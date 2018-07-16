IBM: Mediocre Management Holding A Crown Jewel

Investment Thesis

IBM (IBM) makes a very interesting investment. On the one hand, it is lead by a management team, which appears to be more interested in 'empire' building than delivering growth to shareholders.

While I have been highly dismissive of IBM's stock some time, I am starting to appreciate another facet to this investment, and that is that its share price is becoming too difficult to ignore for the value investor in me.

Upcoming Earnings

IBM is expected to release its Q2 2018 earnings on Wednesday after hours. As I allude to in the introduction, IBM has been very successful in growing this colossal enterprise, with revenue of roughly $80 billion, and even more importantly, with free cash flow generation of approximately $13 billion - putting its present market cap on a 10X valuation, which fundamentally appeals to the value investor in me.

IBM's Strategic Imperatives, Who Cares?

The problem I have with IBM is that its management team, led by CEO Rometty, appears to the investment community to be totally uninterested in being upfront and honest, about IBM's poor financial performance over the past 5 years (at least).

Furthermore, even the way which IBM's results are reported in its press release, with management cherry picking the business lines which IBM is doing relatively well in, its cloud business and other cherry-picked businesses which IBM has signed posted as 'Strategic Imperatives', with minimal mentions of its underperforming segments such as its Global Business Services. Although, through reading IBM's Q1 2018 10Q we can see that this segment was down 1.2% (currency adjusted). Moreover, IBM's Global Business Services, is a significant contributor to IBM's overall business, generating roughly 22% of IBM's total revenue.

However, even more pertinent to our discussion here is IBM's Technology Services & Cloud Platforms segment, which was down 0.6% (currency adjusted) in Q1 2018 and accounted for approximately 45% of IBM.

Next, hidden away inside IBM's Technology Services & Cloud Platforms segment is included a portion of IBM's cloud revenue, which IBM's press release boast of having $4.2 billion in revenue as of Q1 2018. However, this strong revenue is finely cherry picked amongst several of IBM's different business lines. For example, reported in IBM's 10Q it states,

Within Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, strategic imperatives revenue of $3.0 billion grew 24 percent year to year as reported (19 percent adjusted for currency) in the first quarter of 2018. Cloud revenue of $2.1 billion grew 26 percent as reported (20 percent adjusted for currency).

Thus, even within its the segment named Technology Services & Cloud Platforms only a portion ($2.1 billion) of IBM's total cloud revenue ($4.2 billion) is represented therein. Making it highly difficult and boarder-line impossible to fully grasp just how profitable its crown jewel actually is.

IBM's Empire

Why would management be so keen on making it near enough impossible to discern the profitability of IBM's underlying businesses? I am willing to postulate that given that IBM is highly profitable, and its stock being dirt cheap, for a company of its size and entrenchment in the technology world, that IBM's management is fearful of an investor activist getting too close to having any thoughts of acquiring a meaningful chunk of its stock, and enough to force management to have an ultimatum: spin-off unprofitable businesses or else...

Incidentally, we saw how Carl Icahn was only too happy to invest and agitate Apple's (AAPL) management back in 2013. Therefore, I would carefully dissuade any readers from thinking that in an age of surplus credit, that IBM is too big to be tempered with.

Valuation

In the table that follows I have highlighted some of IBM's peers which have exposure to the cloud's sector with its strong secular growth.

Source: author's calculation, morningstar.com

I follow the tech space quite closely and I can tell readers that part of the reason why Amazon (AMZN) has such a punchy valuation is in some way down to its lead and dominance in the cloud sector, through its AWS platform.

Note, a similar argument can be put forward for Microsoft, although I am a firm believer that Microsoft is actually undervalued, although I have already discussed that topic elsewhere on SA.

Which brings me to this articles the main crux. There is no denying that IBM's present valuation is highly appealing. Furthermore, the fact that IBM is forecasting its FY 2018 non-GAAP EPS number at $13.80, squarely puts IBM's valuation below 11X earnings (roughly 10X trailing FCF). Given the information in the above table, we can see how the companies with exposure to the explosively growing cloud sector are able to command significantly larger multiples in their share price. Which goes to once more emphasize that IBM's share price is starting to have some investment merit.

Takeaway

For now, I do not believe that IBM's management is taking the correct approach to managing IBM. I continue to contend that IBM's management is more interested in empire building than spinning-off underperforming operations and running smaller and leaner operations, with more ability to focus down on growing its cloud business.

While IBM's valuation and lack of interest from the investment community is starting to appeal to the value investor in me, my overall opinion for now, is to remain on the sidelines and wait for IBM's Q2 2018 results in the coming days, to see whether IBM is able to reignite growth in its underlying operations.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.