Papa John's Pizza: Controversy Creates Opportunity

Despite being an incredible entrepreneur, Papa John was harming his namesake company with poorly chosen public statements and a recent controversy regarding racist language he used.

Over the last year, Papa John's has endured several embarrassing public relations debacles, notably a spat with the NFL in fall 2017 and a recent situation where it was revealed that the founder, Papa John, had used racist language on a conference call.

In Fall 2017, amidst the scandal surrounding players kneeling during the national anthem, Papa John, blamed the protests for negatively impacting NFL viewership which in turn negatively impacted Papa John's sales. This immediately created controversy and risked the relationship with the NFL which was important given sales are in part driven by people ordering food while watching football. The company ultimately apologized to the public, and in December 2017, Papa John resigned as CEO, remaining as Chairman.

In March 2018, it was announced that Peyton Manning had decided to sell the stake in 31 Papa John's locations he owned. This was a very negative signal given Peyton's strong relationship with the NFL and his broader popularity with the American public.

Last week, it was revealed that Papa John had used racist language on a conference call; the immediate backlash was overwhelming and Papa John ultimately resigned from his role as Chairman. The stock ended up rallying on the news indicating that investors actually thought the resignation was a positive development.

While Papa John is clearly a talented entrepreneur having taken the business from a converted closet to one of the largest pizza franchises, he clearly has been a distraction over the last few years and has negatively impacted the business. The fallout from the most recent debacle has been quite severe: several sports teams have cancelled their partnerships with the company, and no doubt many customers will be turned off from ordering from Papa John's. As surely Papa John realized, it was imperative for him to step aside in order for the company to begin the long process ahead of repairing its image and improving its public perception.

The question now is where does the company go from here. Despite stepping aside, Papa John still owns ~30% of the company. Additionally, the company was in the midst of a turnaround aimed at better utilizing technology for ordering, improving franchisee profitability, and evaluating a re-franchising plan (i.e., turning some company owned stores into franchised stores). In many ways Papa John's was looking to replicate the success seen by the likes of Domino's and QSR.

The problem with the company's current dynamic is Papa John still owns 30% of the company; as long as he remains one of the largest shareholders, he will cast a shadow over the company. Additionally, it will likely be challenging to implement the turnaround in the public eye. These two factors make it attractive for Papa John's to be acquired by private equity, or a great operator like JAB or QSR. While I don't claim any particular insight into Papa John's thinking, I would imagine that he might be interested in some type of transaction where he either sells his entire stake or he partners with a private equity firm to take the company private - it seems unlikely he would want to maintain such a large ownership stake without any say over how the company is run.

Trading at only ~13x 2019 EBITDA and 1.3x 2019 Sales, Papa John's is considerably less expensive than many of its QSR peers. Some of this valuation discount is justified by the recent hiccups, but all of these should be fixable with good execution and some prudent investment in technology. It seems likely that PE firms and other interested parties will be circling the company in the near term given the awkwardness of the current situation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PZZA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.