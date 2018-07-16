Freeport-McMoRan: Simplicity Helps

The copper miner sees limited impact after only disposing of the PT-II position that was only 5.5% of the company by the end of 2022.

Last week, Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), Rio Tinto (RIO) and the government of Indonesia finally agreed to a deal on the Grasberg mine that provides a sustainable path forward. Freeport-McMoRan didn't get a great deal, but the copper miner now has a plan to maintain a nearly 50% position going forward for over 20 years. The biggest issue for the stock in the near term is the sudden collapse in copper prices.

Image Source: Freeport-McMoRan website

Complex Structure

The large miners agreed to a deal where the government of Indonesia via Inalum will purchase the Rio Tinto interest for $3.5 billion which primarily includes the 40% interest after 2022. Freeport-McMoRan will sell its interest in PT-II that previously accounted to 9.36% of the Grasberg Mine District and roughly 5.6% after 2022 for $350 million.

Source: Freeport-McMoRan PT Freeport Indonesia Divestment

One can argue that Freeport-McMoRan didn't obtain a great deal for only $350 million, but the good news is that the company maintains the current economics through 2022 and 48.8% of PT-FI thereafter. The best part of the news is that Freeport-McMoRan isn't dumping valuable copper assets in the process whether or not the small position is at a discount.

The company is quickly whittling down debt and isn't in the need of cash to pay down debt. At this point, the best move is to maintain copper assets in a world devoid of new copper discoveries.

The Grasberg mine is a substantial asset with estimated proven and probable reserves of 38.8 billion pounds of copper and 33.9 million ounces of gold. Freeport-McMoRan maintaining a large position in this mine is crucial to the long-term value of the company.

Focus Back On Copper

The biggest issue for the stock now is the price of copper. Copper recently traded down close to the yearly lows below $2.80/lb.

The stock price has held up relatively strong knowing that the weakness in copper prices was mainly due to fears over the U.S.-China trade war. Prices were about to break out of yearly resistance near $3.30/lb to only lose roughly $0.50/lb in slightly over a month.

Not a lot changes on my previous research that a supply gap is going to occur over the next decade in part due to the global shift to electric cars. A likely big reason that Rio Tinto made it known back in June that the miner was looking to a pay a premium price for a copper mine. Clearly, the company knew that Inalum was going to purchase their portion of the Grasberg mine for billions providing the capital to purchase a mine where Rio Tinto was the primary owner and not a minority owner under pressure of the government.

A lot of the financial estimates are suddenly under assault with copper far below $3/lb. Freeport-McMoRan forecast operating cash flows this year of $5.6 billion at $3.15/lb copper with capital expenditures of only $2.0 billion.

Source: Freeport-McMoRan BoA presentation

The estimated $3.6 billion free cash flow was on the verge of surpassing estimates and is now likely going to take a cut. Every $0.10 dip in copper prices hits operating cash flows by $250 million for the last 3 quarters of the year, including the Q2 numbers that will be reported on July 25. The current price dip didn't start until the start of June so the real impact is the last 2 quarters at the most.

The company could take a cash flow hit of possibly $500 million for the rest of 2018, if copper prices remain this low. The data doesn't support copper remaining this low, but investors need to prepare for weak guidance when Freeport-McMoRan reports in a couple of weeks.

FCX EPS Estimates for Current Quarter data by YCharts

Analysts have recently cut the Q3 and Q4 EPS estimates. The chart shows a double bottom in the stock near $15 and a potential test of the uptrend around $16 as prime entry points, if the stock takes a quick hit from lower EPS estimates.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the ownership structure for the Grasberg mine was always complex and the deal to make Inalum the 51% majority owner as required by the government doesn't really alter the financials for Freeport-McMoRan. The large copper miner now has a simple arrangement with less risk in Indonesia and is positioned for massive cash flows as copper prices rebound. Use some expected weakness in the stock around the Q2 report as another entry point to own this top miner.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.