Mattel: Lock In Profits Now

Optimistic future outlook currently priced into shares but still not enough visibility in future earnings to warrant current price levels.

The Momentum Growth Quotient for the company is 0.08, which is 100% lower than the average for the S&P 100.

Shares of Mattel Inc. (MAT) are up 28.6% since bottoming on March 21, 2018, and in my opinion, now is a good time to lock in any gains you may have and sell the shares. The company's earnings have fallen off a cliff and the forward-looking ratios are terrible, but yet the shares have been rising since March? This balloon is about to burst. I lay out my bearish argument for the company below by reviewing some pertinent fundamental and technical aspects of the stock.

Momentum Growth Quotient

Over the last few months, I have developed a new approach for my fundamental analysis of stocks: the Momentum Growth Quotient (MGQ). The MGQ is the key metric that I use to gauge the financial health of a company and its potential future growth prospects. The MGQ is calculated using the following company financial data:

EBIDTA growth trend over the last 10 years Operating margin % Operating margin % 5-year average Normalized free cash flow over the last 7 years Forward P/E Forward rate of return

The goal is to generate a single number, which summarizes the relative fundamental strength and future growth prospects for a company compared to an index. For the index, I use the S&P 100 - this index provides a wide swath of companies from different industries representative of the broad US economy. I update the Momentum Growth Quotient for each company in the S&P 100 every month and then use the average quotient as my baseline to compare the relative financial strength of individual companies.

As of the end of June, the average MGQ for the S&P 100 was 10.28. So, if a company has a MGQ of 12.00, its individual future growth prospects are around 20% higher than the index; if a company has a MGQ of 8, its future growth prospects are around 20% lower than the index.

The MGQ plays a critical part when it comes to determining if I am going to go long or short a stock. Generally, I only want to go long a stock with an MGQ higher than the index, and I want to go short a stock with an MGQ lower than the index.

The MGQ for MAT as of the end of June was -0.08, which implies a 100% lower future growth rate compared to the S&P 100. This tells us that MAT is at risk for weak future growth over the next twelve months and is a strong candidate for a short position.

Financial Snapshot

Let's dig a little deeper into the financial data to get a better feel of how the company has performed on certain fundamental metrics and what these numbers imply for future growth.

The Past

During the past 12 months, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate of Mattel Inc. was -138.00% per year. During the past 13 years, the median EBITDA per share growth rate was 2.30% per year (GuruFocus). The company's earnings fell off a cliff in 2017, and it is still not clear whether management will be able to turn the tide in 2018 (more on recent earnings below).

The company's Operating Margin % as of March 2018 came in at -39.04%: the company is still bleeding cash. It's true that the entire toy industry in the US was negatively impacted by the demise of 'Toys Were Us', but MAT appears to have taken the brunt of the pain. Hasbro's (HAS) (maker of Monopoly and Star Wars figures) Operating Margin % for the same period came in at -11.23%, showing more resilience than MAT.

The Future

Knowing how a company has performed in the past is important in order to evaluate management's past record in running the business. But more important to us is how profitable will the company be in the future because we are investing going forward, not backwards.

I like to use two measuring sticks to gauge the future growth potential for companies: forward P/E and forward rate of return.

There are several ways to interpret a company's price-to-earnings ratio (P/E). One approach is to look for companies that have a lower P/E compared to other companies in similar sectors - the rationale being that the lower the P/E, the more a company is being undervalued by the market; hence, the more the value. If a company has a lower P/E, you get more earnings for your investment. This makes a low-P/E stock a good value, but there is also the other side of the coin - it can also simply indicate that investors aren't very confident about the company's prospects.

I prefer to use forward P/E (current stock's price over its "expected" earnings per share) to gauge a company's expected future earning power. A high forward P/E ratio means that investors are anticipating higher growth in the future - and momentum investing is all about following the trend (perceived or real).

MAT has a forward P/E of 0.00 compared to a 17.82 forward P/E for the S&P 500. When estimated earnings are below zero, a company's Forward P/E is zero - one cannot divide a number by zero - and this tells us the forecast earnings over the next twelve months for the company are negative.

The forward rate of return for a stock (created by Donald Yacktman) is one of my favorite quotients for gauging the market's expectation for future growth for a company. Yacktman defines forward rate of return as the normalized free cash flow yield plus real growth plus inflation. In simple terms, the forward rate of return can be thought of as the return that investors buying the stock today can expect from it in the future.

The forward rate of return for MAT stands at -6.94%. This implies that an investor buying the stock today should expect a -6.94% return over the next 12 months. The average forward rate of return for the S&P 100 stands at 9.68%, so MAT has an implied potential rate of return that is 139x lower than that of the index.

The risk inherent in the forward rate of return is that the calculation is reliable only if the company can grow or not grow at the same rate in the future as it did in the past. If the growth rate changes, the projected returns/losses will not materialize. But we are willing to accept this risk as part of the difficult process of forecasting earnings and growth momentum.

Technical Snapshot

As per my ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the momentum trend for MAT turned bearish with a daily close below $64.00 on July 11. This signaled a failure at the $65.00 resistance level on the daily charts. The shares also broke below an uptrend line on the daily charts that started on July 2. From here, I see the shares falling to the $56.00 level over the next three months.

Today I will buy the MAT 17AUG18 18 Put Options, which will provide approximately 6x leverage on the short trade. The stop-loss exit signal for the trade will be a daily close above $17.50. When trading options with leverage, it is absolutely imperative to have a stop-loss to avoid getting stuck in options that dive to zero.

For investors in the shares, I recommend that you sell now and lock in gains at this price level. For those wanting to short the shares, I recommend holding the short position three months or to $13.00, whichever comes first. I would also use a stop-loss for the short position of a daily close above $17.50. Remember, theoretically, losses on short trades (if you don't use a stop-loss) can be unlimited!

What Comes After the Toy Apocalypse?

Last year was a truly apocalyptic year for MAT - the shares of the company dropped 44% in 2017 - net sales were down 11% for the year and the company booked an operating loss of $342 million. The drop in revenue and earnings led to the company suspending its dividend as of 4Q 2017.

The numbers for 1Q 2018 were really not much of an improvement. Although the company beat analysts' expectations for revenue at 708.4 million vs. $694.4 million expected, the company continued to bleed cash as it posted a loss of $311.3 million, almost three times greater than the same period of 2017.

It would be easy to blame the company's woes on the bankruptcy of Toys "R" Us but the company's earnings were moving in the wrong direction well before 2017, as the chart below illustrates.

Mattel Net Profit And Net Margin From 2012 To 2016

It's difficult for me to get excited about the future prospects of MAT until management can show that they can stem the cash bleed and turn the tide of declining earnings. The most optimistic outlook for 2018 appears to have been already priced into the shares, but disappointment may loom for shareholders. In my opinion, there are far better companies to invest your money in for the balance of 2018.

Conclusion

When I go short a stock, I want to short a company that is showing weak future growth potential, and I also want to time the entry into any position to try to maximize my return.

So, I use fundamental analysis to identify shares with a weak future growth rate, and then I apply technical analysis to identify ideal entry points.

In my opinion, investors would do best to sell the shares short of MAT or move to cash if they are long. From both a fundamental and technical perspective, shares of MAT appear to be headed lower from here.

Disclosure: I am/we are short MAT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: To view the performance of my past trades, please see my Blog Posts