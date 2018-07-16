Merger Arbitrage Mondays - July 16, 2018

DOJ's challenge to AT&T and Time Warner’s merger could affect the bidding war between Disney and Comcast for Twenty-First Century Fox.

Merger activity decreased last week with two new deals announced. You can find all the active deals listed below in our Merger Arbitrage Tool (MAT) that automatically updates itself during market hours.

There were three new deals announced in the Deals in the Works section.

Deal Statistics

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2018 81 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2018 6 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 43 Stock Deals 15 Stock & Cash Deals 18 Special Conditions 9 Total Number of Pending Deals 85 Total Deal Size $1.04 trillion

New Deals:

The acquisition of CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) by Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) for $18.4 billion or $44.50 per share in cash. We added CA as a potential deal to the Deals in the Works section on June 20, 2017, and the price after the news of the potential deal came out was $36.39. The acquisition of Poage Bankshares (NASDAQ:PBSK) by City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) for $93.5 million in an all stock deal. Under the terms of the Poage merger agreement, Poage shareholders will receive 0.335 shares of City common stock for each outstanding share of Poage common stock.

Deal Updates:

Top 10 deals with largest spreads

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit AKRX 04/24/2017 Fresenius Kabi (N/A) $34.00 $17.91 07/31/2018 89.84% 2186.06% RAD 02/18/2018 Albertsons Companies, Inc. (N/A) $2.50 $1.65 09/30/2018 51.52% 247.41% SCG 01/03/2018 Dominion Energy, Inc. $46.82 $39.06 12/31/2018 19.88% 43.18% NXPI 10/27/2016 QUALCOMM Incorporated $127.50 $107.52 07/31/2018 18.58% 452.18% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $4.61 08/15/2018 17.79% 216.41% CTWS 03/15/2018 SJW Group $75.33 $66.47 12/31/2018 13.32% 28.94% SHPG 05/08/2018 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited $194.74 $172.88 06/30/2019 12.64% 13.22% STC 03/16/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) $48.82 $43.4 06/30/2019 12.50% 13.07% GGP 03/26/2018 Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) $23.50 $20.9 07/31/2018 12.44% 302.71% S 04/29/2018 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) $6.33 $5.66 06/30/2019 11.77% 12.30%

