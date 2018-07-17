Select Sands Corp. - Mining For Value

I see the opportunity for investors to double or triple their investment, with minimal downside over the next few years.

The company is trading at a discount to its publicly traded peers from a forward multiple standpoint, with a better margin profile and longer runway for growth.

Select Sands represents an opportunity to invest in a frac-sand producer with a distinct geographical advantage trading at a fraction of what the company would be worth to an acquirer.

Description of the Opportunity

Select Sands Corp. (OTCQX:SLSDF) represents an opportunity to invest in a frac-sand producer trading at a fraction of what the company should be worth to an acquirer and also based on future earnings. The company has a distinct geographical advantage to various other frac-sand providers, and an experienced management team with a long-term horizon and solid operational and capital allocation abilities. While relatively unknown (or at least that’s the impression I get) to the broader market, this $35 million EV company has made significant strides since commencing operations in January 2017, and is now fully ramped to supply capacity of up to 1 million tons of sand to its end customers.

This opportunity checks nearly every box in terms of investment criteria for Greystone Capital, and fits snugly in my wheelhouse in terms of an underfollowed business with a clean balance sheet, run by a high quality management team, trading at an absurdly cheap valuation. I think Select Sands will provide the opportunity to achieve a 2-3x return with minimal downside within a few years' time frame.

I believe Select possesses a few unique attributes among oilfield service provider companies and other frac-sand producers including,

their geographical location,

quality of frac-sand,

clean balance sheet (small net debt position), and

small size, allowing them to absorb some market share while still remaining a relatively small player (a few percentage points of market share).

Having commenced operations in January of 2017, the company is quite simply in the first inning of the opportunity in front of them, having mined only 10-20 acres of their 520 acre property (only one of two properties), yet still proving out capacity (due to hit 600,000 ton run rate in Q2), increasing revenues, solidifying logistics, and pushing toward positive EBITDA and cash flow generation.

Barring a major downturn in oil prices and collapse of the energy sector, Select has positioned itself to deliver on their capacity guidance of 1 million tons of frac sand shipped in 2018. The company is set to experience increased production, capture cost efficiencies by aggregating operations to one facility, and generate earnings in the range of $3-4 million. I estimate a fair value somewhere in the range of US$1.50-$2.50 by 2020, given Select’s untapped growth, proximity to major oil and gas basins, and production increases resulting in increased earnings and cash flows. In the short term, I am targeting upside towards $0.65-$0.88 per share.

Select is trading at cheaper forward multiples than all their peers, and seems to have the largest runway in front of them, an ability to capture additional market share, the most favorable geographic advantage, and the cleanest balance sheet. The company appears to be the actual low-cost producer of frac sand in terms of cost per ton. Add with what I feel is the one of the best management teams in the industry, I’m on board to step back and let management deliver shareholder value moving forward.

**Of note, one of the hurdles I have with making new investments is high insider ownership. Select does not meet this criteria yet, with management owning around 2.1% of the company. With that said, I’ve gotten zero indication based on company visits, talking with management, and channel checks that this management team is anything but shareholder friendly. I believe them to be taking a long-term view, acting very conservatively, concerned with sources of capital, and see no dilution risk at any time in the near future (which I will outline in more detail below).

Company Overview

In the company’s words, Select Sands Corp. is an industrial Silica product company developing its 100% owned, 520-acre Northern White, Tier-1, silica sands project located in Arkansas. Select Sands’ Arkansas property has a significant logistical advantage of being approximately 650 rail-miles closer to oil and gas markets located in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, and Louisiana, compared to most frac-sand providers located in Wisconsin.

To echo the above, the company mines frac sand, and sells it to large oil and gas players for use during the fracking process. Frac sand makes up just about 100% of company revenues, with a very tiny segment of revenues coming from the shipment of gravel and stone that is basically residue from the drilling and mining process. The company's main product is Northern White Tier 1 frac sand, the highest quality frac sand in the industry.

For a description of how frac-sand plays a role in the fracking industry, please see Appendix A at the bottom of the article.

The business model is relatively easy to understand, as the company mines the sand, moves it by truckload to their processing facilities to be washed and then dried, stores it at their finished product site, and then ships the sand again by truck to their company-owned rail site where the sand is taken by rail car to a Union Pacific track, and then to their end customers. Select has also started shipping sand via barge, which further reduces costs, and allows the company to move more tonnage per boat than rail car. What started out as an experiment due to some flooding and weather issues has now become a viable part of the business, with Select reporting that nearly 40% of product is currently being shipped by barge.

Select sold just under 500k tons of frac sand in 2017, and is on pace to reach a 1 million ton run rate in what appears the next 12 months. This 1 million run rate would represent less than 1% market share (demand of 100-120 million tons in 2018-2019), but based on my due diligence, site visit and conversations with management, one can get an idea that management is thinking much bigger in terms of the long-term potential of their assets. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Select eventually reach a run rate of 3-5 million tons, especially after the consolidation of their facilities onto one property (Independence) which is taking place as we speak. This should provide some cost synergies (less trucking to be done back and forth between processing facilities) as well as increased production efficiency.

Of note, because Select purchased, and did not construct/build their properties, additional trucking miles stand between their mine and processing facilities. The acquisition and build-out of their Independence property aims to alleviate this problem by merging the processing capabilities.

