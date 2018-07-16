Chesapeake Energy Corp.: Significant Surprise Potential

The company is growing production at a fast clip thanks to a more supportive price environment. As a result, its (free) cash flow and EBITDA have grown strongly.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK) shares have been on a tear lately, and they have not shown any signs of weakness yet. Given considerably higher oil prices in 2018 compared to last year, the oil and natural gas driller is in a good spot to outperform profit expectations this earnings season. The technical picture is encouraging, and investors may want to stay the course for the time being.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. was not a good investment when energy markets crumbled and crude oil prices fell back to the $20/barrel price range. However, lots of things have changed since Q1-2016, when energy prices fell to their lowest levels in more than a decade. Fast forward two years, and energy companies have scaled back their operations, slashed their capital budgets and restructured their balance sheets. Further, energy markets have rebalanced, which in turn, has been a catalyst for higher crude oil prices. In addition, the U.S. economy is in its best shape in more than a decade, supporting oil demand growth.

Crude oil really has come a long way in the past two years. While crude oil prices slumped to the mid-$20s two years ago, they sit just below ~$80/barrel today, a significant improvement that greatly helps companies such as Chesapeake Energy.

The recovery is real, and crude oil continues to be in a bullish recovery setup.

Of course, higher energy market prices are a strong incentive for the oil and natural gas driller to increase production, which is exactly what has happened in Q1. Major production stats such as total average daily production and average daily oil production all increased considerably in Q1-2018.

With production growing and oil prices gaining strongly compared to last year, Chesapeake Energy has a lot of surprise potential with regard to the upcoming second-quarter earnings release. The company will most likely report Q2-2018 earnings in the first week of August.

In the first quarter 2018, for instance, investors have seen strong year-over-year growth in cash flow and EBITDA. Chesapeake's operating cash flow improved from $(14) million a year ago to $552 million in Q1-2018. At the same time, the company's EBITDA surged from $455 million to $703 million.

Chesapeake Energy's free cash flow has also made great strides since 2016. The company is on track to achieve a positive free cash flow in 2018, the first time since 2014.

Since energy prices continued to increase in the second quarter, chances are that the company will release a decent deck of financials for the second quarter in August.

Valuation

Despite the surge in price over the last two months, Chesapeake is still quite cheap. Shares are selling for just ~7.1x next year's estimated earnings.

Your Takeaway

Chesapeake Energy has a lot of surprise potential this earnings season. Its operating cash flow and EBITDA are almost certainly going to improve, thanks to the recovery of price realizations we have seen in 2018. Importantly, the company's shares, despite the price surge in the last two months, are far from being overpriced, leaving room for additional price gains. I continue to see an attractive risk-reward combination at today's price point. Speculative Buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.