case for SCS

1. Order and revenue growth is turning a corner.

It is far too early (emphasis on "far" and "too") for Steelcase to declare victory in terms of revenue, particularly after a single quarter. But the news is progressively getting better in terms of orders and revenue. In Q4, organic revenue was down 2% - better than guidance - closing off a flat full year (ending February).

That doesn't sound impressive - but it's not that bad. Steelcase did have easier comparisons, but Knoll's revenue was down 2.7% in CY17, with Office segment sales off nearly 7%. Herman Miller admittedly was stronger in its FY18 (ending June 2), with 6%+ organic growth and 4%+ in North America. Still, Steelcase isn't a notable outlier - the industry started to stumble around the time of the election and appears only now to be recovering.

Steelcase then again posted flat organic growth in Q1 - albeit against a tough compare, including a $20 million project that added over 2 points to the comp. But orders looked very strong - +5% overall, with the Americas up 6%, and EMEA plus-7% despite late-Q4 pull-forwards ahead of a price increase. As a result, Steelcase guided to 6-9% organic growth in Q2 - a huge number, and one not necessarily benefiting from an easy comparison.

Again, it's too early to start modeling in mid-single-digit revenue growth for the Americas on a consistent basis. The industry as a whole has been choppy, and Steelcase hasn't been immune. But as far as the top line goes, there are some proverbial green shoots showing. The news is getting better. The panel systems business is declining (though it had a decent Q4) at a 10-15% rate, but now represents just 20% of revenue, per the Q4 call. A number of new launches should offset that moderating headwind. Large customer orders have been a notable weak spot for Steelcase (though Knoll management similarly has called out that issue), but they improved in Q4 and rose double-digits in Q1 per that call, albeit against a -20%+ comparison.

At the least, the initial steps of a pretty attractive story are in place. Perhaps the post-election weakness was driven at least in part by uncertainty around tax reform. With that settled, CEO confidence solid, and tax-related inducements to spend, the pipeline of larger products may finally open up. Steelcase - perhaps more than peers - can capitalize with newer products (it appears to be playing a bit of catch-up on that front) and better addressing the shift to hybrid and 'open-office' environments. In that scenario, Q2 could be the start of a notable acceleration on the top line.

2. Big changes are largely done.

For the last several years, you've heard us talk about restructuring initiatives, necessary first in the U.S., and then in Europe. And we have no major initiatives like that today. The need to shift and re-size our manufacturing footprint is behind us. More recently, we have talked about the need to address gaps in our product portfolio, and the investments we made in product development and acquisitions like AMQ have largely filled those gaps.

That quote comes from CEO Jim Keane on the Q1 call - and it's an important point at the moment. Steelcase has been in some sort of upheaval for some time now. Missteps and bad luck (including a sprinkler malfunction that damaged inventory at one facility, and a power outage in another) during the manufacturing footprint changes that caused a lot of the problems, and the big losses, in the EMEA business. More recently, spend has ramped on product development and "feet on the street" in sales, pressuring margins.

Steelcase - at least per management - is where it wants to be. As Keane put it a moment later, "We are not spending time trying to fix things anymore - that's behind us." Operating expense inflation is going to moderate sharply as a result. And so if Steelcase can get some help on the demand side, and score some wins with the new products, this time it might be able to take advantage.

3. EMEA still can contribute.

EMEA has improved - but it's still running at a loss. Full-year operating income in FY18 was -$14 million, better than a $22 million deficit the year before. Getting that segment simply to breakeven probably adds ~$0.09 to EPS - nearly double-digit growth from current levels.

Meanwhile, that business had a very solid Q1, narrowing its loss from $8 million-plus to under $2 million. Management had projected a $10-$15 million operating loss for the segment for the entire first half - clearly, the numbers are better than anticipated. Guidance for back-half profits still holds, and if that business is on track - heck, even if it can stop being a drag - it suggests some level of EPS growth from these levels.

4. Smaller initiatives may add up to something.

And looking beyond FY19, there are a few other tailwinds. The acquisition of Smith Systems, targeting the preK-12 education market, is only modestly accretive this year, but should be a larger contributor in FY20. AMQ, which makes workstations and offers better access to newer floorplans, should do the same.

Steelcase also is focusing on partnerships, most notably with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) but also West Elm, Mitchell Gold, Bolia, and others. Even in sum, those deals aren't material yet, per management, but they could provide a modest benefit going forward and perhaps allow Steelcase to adapt more quickly to changing customer demands.