Even more interesting relative to other mining companies, Select has been able to get up and running and moving toward full capacity with minimal investment, expenses and headaches.

Select currently owns two large sand mine properties made up of their in-process mine Sandtown, and a recently acquired additional property called Bell Farm. Here’s a look at the company’s two properties, both of which have an acreage of 490-520 acres.

Four of Select’s major customers account for approximately 95% of total sales for the period ended March 31, 2018, and approximately 88% of total accounts receivable at March 31, 2018 are due from these four major customers. From what I understand, somewhere between 50%-70% of revenue is contracted, with the remaining balance being sold on a spot pricing basis. Contract terms vary by length, and management did not reveal to me the lengths of each of the company's contracts, nor the average pricing they receive for contracted sand (in the company's Q1 conference call, Zig doesn't disclose an average price). However, a press release from the company announcing a particular contract with Liberty stated a 'multi-year' length. Having studied the industry and become familiar with competitors, this 70% contracted rate seems on par with the rest of the industry.

Although very helpful, it doesn’t appear that the thesis is tied to a continued rise in crude oil prices, given some sand supply constraints, increased amount of sand being deployed per well, and shipping cost advantages that Select possesses. The company has proven their product, grown their customer base, and increased their shipped sand run rate. In other words, not a lot more has to happen for value to be realized other than continuing on with the status quo. Furthermore, tightening supplies and logistical challenges should bode well for frac sand prices, presenting the company with an increased pricing environment in which to sell.

Background of the Company

In October 2014, Select entered into an option to acquire a 100% interest in the 520 acre prospective property, which was acquired for $936,000, $200,000 of which was paid upfront. This was the Sandtown property, which was acquired from an informed seller who now works with Select as an operations employee.

During my visit to the facilities, I met the seller, who basically explained that he sold at the bottom of the cycle (in 2015), and 'got what he could' for the property. In hindsight, had he waited a few months, he probably would have been able to fetch a higher price. I don't know this for sure, but when a property like that is your only asset, and you are faced with the bottom of a cycle, it probably made sense to him at the time to sell the property.

Some 2015 background on the property can be found by visiting Appendix B at the bottom of the article.

The better illustrate what the property looks like, Appendix C includes a write-up on microcapclub.com, where the author had recently flown down to Arkansas to tour the facilities and visit with the management team. I was on that trip as well which I discuss in more detail below with accompanying photos.

COO Rasool Mohammad deserves a ton of credit for researching properties, and locating the Sandtown quarry that the company has in process. According to management, Rasool looked at nearly 200 properties before purchasing the land for around $1 million.

To give an idea of the inherent value in this purchase price, U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) recently commenced production on a $225 million facility with a 4 million ton run rate, or around $56 per ton. This is an asset with a 30-year life. Select paid $1 million for their Sandtown property capable of ramping to a 1 million ton run rate within the next year, or $1.00 per ton. Sandtown also has around 50 years of sand at the current production rate. It appears that the asset’s replacement value is somewhere around $30 million, and the opportunistic timing as mentioned above was due to finding an distressed seller looking to cash in on the property for whatever he could get. I thought it was important to outline the above to illustrate management’s bargain hunting ability (something we’ve seen again with the Bell Farm property and the rail site) and the potential return on the initial investment into the property. Using the U.S. Silica example as a guide, Select paid pennies on the dollar for similar production and better geography, so I’m bullish on management’s ability to create shareholder value moving forward.

Management Execution

Given where the company started, and length of time since inception, I’ve been very impressed with what Select has been able to accomplish so far, and it’s become clear that management saw an opportunity, and pounced on it.

The year ended 2017 – the company’s first in operations – was a huge step forward in terms of unit volume and revenues, and Select is now building upon their early success, and positioned to benefit from sand price increases, capacity additions which will drive increased volume, and continued low cost transport.

From a standing start in 2017, Select generated around $830k in adjusted EBITDA in Q1 2018, and is guiding for 130k-150k tons shipped in Q2, with EBITDA most likely breaking $1 million in the second quarter.

The company’s operating history is short, but growth metrics are strong, there is room for further margin expansion, and investors should expect additional short-term price increases for frac sand with demand metrics remaining strong moving forward. Price increases were recently up 14%, which I believe to be on par with previous increases, and tonnage is increasing at a rapid pace.

Business Strategy

The US has always held a dominant hand in the frac sand market given the quality of product, and there a few other key drivers that separate quality frac sand companies from the lesser players. Those include:

Quality

Quantity

Transportation methods

Exchange rate

Supply/Capacity

A cardinal rule in logistics management is that the supply chain grows increasingly complicated, the longer it stretches, the more volume it must deliver, and the faster it must move.

This is a market where all the players are extremely focused on costs. “If sand is sand, then what matters is a facility on a rail that allows you to ship 100 railcars at once and beat me by $20 to $40 a ton in costs….”

Select Sands' goal is to become a premier provider of Northern White frac sand to the oil and gas industry.

While not mentioned directly, the company is aiming to grow their market share, increase their customer base, and continue to ramp capacity to deliver north of 1 million tons of sand per year. Demand for Northern White frac sand is at favorable levels, prices are increasing, and management has met or exceeded each goal they’ve set out to achieve thus far in building the business. I believe estimates for increased tonnage, cost savings and EBITDA have been conservative to date, and guidance appears achievable moving forward.

