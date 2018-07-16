Nemaska Lithium - Improving Fundamentals Are Flying Under The Radar Of Investors

Similar to much of its peers, the share price of NMKEF has taken a hit. Behind the scenes, the company has been busy doing work to push development forward.

During the first half of 2018, Nemaska Lithium (OTCQX:NMKEF) has quietly gone on to de-risk their Whabouchi Lithium Project (WLP), checking off more and more items on the "to do list". What, you haven't noticed the progress? That's understandable since the share price of NMKEF is currently languishing near 52 week lows, trading at $0.635/share, which is a far cry from the $1.93/share it closed at earlier this year, on January 8.

Due to continued bearish investor sentiment towards lithium stocks, perhaps some of it caused in February by Morgan Stanley's forecast calling for a 45% fall in lithium prices by 2021, the share price of NMKEF has been in a precipitous decline, despite a plethora of positive news coming out showing encouraging signs that the company is pushing ahead aggressively towards putting their Whabouchi Lithium Project into production. But certainly for Nemaska, their share price has seen better days.

Progress After Progress

If you are a fundamentals investor at heart who is fixated much more on press releases pertaining to project advancement progress than you are tuned in to the day-to-day share price, you may be delighted to observe the whirlwind of good news emanating out of Nemaska so far this year:

January 8 - Nemaska Lithium delivers second shipment of battery grade lithium hydroxide from Whabouchi concentrate and releases product purity specifications

January 9 - Nemaska Lithium Releases 2018 Feasibility Study

April 6 - SoftBank Group to Make Strategic Investment in Nemaska Lithium.

April 12 - Nemaska Lithium Concludes a USD 150M Streaming Agreement with Orion

April 27 - Nemaska Lithium and Northvolt Announce Signature of Agreement in Principle for Supply of Lithium Hydroxide

May 10 - Nemaska Lithium Announces Pricing and Closing of Books on USD 350M Bond Offering

May 22 - Nemaska Lithium Announces C$280,000,000 Bought Deal Public Offering of Common Shares and C$80,000,000 Contemporaneous Private Placement of Common Shares

May 29 - Nemaska Lithium Signs Supply Agreement for Spodumene Concentrate

May 30 - Nemaska Lithium Completes Its CAD 1.1 Billion Financing Package

July 3 - LG Chem and Nemaska Lithium Announce Signature of An Initial 5-Year Supply Agreement for Lithium Hydroxide

In the lithium business, it's all about securing Binding Offtake Agreements ((BOAs)) with end users, which is the stamp of approval validating that a mining company has a high enough quality product to offer that someone will agree to use and pay for. Unlike other commodities like gold, there really isn't a spot market for lithium, and thus prices and product specifications are negotiated on a contract-by-contract basis. For a start-up in the lithium space, particularly a company such as Nemaska who is taking on arguably even more risk by electing to use a proprietary electrolysis process to produce high-purity lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate for the lithium-ion battery market, it becomes even more imperative to lock in deals with reputable end users in order to fully convince the market and investors that its technology is legitimate.

Source: Nemaska Lithium Corporate Presentation Slides; June 2018

At the beginning of the year, Nemaska produced and delivered an additional 2 tonnes of lithium hydroxide solution to an unidentified customer that was tested and verified to meet specifications by a third party lab. Earlier in 2016, Nemaska reached an important milestone, inking its first commercial offtake deal with Johnson Matthey, who agreed to a long-term supply agreement for lithium hydroxide, along with making an up-front payment of C$12 million for products and services from the Stage 1 Plant. No doubt, having Johnson Matthey in place as a partner added credibility to the WLP, but the wave of deals that followed earlier this year did perhaps even more to elevate Nemaska's status as a top lithium developer in the space.

The company's updated 2018 Feasibility Study (FS) highlights the following projected annual production scenario:

Source: Nemaska Lithium Corporate Presentation Slides; June 2018

In addition to the previously mentioned Johnson Matthey offtake agreement, Nemaska's subsequent deals in 2018 have allocated lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate production/supply as followed:

SoftBank (while maintaining a holding of at least 5% of the outstanding Shares in Nemaska stock), has a right of first offer to purchase up to 20% of the lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate produced at the Shawinigan Plant.

Orion to take delivery of 14.5% on all lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate produced at the Shawinigan plant and sold to third parties.

