ARR.PB: Place Your Bets On The Yield Curve

In this article we will review Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Series B preferred stock (ARR.PB) for its suitability as a buy and hold investment. Despite having a relatively conservative portfolio of residential agency mortgages, the company's financial performance has suffered for various reasons. Notwithstanding the historical poor performance, ARR's financial position has improved over the past several quarters. Based on their ability to maintain a positive book value, increased profitability, and zero duration portfolio, their Series B preferred shares can be a great value for aggressive income seekers. However, after assessing their corporate strategy and financial statements, there are two big headwinds they must overcome: 1) hefty fees charged by their external manager that are eating away profits and 2) the flattening yield curve will make it more difficult for the company to sustain their current profits

At the time of this writing, ARR.B is trading just below par value and carries a current yield of 7.85% that is paid monthly. With the historically low investment yields that we have today, this can be a great current income opportunity if the dividend turns out to be sustainable. However, we must consider all factors in our analysis as this preferred stock does not offer any tax benefits and has not been rated by the major Credit Agencies. Because ARR.B is callable at any time at par, investors won’t gain or lose if they initiate a position and it is called away.

To determine whether this preferred stock has a sustainable dividend payment, we must first understand what the company’s strategy is to earn profits. Generally speaking, mREITs provide liquidity to the mortgage market by investing Mortgage Backed Securities. While earnings can be influenced by the health of the mortgage market, performance is largely driven by the amount of risk is taken in their Asset Backed Security portfolio. According to the company’s latest quarterly and annual reports, ARR’s current strategy is to invest in both agency and non-agency Residential MBS with hedges against interest rate sensitivity. In essence, ARR's hope is to earn a higher for shareholders by investing in select non-agency Mortgage Backed Securities that have higher default risk.

According to the REIT’s financial statements, they have effectively hedged their interest rate sensitivity. With the overall duration of the portfolio a little less than zero, their investments are less susceptible to changes in interest rate changes. Theoretically, this should lead to more stable performance of the common and preferred shares because earnings should be stable.

ARR’s external manager has made interesting choices in constructing their MBS portfolio. The vast majority of the portfolio is allocated to residential mortgages that are almost entirely shielded from defaults and they have in fact increased their allocation to agency MBS. These agencies securities are diversified between short and long-term mortgages but there is an emphasis on 30-year fixed because of the higher coupons. On the other hand, while the allocation to MBS carrying more credit risk is small (~11%), they have chosen mostly non-investment grade and even non-rated loans. Of course, these carry a higher return potential but at the expense of greater possibility of default.

While the high-yield portion of the overall portfolio is rather small, it does pose a risk to the financial performance of the company with an overheating real estate sector, rising mortgage rates, and wages that are struggling to keep pace with inflation.

So how has their chosen asset allocation worked out in terms of profitability? In the past few years, the company has been floundering. Since Q1 2017, however, there has been signs of a turnaround with increasing profitability. This is in spite of decreasing Net Investment Income. Moving forward, there are two KPI’s (key performance indicators) I see that are pretty significant hurdles for the company to overcome. Their external management fee is significant enough that it is eating away at profits and the cost of capital is rising. Measuring the difference between “asset yield” and “cost of funds”, ARR’s Net Interest Margin has decreased since last year. Because that spread is a key driver of performance, the flattening yield curve is one of the biggest threats to the company’s profitability.

After analyzing ARR’s financial statements and composing a trend of their preferred dividend coverage, I wanted to assess the reason why their performance has improved so much over the past 5 quarters. The company’s profitability has improved despite a decline in Net Investment Income and no changes to the management fee; they have simply realized less losses on derivative investments compared to previous years. Not to say that the improved earnings can be drawn up to pure luck, but there have been no changes to corporate strategy or investment allocation. It would be hard to sell the idea that these earnings can be relied upon going forward.

Although it may not happen for ARR, internal management of investments is generally more cost efficient for mREITs. As you can see from the company’s Profit and Loss, they are not operating very efficiently with a lot of profits being eaten up by external management fees each year. This is obviously not the best way to run their organization and prospective investors should consider the drag this creates on performance.

Perhaps because of the recognition of higher earnings, ARR.PB has performed relatively well on the secondary market. Mortgage REITs are typically highly leveraged investments which does translate to more volatile performance. Indeed, you can see that effect here as ARR.PB has displayed more price volatility than the preferred stock benchmark (PFF).

In summation, ARR.B can be a great high income pick for aggressive income seekers if earnings can be sustained going forward. However, there are fundamental issues with the company's operational choices and the macroeconomic environment. Despite recently improved financial performance, conservative income seekers should stay away. ARR.PB is best left for traders willing to speculate on the direction of the yield curve.