Over the past 12 months, Select has undergone a number of initiatives in order to unlock value, including differentiated transportation methods, efforts to further reduce costs, the purchases of their rail site, and acquisition of their new Independence property. All of these efforts will/have resulted in increased capacity and efficiencies, and April/May were some of the company’s best months, shipping over 50,000 tons of sand. The company has guided for 130,000-150,000 tons to be shipped in Q2 2018.

Although sand pricing is somewhat of an industry secret, and not a ton of reliable data exists, from what I understand, Select has somewhere between 50-70% of revenue contracted with large oil and gas players, with the remaining balance being sold on a spot pricing basis for somewhere around $50-60 per ton. While some may question the strategy of not locking in pricing with long-term contracts (an approach some of Select’s competitors take), I believe this to be a smart way to go about things given the remaining volume can be priced on the spot market, where higher prices can be taken advantage of. In addition, many competitors have built in price escalators based on the price of oil that move pricing per ton upward as oil increases. The company doesn’t employ a designated sales force, but rather an ‘all hands on deck’ approach, where the CEO and COO are fielding calls and orders from customers. As of now, given industry demand, they’ve received a lot of inbound interest and haven’t had any issues with generating leads or selling finished product.

It doesn’t appear that the company has to do much in order to achieve the desired run rate, just continue with the status quo. Barring a major industry downturn or pricing collapse, the company can continue to spend somewhere around $1 million in maintenance/growth capex (2% of 2018 sales) and should be able to grow revenues, increase their customer base, and hit their projected target.

Cost Savings

There will be more commentary to add once the Independence property is fully operational, but management has indicated that the new processing facility will be capable of pushing through 3 million tons, and as part of their eventual expansion, the rail loading facility will also be beefed up to 110-150 rail cars, which should all result in additional cost savings.

According to management, there was a more efficient way for the company to ramp to 1 million tons and optimize operational costs at the same time rather than keep things status quo. By consolidating the washing/drying/crushing locations, there should be synergies, as the company will be using the same equipment but eliminating a 30 mile trucking route to move the sand around.

In addition, the barging of sand (currently 40% of volumes) has been beneficial from day one in terms of cost savings and transport capabilities (load volumes). Barging provides excellent cost savings due to the loading and unloading process of the sand. Barging is Select’s preferred method of shipping, but as of now, the company is focused on providing what their customers ask.

Management is being conservative on future expansion and growth plans after guiding to 1 million tons. Given that the company is profitable, some clear macro tailwinds, a path to increased volumes is clear, and an untapped balance sheet exists, the current valuation appears to be incredibly cheap. Select appears to be in solid shape to deliver shareholder value moving forward. Although potential acquisitions are not a part of the thesis, and management has not indicated any interest in a sale, I’d have a hard time believing that at a 1 million ton run rate Select wouldn’t be attracting the attention of some of the larger players such as SLCA or Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP). Especially if Select can reach beyond 1 million tons into the 3 million range. This is due to the fact that Select's asset would likely be very accretive - a 100% premium Northern White property needing minimal capex to grow revenues, close to the major basins. When larger companies are claiming to be sold out of Northern White, you don't ignore an asset like this even if they aren't yet producing on a major scale. Smart Sand shipped 2.5 million tons in 2017 and has a market cap of $220 million.

Scuttlebutt

A key tenant of my investment philosophy revolves around what Peter Lynch used to call ‘scuttlebutt’, or obtaining information from sources outside of the company, including customers, suppliers, employees and competitors. As one approaches the information gathering process, trying to learn things not covered in the company filings becomes paramount, and this is where conversations with management, site visits and studying competitors adds a ton of value.

With Select, it became important to understand the technical aspects of the company’s operations, and doing an up close and personal site visit was the best way to accomplish this. Luckily, a group of investors were heading down to Batesville, AK, and offered to include me in the trip in late May 2018. Included in this section are details about our trip to the facilities.

It’s worth pointing this out regarding mining companies; there are times when a business announces the operation or acquisition of a thousand or million ton mine site, where perhaps they’ve done a feasibility study and put up some equipment. That may not mean they are actually shipping thousands or millions of tons immediately. So the first thing Select had to do for me was pass the ‘sanity test’. The company is guiding for a 1 million ton run rate let’s say over the next 12-18 months, so is that actually available to sell to customers?

The short answer is yes. Any concerns I had before visiting the company's facilities were put to rest when I was able to see the 520 acre quarry property, the processing facilities, the finished product, and truck after truckload of sand being moved from place to place during the few days I was there. For the skeptics among us, one could argue that the company had set all of this up specifically for our site visit (they knew we were going to be there), but the odds of that are close to 0%, and would have been very difficult to have the employees present and working, the machinery going, the processing taking place, and the truckloads of product being shipped all for show.

The visit also helped outline the actual size of the opportunity in front of Select, as mentioned above, the company has been able to achieve results to date by mining only 10 acres of their 520 acre property, and they have another nearly 500 acre property in Bell Farm as well. Barring a massive oversupply issue, or huge downturn in demand, it seems very likely that Select should be able to hit their 1 million ton run rate fairly soon, and even think about pushing past that number.

Site Visit

I’ve posted some pictures below of my visit, with short descriptions of each.

