Steer Clear Of International Speedway

International Speedway Corp (ISCA) beat estimates in Q1 but shares are trading ~5% lower and the selling makes sense. Attendance declined once again and while there were some other factors responsible for the fall in admissions revenue in Q1, it’s clear that this is a longer-term trend. ISCA isn’t exactly expensive compared to where it’s traded historically, but an investment doesn’t make a lot of sense at the current valuation. Business growth over the last 5 years has been driven largely by cyclical forces so investors are highly exposed to an economic downturn, and one has to wonder how long attendance can keep falling before it starts to impact broadcasting and sponsorship revenues.

Business Description

International Speedway operates 13 motorsports stadiums that host more than 100 racing events each year, including the Daytona 500 and Talladega Superspeedway races. The company has also built a casino at its Kansas Speedway in a Joint Venture with Penn National Gaming (PENN) and has been key in developing the property at One Daytona. ISCA generates > 70% of its revenue from broadcasting, sponsorship, and advertising fees.

Attendance Continues to Decline in Q1

Q1 adjusted EPS came in at $0.37 (up from $0.30 in the prior year period), beating estimates by $0.01. The increase was entirely due to lower taxes and share repurchases though, as profits from operations fell 6% to $17.3M.

Revenues increased 3.9%, beating estimates by $2.43M, and the growth was once again driven by the TV/media segment, which more than offset a 6.3% decline in admissions revenues. Management blamed inclement weather and construction activity for a portion of the decrease, and the excuse may be valid, but the attendance declines are a longer-term trend: annual admissions revenue fell from $130.2M to $121.5M between FY15 and FY17, and ISCA is on track for its third consecutive year of lower admissions sales.

This isn’t exactly a crisis. Ticket sales account for less than 20% of ISCA’s revenues (although admissions have a direct impact on the food/beverage/merchandise business), and ISCA’s core “events” segment, which includes fees from television and media rights, promotions, sponsorship and advertising revenues, rentals, and other royalties, continues to chug along just fine, growing revenues at a 3.7% CAGR since 2013.

But how much longer can broadcast and corporate sponsorship revenues increase if attendance continues to fall? Management claims that the attendance issues are part of a larger trend impacting all sports, but NASCAR’s television ratings are down as well. NASCAR may have a loyal following, but for whatever reason the sport has lost some popularity. If the trend continues, it seems like just a matter of time until the media/sponsorship/advertising revenues (which make up the bulk of ISCA’s business) take a hit as well.

Growth in broadcast, advertising, and sponsorship revenues has been driven predominately by cyclical factors, such as corporate profit growth, declining unemployment, and consumer spending growth. The economy is long overdue for a correction, and a downturn would have a significant impact on performance due to the cyclical nature of the business: ISCA’s ticket and concession revenues fell nearly 40% in the two years following the housing crash.

Thus, even though ISCA isn’t expensive at a P/CF valuation of 8.8x, the stock isn’t a buy. ISCA trades more or less right in the middle of its historical range on a P/CF basis (5.3x to 11.2x), but the risk to investors is skewed to the downside due to the attendance/viewership headwinds and cyclicality.

Another thing to consider is that the stock isn’t a great one to own from a corporate governance perspective. ISCA’s capital requirements are so enormous that it normally can’t even return the WACC from underlying operations, yet management chooses to retain the bulk of the earnings. Unfortunately, there isn’t much investors can do to influence change. The France family owns more than 40% of the stock and controls more than 70% of the voting rights, and there are some conflicts of interest as well: CEO Lesa France Kennedy is the granddaughter of William France Sr., the man who founded NASCAR and International Speedway more than 50 years ago. You can read more about the conflicts of interest that arise from the France family’s control of both NASCAR and ISCA in the 10-K.

Conclusion

ISCA is a highly cyclical, capital intensive, and low-return business that has benefitted from a prolonged economic “recovery”. Meanwhile attendance continues to decline and it’s clear that the sport is losing some popularity. Broadcast and sponsorship revenues will eventually follow suit if the trends continue, but a much sharper decline would occur in the event of an economic downturn. Avoid ISCA.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.