Northvolt, on a take-or-pay basis, up to 5,000 tonnes but not less than 3,500 tonnes per year of lithium hydroxide produced, for a 5 year period, commencing at the start of commercial production.

but not less than per year of lithium hydroxide produced, for a 5 year period, commencing at the start of commercial production. LG Chem, on a take-or-pay basis, will take delivery of 7,000 tonnes per year of lithium hydroxide, for an initial 5 year period, starting in October 2020.

According to Nemaska:

With this additional off-take agreement and taking into account the right of first offer granted to SoftBank Group to purchase up to 20% of production, Nemaska Lithium has now committed or has agreement in principle in place for over 90% of its anticipated 33,000 tonnes/y LCE capacity.

Further still, Nemaska was able to announce and close a bond offering, raising an aggregate of $350 million, along with a C$280 million bought deal public offering, and C$80 million private placement with Ressources Québec, to complete project financing. The aforementioned Softbank deal brought in C$94 million, and the Orion streaming agreement added $150 million. In total, C$1.1 billion was raised, which should be all the capital Nemaska needs to finance and build both their spodumene mine and their lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate electrochemical plant. Although the share price of NMKEF has not responded favorably to the above major headlines, the company's ability to both secure strategic partnership deals and raise all the capital required to get to production has de-risked the WLP considerably.

Upside Potential

A summary of the project financing package and use of proceeds is shown in the following slide.

Source: Nemaska Lithium Corporate Presentation Slides; June 2018

Although for most mining projects, an initial CapEx bill of C$1.1 billion can be seen as being substantial, it is worth keeping in mind that Nemaska does not intend to be a typical miner but rather a vertically integrated operations that will at the end of the day also get to produce a very high-value and high-margin end product. Whereas 6% spodumene concentrate supply contracts are currently being negotiated in the neighborhood of ~$900-1,000/t, battery-grade lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate can fetch much higher prices.

According to Benchmark Minerals (a leading industry source for battery metals trends and prices), June 2018 prices for lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate look something like the following:

With its vertically integrated operations, Nemaska aims to be a low cost lithium producer, with an average cost per tonne of $2,811/t FOB for lithium hydroxide and $3,403/t FOB for lithium carbonate.

Source: Nemaska Lithium Corporate Presentation Slides; June 2018

The updated 2018 FS assumes a sales price of $14,000/t FOB for lithium hydroxide and $9,500/t FOB (Years 1-5)/$12,000 (long-term) for lithium carbonate. Using these sales figures results in a project after-tax NPV (8% discount rate) of $1.7 billion with an after-tax IRR of 56%.

Source: Nemaska Lithium Corporate Presentation Slides; June 2018

Although there are no guarantees that the sales price of battery-grade lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate will remain in the range of $16-25k/t and $14-22k/t, respectively, into the distant future, much upside potential exists for the WLP in a robust price environment. Where things stand today, the project economics are outstanding. However, should the demand for lithium-ion batteries overshoot to the upside, exceed all expectations and cause the price of battery materials to stay elevated for an extended duration, Nemaska has the capability to become an even greater cash cow, and multiply its current market cap valuation of ~C$711 million ($540 million) multiple-fold.

Worth noting is that the Quebec is a premiere mining jurisdiction, and universally heralded as being safe and stable. As such, a market premium is typically ascribed to companies operating here, such as Nemaska, relative to the broader peer group.

Further, Quebec is coincidentally home to many lithium projects/companies, and although the Whabouchi mine has a long expected 33 year life of mine and is projected to produce 213,000 tonnes of 6.25% spodumene concentrate annually, should the need arise for more spodumene/ore/feed (perhaps to scale and grow throughput at the Shawinigan electrochemical plant if proven to be highly economical), Nemaska should have plenty of options to choose from nearby.

Source: Metalstech Corporate Presentation Slides; April 2017

As shown in the map above, this region of Quebec is growing into an emerging lithium district, and at some point in the future it may make sense for the different parties to consolidate or form joint-venture partnerships, since it would seem unnecessary and unlikely for every company operating here to come up with the capital needed to build their own concentrator and/or electrochemical plant. The Shawinigan plant is located ~850 km from the Whabouchi mine site, and inevitably, one day, all roads from the Quebec lithium mine sites may lead there since Nemaska should be up and running before anyone else and has the benefit of first-mover advantage. In a best-case scenario, the Shawinigan electrochemical plant will be optimized and running at full capacity, proving to be the real moneymaker for the company.