Three pictures below: the quarry, where the sand is mined and put into large piles to be transported by truck to the processing facilities

Industry Overview

Frac sand has become a $5 billion industry in North America, surpassing the total value of many minerals traded worldwide. In 2015, total US Frac Sand production was estimated at 67 million tons, at prices ranging from $70-$84/ton. Fast forward to today, and demand in 2018 is expected to rise to over 100 million tons, driven by increases in rig counts, the price of crude, and drilling efficiencies.

For an industry overview, please see Appendix E which includes an excerpt from an article by Kent Harrington from 2015 regarding the beginning of the Wisconsin frac sand boom.

The golden standard of frac sand is known as ‘Northern White’, or ‘Tier 1’ 40/70 mesh. I’ve included a few pictures below to illustrate the differences between the different types of quality frac sand. In the first image, Tier 1 sand sits at the top of the pyramid.

Key Industry Metrics

There’s no shortage of sell-side research regarding supply and demand stats, industry estimates, and price forecasts, and although I try not to put a ton of weight on projections/forecasts, especially related to the price of a commodity, I’ve found some of the research helpful in developing the thesis, and can use some of it as a sanity test during my valuation below.

As you can see, the increased sand usage per well has dramatically increased over the past 6 years:

Estimates measure that about 2,000-3,000 tons of frac sand is now being pumped into new wells, with wells in some parts of Texas consuming up to 8,000 tons. The largest well on record as seen by the sell-side required up to 15,000 tons, which is enough to fill up 1.5 mile long train of rail cars.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Inc. (TPH) earlier this month updated its estimate for U.S. sand demand in 2018 and 2019. Analysts estimated about 112 million tons of sand would be used this year, with 133 million tons in 2019.

“Laterals are longer and the pounds of sand used per lateral-foot have increased considerably,“ Ryan Carbrey, Houston-based senior vice president with Rystad Energy, told Kallanish Energy.

Carbrey told Kallanish Energy he expects the volume of frac sand forced into each horizontal well drilled in the Marcellus and Utica Shale plays, along with the Permian’s Delaware and Midland sub-basins to jump an average of 26.6% from 2018 to 2021.

Source: Frac sand needs growing with laterals

Recent FRED data shows that prices for frac sand peaked around 2013-2014, reaching as high as $100/ton, while today, levels have settled back around $85/ton.

In addition, the oil and gas rig count now stands at 1,052 — up 111 from this time last year, indicating increased E&P activity.

Drilling production also is upsized, and well-productivity is much higher. Some of the macro factors affecting this increased production include production from unconventional resource plays in shale formations, and horizontal drilling techniques and hydraulic fracturing have opened up huge deposits of hydrocarbons previously untapped in tightly locked shale deposits.

These trends are particularly evident in the Permian, which is the reigning king of frac-sand demand. By IHS Markit estimates, West Texas accounts for 37 percent of all U.S. proppant demand, putting away more sand every day than the next two largest consuming basins – the Eagle Ford and Marcellus/Utica – combined.

Continued Demand Trends

Given the above, it’s obvious that current demand trends are favorable. But what about moving forward?

The high decline rates of shale wells have increased sand demand as more drilling needs to occur to maintain production. Operators are experimenting with completion designs, seemingly racing to see who can use the highest amount of sand per foot of horizontal well lateral. Sand per well has increased to the point where entire unit trains (75-125 railcars) are used to complete a single well. Higher sand intensity, longer laterals, more stages, increasing rig counts, and fewer drilling days per well create a seemingly endless demand for frac sand.

In terms of logistics, as an example, sand from Brady, Texas, can be trucked directly to the Permian Basin — a major cost advantage. However, in talks with some logistics managers, I learned it requires 5 hours to truck sand one way from Brady to a Permian drilling pad. Because of this, operators prefer to use Northern White sand transported by rail into the middle of the basin where trucking times were only one hour one way.

The Use of In-Basin Sand

Recently, several mines have been proposed in the Permian Basin, a very active region for oil drilling and fracking. Hi-Crush is already building a mine and processing plant near Kermit, TX, and other companies’ proposals are in the news. If this sand is “good enough” for use in the Permian Basin, then it becomes easier to consider local Texas sand for well completion. How much of a danger to current pricing and supply is in-basin sand?

According to Credit Suisse:

The Permian basin sand mine wave significantly negatively affected the public frack sand stocks. We forecast 4Q18/4Q19 Permian basin capacity of 38Mtpa/50Mtpa. That represents ~23% of 2019 supply (Rystad estimates 2019 supply of ~220M tons). That's a staggering number when considering only a few years ago Permian basin sand was thought to be insufficient for use in hydraulic fracturing operations. We have now seen Oklahoma sand mines announced by CVIA as well as EMES. This has spooked investors that we may see something akin to the wave of Permian basin capacity come online in Oklahoma, South Texas, etc.

I’ve seen plenty of opinions and data relating to the efficacy of and demand for in-basin sand, so I’m not going to dig too deep other than to say that from what I understand and based on conversations with management and industry research, Northern White sand is far superior to in-basin brown sand due to its crush strength, sphericity and solubility. Although in-basin sand may very well end up capturing some share due to its favorable location, Northern White remains very much in demand and there have been no signs of a slowdown of its use as of today.