No, This Time Isn't Different

So there's a case for nice upside from Steelcase. Trailing adjusted EPS is about $0.90. Getting EMEA to mid-single-digit margin targets still suggests ~$0.30 per share in additional net profit. The acquisitions should add at least a few pennies. Management has cited 20%+ incremental margins in North America, and "Other" (mostly Asia) had grown nicely until the last two quarters, with a major project disruption and tough comparisons (hopefully) short-term factors.

Back of the envelope calculations suggest SCS could get EPS toward $1.50 relatively quickly. Even a 14-16x P/E multiple (about par for the sector the past few years when investors aren't terrified) suggests a low 20s share price, and at least 50% upside from here. Similarly, EBITDA growth from a TTM $242 million toward $300 million-plus (bear in mind that EMEA can contribute $40 million itself, and the FY17 figure was $279 million) and a modest multiple expansion to 8x gets to $20+.

Downside isn't necessarily protected in this cyclical space, but support has held pretty strongly at $13.50 the past few months:

Source: Finviz.com

Not coincidentally, at $13.50 SCS offers a 4% yield, and so any dips seem to be bringing in "get paid to wait" buyers.

From here, the risk-reward looks pretty good. It doesn't take perfection - or close - to suggest double-digit returns. Get EMEA fixed - not to target, but fixed. Get opex under control. Drive some revenue growth. That hopefully gets EBITDA back to FY17 levels, and even at a rather conservative 7.5x multiple the stock nears $16. 13% upside and a 4% yield isn't a bad combination.

But there are a couple of concerns that make the case not quite compelling enough:

1. Management concerns aren't going away.

The reason SCS fell after the Q1 earnings - despite in-line results and what looked like strong guidance - was that the company's margin outlook weakened. CFO David Sylvester admitted on the Q1 call that "the effects of higher commodity costs and unfavorable shifts in business mix were more severe than we anticipated."

I truthfully don't know how that's possible. I wrote after Q3 that the company looked too optimistic on the margin front - and the news has only become worse since then. Every other management team in the space has been talking up steel prices for several quarters now. And it's not a one-quarter problem. In EMEA, Steelcase actually took down its gross margin target from "mid 30% range" in March (slide 23 of this presentation) to "low-to-mid-30% range" in June (slide 12 of the earnings presentation). For a segment aiming for mid-single-digit operating margins, that's a notable change.

The "overpromise and underdeliver" nature of Steelcase presents a real concern. Two years ago, on the Q1 FY17 call, Keane talked up progress in closing "some of the product gaps" that we had with launches in the first half of that year. Now it's the launches coming this year that are supposedly closing those gaps (along with AMQ). There's been a lot of turnover in management as well, per commentary, with no doubt some of it deserved.

All told, this is a "this time is different" type of bull case, given that SCS hasn't moved since plunging back in December 2015. (In fact, it really hasn't moved since the late 1990s.) And that generally requires a bit more trust in management than I have at the moment.

2. Industry and margin concerns are a problem.

The other question is whether an investor really wants any part of the commercial space right now. I liked KNL at $20 in April - but near $22 I'm not terribly sure I want to be long ahead of earnings later this month. Herman Miller had an excellent FY18 - but the stock still is down YTD even with a recent rally.

There are simply real concerns for the industry as a whole. Revenue per customer employee continues to decline amid the shift away from cubicles to open offices and flexible workstations. A cyclical downturn always presents a risk, and we are in year nine of an economic expansion in the U.S. Commentary across the space, and BIFMA data, suggest smaller players are taking share - in part because smaller projects make the scale of a Steelcase or a Herman Miller much less valuable. Knoll clearly is trying to diversify away from the office furniture space (most recently with Muuto) and Herman Miller is trying to turn Design Within Reach into a consistently profitable consumer business to mitigate its exposure.

Simply put, it's a tough space. Steelcase certainly could have executed better, but industry pressures are very real. And now the concern is rising input costs. In June, Steelcase raised its prices for the second time in four months - but that alone isn't going to offset cost increases, particularly with some already-won project business booked at lower prices. Americas gross margin was down 230 bps in Q1 after a 90 bps compression in Q4. Steelcase is hoping to get back to balance by Q4 - but there are no guarantees that steel, aluminum, and foam prices won't continue to rise, or that customers will accept increases in a competitive industry. (To be fair, obviously Steelcase isn't alone in raising prices.)

And so it's tough to go with the underperformer in what looks like a challenged industry. At least for now, I'd rather stick with KNL, even if the fundamental case for SCS no doubt looks stronger at the moment. Steelcase still is a "show me" story - and for me, at least, it has been for a little too long to get excited just yet.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KNL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may exit my position in KNL over the next few sessions.