Key Risks

The WLP is expected to be a lower cost producer (stacking up favorably at the LHS of of the global cost curve, as shown earlier) that should make maintaining a healthy profit margin achievable, even if lithium prices cool off or pull back sharply from current levels. However, should lithium prices crater through the floor even worse than predicted by some analysts (e.g. Morgan Stanley), there is a risk (even if only remote) that Nemaska could face the perilous situation of having to endure periods of negative cash flow, while at the same time having to service bonds (with an interest rate of 11.25%, per annum, payable quarterly) and honor the terms of the Orion streaming deal.

Granted, because the WLP is expected to have robust margins, many higher cost lithium producing peers should be expected to run into financial trouble and potentially have to close up shop long before Nemaska encounters such fears.

Moving along, a key risk for the WLP is that it is a highly ambitious undertaking, requiring huge amounts of capital (as was shown with the need to raise C$1.1 billion) and a breadth of technical expertise. Thus, the execution risks should be expected to be greater for Nemaska than your typical hard rock mining project. Even as a stand-alone mining operation, building and constructing the Whabouchi mine on-time and on-budget would be a tremendous accomplishment, but for Nemaska, that's just part of the battle, with the critically important Shawinigan electrochemical plant also needing to be accounted for and managed simultaneously. Further, as mentioned earlier, Nemaska is electing to go with a patented electrolysis process to produce battery grade lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate (which although demonstrated to work on a bench/pilot level, have not been proven on a commercial scale yet); as such, the WLP is as much a mining one as it is a chemistry project, probably more the latter. Having said that, because Nemaska has leading industry partners (with deep pockets) such as: Johnson Matthey, SoftBank, Orion, Northvolt, LG Chem, etc. committed to the success of the WLP, the company will have lots of expertise and a deep knowledge base to lean on, should problems and hiccups occur along the way towards production.

Capital Structure

With project financing now fully funded for the WLP, additional dilution becomes less of a concern, however it is still worth pointing out that the Nemaska share structure is bloated, with over 911 million shares fully diluted.

Source: Nemaska Lithium Corporate Presentation Slides; June 2018

Fortunately, for investors looking to get in now, those options/warrants are out-of-the-money, with shares of NMX.TO (the native listing of NMKEF) currently trading at C$0.84/share, and the shares outstanding checks in at just over 846 million shares.

In fact, shares of NMX.TO are now trading at an even lower level than what was offered in the most recent bought deal and private placement financing in May:

Source: Nemaska Lithium Press Release; May 2018

Not to mention, the private placement with SoftBank in April:

Source: Nemaska Lithium Press Release; April 2018

From a risk vs. reward angle, it is always advantageous and preferable anytime the retail investor can get in at a lower cost basis than the pros.

Conclusion

Nemaska Lithium has made tremendous strides so far in 2018 towards advancing their WLP to production. In a better market for lithium equities, the company's ability to secure strategic partners such as: SoftBank, Orion, Northvolt, LG Chem, etc. and further obtain the requisite project financing would have been met with much fanfare and likely led to a noticeable re-rating in the company's valuation. Although these key milestones have clearly done much to de-risk the project, the bear is currently in full control, and as a consequence the share price of NMKEF is down a staggering 64% year-to-date.

From a risk vs. reward angle, investors getting in today are able to do so at a 16% discount to the most recent bought deal and private placement financings, not to mention a 25% discount to what SoftBank signed up for. Seldom is the retail investor afforded the opportunity to buy shares of a company at a more attractive price than the pros (particularly after a project has been de-risked), but because of the overall weakness in the lithium market this year, we are witnessing this first-hand with Nemaska Lithium.

Certainly, the WLP is a most ambitious project and there are no doubt execution risks involved, but if Nemaska is ultimately able to succeed, the company has the potential to become a leading low cost, diversified lithium producer; all while doing so in Quebec, one of the best and most desirable mining jurisdictions in the world (one that typically commands a huge valuation premium from investors). And although there are fears concerning future lithium oversupply (leading to declining prices), should that fail to materialize and the lithium bull comes roaring back in full force like from mid 2017 to early 2018, it could be a fun ride for Nemaska shareholders bouncing back up from these depths.