We can finish here with a rough estimate of industry demand based on a combination of research and sell-side reports. Demand for 2019 appears to be somewhere in the 120 million ton range, with estimates for in-basin Permian sand being able to meet around 40 million tons of that demand, with estimates of 50 million demand for Permian basins. Assuming all Permian frac sand demand will be met by in-basin sand, (unlikely) that still leaves 72 million tons of demand to meet outside the Permian. Given Select’s less than 1% market share, and 1 million ton capacity additions to the market, I don’t see any issues with them being able to meet customer demand and grab some additional share.

Competitors

Select competes with a variety of publicly traded frac-sand companies, in addition to private companies, new sand ventures, and companies that mine/ship frac sand as one of their business segments (non-pure play). My focus for this section pertains mostly to Select’s publicly traded peers consisting of U.S. Silica, Hi-Crush Partners, Smart Sand and newly formed Covia (Fairmount Santrol and Unimin). Select is the smallest of all of the other businesses, and has the shortest operating history. There has been enough written research about Select Sand’s competitors including the frac-sand players that I’m covering in this section, so I won’t dive too deep into each business, as many have done a much better job than I could. Instead, I’ll try to cover a few key aspects including company valuations and info about each company's and pricing on a per ton basis for the year ended 2017 and Q1 2018.

Appendix D covers industry commentary, the demand picture, how each management team feels about the pricing environment and outlook.

Wisconsin has traditionally been considered the dominant market for the production of frac-sand. Wisconsin’s 44 active mines account for nearly half the nation’s total installed frac sand capacity, according to Thomas P. Jacob, a senior research analyst in IHS Markit’s upstream research division. The Permian Basin is far and away the biggest frac sand consuming market.

Recently, there has been an explosion in the mining and use of what’s known as ‘in-basin’ brown sand, coming directly from the major oil and gas basins in Texas, due to the superior geographical location (although inferior quality). There has been much talk about, and research devoted to the use of cheaper, more convenient Texas sand that is being used as a cheap replacement for Northern White and other types of higher quality product.

To streamline supply-side logistics and reduce delivered costs, a long list of companies are working to make West Texas a new frac sand supply epicenter by opening mines right in the backyard of North America’s hottest horizontal resource plays. IHS Markit counts 17 active brown sand mines in operation across Texas (mostly in East and South Texas), but has identified a roughly equal number of new in-basin mines that have been announced within the greater Permian’s central basin platform that separates the Delaware and Midland sub-basins.

In an excellent article arguing against the ‘short frac sand’ thesis, SA author Paulo Santos describes many of the key quality differences between brown ‘in-basin’ sand and Northern White. While I won’t repeat what was already researched and written, the quality and characteristics of Northern White remain far superior to any other sand found around the US. Investors can read the article and learn more by visiting the link above, as well as going through some of Select’s competitor conference calls, where major differences between the two types of sand are outlined. It's clear that Northern White is of much higher quality and will be used by E&P companies whenever possible.

Competitor Valuations

In terms of valuation, EBITDA multiples can provide an ‘equal footing’ to examine cash flows across Select’s competitors. However, it’s important to note that one thing we don’t see with Select that nearly all of their competitors are facing include high amounts of capex, high cost of production, transportation bottlenecks, high debt levels, and the need to make acquisitions to streamline operations and build out more capacity. The high capital expenditures per year make a meaningful difference when evaluating free cash flow and earnings between each business. In studying the industry, a few things were made clear:

Pricing is strong and increasing across the board.

Demand continues to escalate given more proppant being used per well and some logistics constraints.

Outlook appears favorable for 2018 and 2019.

Many Northern White producers are sold out (see competitor conference calls and Appendix D), or can’t fill demand fast enough.

Taking a look at Select’s publicly traded competitors, from a P/E and EV/EBITDA standpoint, Select trades on the lower end of median multiples for both 2018 and 2019, providing investors with a nice discount to peers on a multiples basis. Covia estimates were the most difficult as I don’t yet know how the company’s cost structure will shake out following the combination of Fairmount and Unimin.

It would normally make sense to apply the usual small company discount to Select given their size and volumes compared to their peers, but I’d argue because of their clean balance sheet, growth profile, margin structure and quality product, applying a base case multiple of 6.5x and bull case multiple of 8x makes sense. I’d be ok with – and I do so below – applying bear, base and bull case multiples to my estimates of Select’s 2019 EBITDA somewhere in the range of 4.5-8x. Although Select is the smallest of all of the businesses, and has the shortest operating history, I feel Select has one of the best management teams in the business, and a group who is certainly up to the task of delivering shareholder value and seizing the opportunity in front of them. I always place an incredible amount of weight on the abilities, alignment and experience of management teams, but with a commodity-driven, capital-intensive business such as frac-sand mining, being able to get behind a solid management team is paramount to the thesis playing out favorably.

Competitor Pricing

In a commodity-driven business, it’s no secret that the low-cost producer usually wins out, or sets themselves up to earn a majority of the returns or most favorable returns on capital among industry participants. While it’s too early to crown Select the ‘low cost provider’ of frac sand given their reduced volumes versus peers, in modeling each competitors’ cost on a per ton basis, Select appears to win out.

