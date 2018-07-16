Seadrill Partners: Needs More Contracts

Investment Thesis

Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP), amongst other offshore drillers, has seen their stock price being lifted, mostly as a result of the increase in the price of crude oil. We often see that investors want to make sure they enter a position early to try to maximize their profit, but this article will try to explain why it is too early to buy SDLP.

This industry has gone through its worst financial crises. As with most other such crises, they are a result of exuberant optimism that resulted in large ordering activities, combined with a poor judgment of how their customers would react to a severe market deterioration.

I believe the bottom of the cycle was sometimes in the second half of last year, and there has been some new contracting activity by oil & gas exploration companies. The problem is that the competition is fierce, which obviously leads to very low rates, and the duration of the contracts are almost always very short. Sometimes just one month. Gone are the days, when the oil companies would commit to hiring rigs for multi-year contracts. In other words, there is too little clarity as to what forward earnings are going to be.

Financial status

To survive you need money. SDLP are quite fortunate to have over $800 million in cash, which is a decent cushion. However, as we will show, this cash holding is shrinking fast.

On a positive note, SDLP received a favorable ruling from the English High Court relating to the early termination by Tullow Oil (OTCPK:TUWOY) in December of 2016 of the rig "West Leo", which had been operating for them in Ghana.

Source: Google Images

Seadrill is seeking to recover standby and force majeure rates and early termination fees of $278 million plus interest and legal expenses from TUWOY in the UK. The rig had been operating in Ghana. Tullow has indicated that it is considering its options to appeal to the Court of Appeal the verdict. Seadrill estimates that the net judgment sum due will be around $250 million.

The $250 million will come in handy, as their cash of $859.6 million as of the end of 1st Quarter 2018 will shrink over the next 2 years, unless more contracts are concluded.

Total debt as of the end of 1st Quarter 2018 was USD3.3 billion. Although the net debt comes out to USD2.5 billion, the cost of servicing the total debt is bound to increase. Interest cost increased from USD42.4 million in 1st Quarter 2017 to USD56.3 million in the corresponding quarter this year.

Fleet status

On July 5th, SDLP announced a five well contract with the potential of optional works, for the drillship "West Capella". It has been working for Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF) in Aruba until this month. It will then have to reposition to South East Asia, as the next contract was just concluded with Sabah Shell Petroleum Limited, a subsidiary of Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (RDS.B) in Malaysia for drilling off Borneo.

"West Capella", Source: Seadrill

This will add approximately $32 million to the backlog and work is expected to start in October this year. We know that each exploratory well typically takes about one month to drill, which means that his job should last 5 months, hence the dayrate is about $262,000.

Surprisingly, the Harsh Environment and modern semi-sub rig "West Leo", is still laid up in Spain. That is interesting, as there are several authors here on SA that has proclaimed that the market for Harsh Environment rigs in the North Sea has improved considerably. If that is so, it is strange that this modern rig has not been able to find employment. Management of Seadrill (SDRL), which is doing the marketing for SDLP, will be tested on this next month, as the "West Aquaris" will come off charter in Canada. There are pockets of activity for these the harsh environment rigs, and the West Aquarius is well suited for the UK market.

Drillship "West Polaris" - is still warm stacked in Spain, which means the management is fairly confident that some employment for this could materialize this year. It is more costly to keep a rig warm stacked, but you can also react quickly to any new requirement.

The Semi-sub "West Vencedor" is laid up in Malaysia, and with the 10 year old semisub "West Sirius" cold stacked in the Gulf of Mexico, it means that as many as four out of eleven rigs are not generating any income.

Source: Data from SDRL & Offshore Energy Today.

Although SDLP is certainly working hard to find new employment for all their rigs, I believe the Harsh Environment rigs should have the best prospects of getting business, as that market is showing some strength. Hopefully, they can secure a contract over the coming months.

Judging from the recent hiring of West Capella by RDS.B, we can calculate that the 5 well work will equal to a dayrate of about $262,000. This is considerably higher than what SDRL managed to get from REPYF, as the dayrate for that contract was closer to $107,000 per day.

Conclusion

Management of SDLP reiterated what I have stated earlier, that even though the oil price has improved considerably, and made offshore oil resources more competitive, oil companies are looking more towards their drawdown of reserves, and stability of oil price before they commit to offshore exploration in a big way.

We could be at the bottom of the cycle for this industry, but judging from past experiences, it can take quite a long time for the market to recover. I have not committed any funds to this industry yet, and have instead invested some in the oil & gas majors. I am long RDS.B

SDLP still need more contracts before I put money to work with them.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.