Despite limited tonnage, Select is able to ship product at lower costs than their competitors (and in line with management’s comments during my site visit), which I’m assuming is a function of their geographic location, as well as easily mined sand deposits (don’t have to dig too deep). Of note, the other thing you’ll notice in the above chart is the price at which Select commands for their sand – much lower than peers. From what I understand, Select does not include in their price the cost of shipping/transport while their competitors do. Select’s customers pay the transport costs. In addition, Select is expecting to save around $4 per ton in transport costs following the move to their new Independence facility which is closer to the quarry, will combine wet and dry processing equipment, and cut down on miles driven.

Select seems to have a group of very unique assets, a great management team, and is in a great position to capture a chunk of the industry demand moving forward.

Management

The company is led by President and CEO Zig Vitols and COO Rasool Mohammad. As mentioned above, Rasool was mostly responsible for researching and locating the company’s properties and assets, and Zig has been at the forefront of managing the operations and overseeing the execution of the business strategy. Together, the two provide complementary skill sets in terms of their background and experience, and it was evident during my conversations and visits with them that they have a lot of chemistry.

Management has been nothing but rational to date, including managing conservative growth, keeping the balance sheet clean, and seizing every available opportunity to grow the business/remain cost efficient (barge, purchase of rail site, new customer additions, etc.). During my conversations with management, I get the sense that they are thinking much bigger than their guided 1 million ton run rate, and I feel good about being aligned with a long-term oriented CEO, who is not concerned with quarter to quarter results (it also helps when only zero analysts are following your company).

During my visit to the company’s headquarters, Zig gave a presentation before dinner, telling the story of the company’s inception, and where management sees things heading moving forward. He talked a bit about his operating background as well (some details above) where he ran a large division at Martin Marietta, which was at one point responsible for moving 55,000 rail cars per year of material. As I outline a bit more below in the Scuttlebutt section, you get the sense that Zig is a no-nonsense guy who is much more of a ‘doer’ than a promoter.

This section is a good place to point out management’s capital allocation ability up to this point in the company’s history, which in my opinion has been nothing short of superb. The initial purchase of the company’s Sandtown property (520) acres was for $1 million in 2014. The remaining purchases of the wet and dry facilities, the rail site, and the new Independence facility were an additional $5 million combined. The company went from $0 in revenue at the end of 2016 to a current run rate of around $30 million. I speak on behalf of all value investors when I say we love to see that type of ‘bargain hunting’ with very limited capital invested, and now able to be funded through cheap bank financing and cash flows.

In a commodity driven, capital intensive industry, it’s incredibly important for management to have extensive experience as operators, and understand that every dollar counts. Zig’s prior experience and operating background has set him up to drive Select forward, and Rasool’s technical and engineering background is a major asset as well.

I am excited to be partnering with a CEO who has incredible passion for his business, and the drive to seize the opportunity in front of him. I’ve seen and heard nothing but positive things from the management team, and feel as though they are in a position to create a ton of shareholder value.

Compensation and Incentive Structure

Compensation appears fair, especially with what the company has been able to accomplish to date, and I’m fine with the CEO and COO pulling in a few hundred thousand dollars in total comp. I’d expect this to increase moving forward, but see no ‘gouging’ of shareholders whatsoever or any indication that management is making value-destroying moves while collecting big paychecks.

My biggest gripe with management, and the compensation setup is that the CEO and COO don’t own more equity. Altogether, key members of the management team and board own around 4% of the company, a percentage that doesn’t make me feel great. However, I think this percentage may increase over time, and to date, management has been nothing but conservative, honest and rational.

Here’s a look at the management compensation table:

Here’s a look at the company’s outstanding options:

A look at board comp:

Board comp seems to be quite high, especially as it relates to option based awards, but it’s my belief that multiple members of the board provide strategic value, and I will touch more on that elsewhere in the management and scuttlebutt sections. In addition, there is something to be said for a startup company having to issue options in order to entice talented (and busy) individuals to commit some time to helping grow the company.

The number of full diluted securities is below:

Finally, a snapshot of the share structure:

If investors can get past the lack of large amounts of equity ownership by management (not of concern to me at this stage given management’s honesty and rational behavior to date), I believe compensation is a fair setup and doesn’t incentivize management to make moves not aligned with creating shareholder value.

Capital Structure and Liquidity

Select Sands has $1.2 million in cash on its balance sheet, with total debt of $2.1 million, giving the company a net debt position of $926k. The majority of the company’s assets consist of A/R, inventory and PP&E. Select reported $670k in operating income for through the three months ended March 2018 (Q1), and barring any unforeseen issues, I’d expect to be clearly out of the unprofitable territory moving forward. Interest on the company’s bank debt is 5.5%, and any outstanding balance on the company’s $5 million credit facility needs to be repaid by February 2019. There is currently $200k outstanding. In addition, operating leases total around $330k in obligations through 2020.

Of note, on May 3, 2018, the company secured a $3.89 million capital expenditure loan at 5.25% interest rate to fund the company’s expansion project to increase production capacity. Based on the balance outstanding of the loan, interest-only payments will payable during the first 6 months, after which the balance outstanding will be converted into a loan which will be repaid by way of 60 monthly payments of principal and interest of $74,003 per month. I will analyze the impact, if any, of the capex loan after Q2 results are reported.

Here’s a snapshot of the company’s future obligations:

At the current share price of US$0.35, 97.5 million diluted shares outstanding, the company has a fully diluted market cap of $34.1 million. Assuming total share count stays flat, in line with what I expect, and adding in net debt of $.925 million, Select has an enterprise value of around $35 million.

In March 2018, the company entered into a lease commitment for one of their processing plants through 2021 for $14,000/year with the option to extend the lease for five additional years. There are some small royalty payments associated with the lease, immaterial, and described below.

As of March 31, 2018, the Company has a land lease commitment for the processing plant site until August 2021 in the amount of $14,000 per year with an option to extend the lease for an additional five years on the same terms and conditions including royalty payments of $0.50 for each ton of waste sand and gravel and $1.25 for each ton of frac sand removed from the property.

I would expect debt levels to remain low for the next few years, given the ability to ramp to capacity with minimal capex (recent capex loan of $3.8 million has not been tapped into, the company has spent less than $1 million annually - 2% of projected sales - on building out additional capacity), the majority of asset purchases behind us, and the ability to grow organically given the potential cash generating ability of the business moving forward. The company’s primary costs are related to logistics – the trucking and shipment of sand – found in COGS, and I believe we will start to see some cost savings as the company relocates all operations to their new Independence property.

With the additional credit facility on hand, a local bank willing to lend at a much higher capacity than currently taking place, and no near-term need for share issuances, I expect debt levels and the share structure to remain relatively the same moving forward. Relatively little capital has been invested up to this point, and cheap bank debt/cash flows will be the sources of additional funding.

Valuation

Let’s start with some quick ‘back of the napkin’ math in terms of valuation.

Management feels very confident that the beginning of their push toward full capacity starts with reaching 1 million tons of sand by 2019-2020. Given the 2018 run rate of 600k tons, that’s a big leap, but as demand continues to chug along and cost efficiencies are reached by consolidating operations to the company’s Independence property, I don’t see 1 million tons as that big of a stretch in the near future.

Current average pricing (let’s call it contracted + spot) is around $50/ton given a reverse engineer of Q1 numbers ($5.5 million revenue/92,000 tons). If we multiply 1 million tons by $50/ton that gets us to $50 million in revenues, and with 20% EBITDA margins we are looking at $10 million EBITDA. Placing an 8x multiple on $10 million in EBITDA and backing out net debt of $0.7 million gets us to $79.3 million (way less than what I believe it would cost an acquirer to take the business private, especially as the replacement value of the assets is around $35 million as of April 2018). Dividing by 97 million fully diluted shares get us to a share price of $0.81. Select's per share value range that I’ve been able to come up with for 2019 is anywhere from $0.81-$1.10/share. I feel as though I’m being conservative.

Modeling the numbers got me to a similar price per share by 2019 (I’m not going to attempt to model anything further than next year) applying a 12x multiple to Select’s earnings, and incorporating the following assumptions:

2018 numbers are based on 92k tons shipping in the first quarter, plus flat rate of 150k tons (mgmt. guidance) for the next three quarters.

Revenue based on pricing per ton, which I’m applying a 10% pricing increase each year from 2017 numbers – I feel this is conservative as management stated they have seen 13% price increases across the board through Q1.

$4/ton cost savings with Independence property on the back half of 2018 is factored into the model in 2019 by raising gross margins to 25% from 23% through Q1 – conservative.

I don’t want to annualize Q1 2018 results given pricing changes and fluctuation in tonnage, however, operating expenses for 2018 are Q1 annualized.

I did not work off of company guidance and assume ramp to full capacity of 600k tons in 2018, but rather used 542k tons (Q1 + 150k *3) but then used 1 million tons in 2019.

*Of note, compensation expenses are broken down separately (stock based, SG&A, and line title 'compensation.') Notes in the company filings indicate that there are compensation and consulting costs outside of stock based comp. In addition, Select paid $0 in income taxes for 2017 and through 2018, and has a $2.8 million deferred tax asset on its balance sheet.

*Also of note, 2017 SBC consisted of a large group of options vesting. 2018 estimates for stock based comp are Q1 annualized. 2019 estimates consist of assumed options vesting.

Passing the Sanity Test

I visited the company in May, at which point I was told April was the best month in company history in terms of per tonnage shipments of sand (50k/month). Getting to 83k tons/month within two years given current sand demand and pricing doesn’t appear to be wildly unrealistic given current numbers, and points to the fact that we are in the first inning of Select’s growth and capacity.

There will always be the commodity/logistics risks among other things, but my visit to the facilities at least passed the ‘sanity test’ where I was able to see finished product, shipping operations, how well executed the operation is and how poised they are to ramp to full capacity. The company is currently being asked for more product than they can ship. The jump from 300,000 tons to 1 million tons is certainly no small feat, but to imagine Select getting there within the next 12-18 months is not a crazy notion.

Barriers to Entry

In addition, I think there is somewhat of a misconception surrounding the barriers to entry that I’ve seen written about. Many think that frac-sand business has low barriers to entry given its commodity status, and capital being the only meaningful differentiator between a company that mines/produces it and one that doesn’t. I’d argue that in addition to capital, you have to take into consideration the quality, logistics and expertise to get a sand operation up and running. Since most frac-sand businesses trade at modest multiples, and Select has those three differentiators, they should actually be trading (or eventually should be) at a premium to other frac sand companies, even given their small size and tiny share of the market. The company's growth rates are higher, balance sheet is cleaner, and has one of the highest quality deposits of Northern White sand in the US. I have been able to see the pieces that need to be in place for a company like Select to generate shareholder value, and there’s no aspect of their operations that appears to be easy. In addition, every frac-sand company in the industry has been placed in the 'penalty box' for what appears to be the market waiting out the supply/demand picture (or possible not interpreting it correctly). Although the EBITDA multiple I'm assigning to Select appears quite higher than the median multiples for competitors, one could argue all of Select's publicly traded competitors deserve to be trading at slightly higher multiples as well.

A frac-sand industry report by PLG Consulting indicates through 2016, middle market EV/EBITDA multiples in terms of M&A activity were in the 6.5x range, with larger $50-100 million companies in the 8-10x range. I'd argue with more favorable pricing trends in 2018, the quality of Select's asset, and the clean balance sheet, Select deserves to be trading at a slightly higher premium.

As a base case, I see Select being able to generate somewhere in the range of $10-11 million in EBITDA by 2019 at full capacity, while keeping the share count flat, and minimal usage of their credit facility to expand, purchase new equipment, begin the ramp on Bell Farm, etc. Assigning a 6.5x multiple (slightly higher than peer median) would provide a near 100% rate of return within a year time frame.

Assumptions

Tap an additional $3 million in credit facility by 2019.

Keep a small cash balance on hand.

Fully diluted shares stay constant.

Premium to the median peer multiple (based on factors mentioned above).

Aggressive EBITDA estimate based on full ramp to 1 million tons shipped.

I believe investors have the opportunity to capture value in the range of 2x or more the company’s current valuation with minimal downside to the investment thesis. Lastly, if additional industry consolidation is expected, the acquisition of Select’s properties by other large frac sand companies would generate tremendous synergies. The industry is ripe for M&A activity, and it appears as though a Tier 1 frac sand asset that has proven resources and is being monetized would be attractive to any of the major players. With that said, I believe Select will generate value outside of any potential acquisition and feel great about partnering with a quality management team who has been under-promising and over-delivering.

Risk Factors

Shareholder dilution - The company has access to cheap capital via bank debt, with this regional bank being able to increase capacity at which they loan. To date, management hasn't issued shares to fund growth and feel that dilution risk is very low.

Sand price decreases - The rapid buildout of additional capacity may cause sand prices to drop. To date, we are still seeing price increases across the board, and I will continue to monitor pricing levels and management commentary across various frac-sand producers for hints at any downturn in prices or oversupply.

Additional production costs - Given that Select has already purchased the assets they need to reach 1 million tons of production, I see relatively small costs from here on out and no huge increase in leverage, increased borrowing or high additional costs.

Transportation and logistics issues - This one is perhaps out of the company's control, but sustained logistics issues (flooding, weather, rail car issues) would affect per quarter tonnage being shipped to end customers. So far things have been on track following Q1 (that affected every producer).

Barge transport never materializes - Right now, Select is shipping around 40% of their product via barge, an efficient and low cost way to ship sand. Were that to change, and shipping costs escalated, I'd be forced to re-evaluate the thesis moving forward. Access to barge is an important part of the company's model.

Price of oil crashes - The thesis should work out favorably barring a major energy sector downturn, recession, or severe drop in oil prices.

Companies switching from Northern White to in-basin sand - right now, in-basin sand represents only a portion of available capacity being used by E&P companies. As detailed above, Northern White is higher in quality and more in-demand. However, a very significant shift from Northern White to in-basin sand would cause me to re-evaluate the thesis.

Small fish in a large pond – Can never gain share, low barriers, no niche.

Current trend of increasing proppant use per lateral foot decreases – halts or reverses.

Government regulations - There have been no regulations imposed to date.

Product concentration - As mentioned above, a large drop in demand for Northern White would clearly hamper the company's operations and cash flows.

Short operating history/lack of track record - If negative developments occur within the industry affecting business for as sustained time period, Select, along with their competitors will be affected. There isn't a large cash cushion on which to fall back, and an industry downturn would without question change the investment thesis. With that said, Select has access to cheap bank debt and a willing lender (the Chairman of the Bank with whom I met during my site visit), and a lean operation (employee count much lower than peers) with a small amount of debt (due 2020-2021) that the company would be able to re-finance if necessary. There would be no escaping a downturn, but Select should still be able to mine and ship their product at a lower cost than peers even in a reduced price environment.

Today, Select Sands is in better shape as a business than when it was trading around $1.50 last year, with barely any tonnage shipped and no history of earnings or cash flows at that time. Barring a major energy sector downturn, and the combination of factors including a severe drop in oil prices, an extreme and sudden oversupply of Northern White frac-sand, discontinued E&P activity, and/or a large drop in the price of the company's product, my estimates of the downside risk of an investment in Select Sands is less than 15%-20% drop in the current share price, with the opportunity to 2-3x investor's capital.

Conclusion

Select represents the potential for investors to 2-3x their capital with minimum (less than 10-20% downside) risk, given a combination of macro tailwinds, solid management, unique assets, a clean balance sheet, and the ability of the company to meet industry demand. The next few quarters will outline the runway in front of the company, and continue to paint the picture of Select as an eventual premier provider of Northern White Tier-1 frac sand.

