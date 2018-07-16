Yandex: Buy This Strong Grower

Yandex (YNDX) is breaking out higher following strong fundamental growth. A number of YNDX properties are seeing triple-digit annual growth currently, signaling that there is strong demand for a number of areas management is investing in. Moreover, its share price is similarly trading higher as investors pile on behind the company’s future growth prospects. I am buying stock in this name as its fundamental growth fuels further investor optimism.

Fundamental Narrative

YNDX looks attractively valued at current levels as management expands its operations into a number of different areas, all experiencing impressive growth.

The Internet and technology company operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

In the most recent quarter, its Search and Portal revenues grew 19% year-over-year, mainly driven by revenue growth on Yandex owned properties, as well as great performance across its segments such as Taxi, Classifieds, and Media Services, according to its earnings call.

Management continues to change its approach to bidding for its advertisers. Previously, advertisers were bidding for specific entry positions, either for positions in priority placement on top of organic search, or a guaranteed position at the bottom of the searches page. With the change of its bidding approach, advertisers will now target the specific amount of traffic they want to receive, while its algorithms will choose which ad layout to use, placing it accordingly on the result page to provide the desired amount of traffic, according to its earnings call. YNDX aims to increase the quality of traffic for its advertisers, believing that this change in the auction approach, combined with the increased variety of ad layout and greater personalization of ad results, will increase ROIs for its advertisers that should boost ad budgets allocated towards online in general and YNDX.

The company also launched the transformation of its platform into a one-stop shop, which in addition to text-based advertising, now allows it to run better ads on its platform. The platform will allow advertisers to automate the process of creating apps and get statistics across all of their ad products in the sales funnel.

Its overall search share reached 56.5% in March 2018, up 160 basis points compared with a year ago. Its search share on desktop hit record levels, gaining 270 basis points year-over-year and averaging 67.5% in March. Moreover, its share of mobile traffic significantly increased and reached 42% of its total search traffic. Mobile revenues represented 34% of its total search revenues. Management also expects its e-commerce revenues to improve gradually throughout the year, supported by its investments in advertising and marketing, quality improvements of the existing product, as well as new product launches.

Yandex.Taxi is another quickly growing unit for the company, recently completing the combination of its ride sharing businesses with Uber. Revenues of Yandex.Taxi were up 301% year-on-year in the most recent quarter as the company continues its geographical expansion. The combined business operates in 177 cities with a population of 100,000+ and 69 cities with a population of 50,000+ across nine countries. Its total number of rides grew 222% year-over-year, with an adjusted EBITA loss that was impacted by a one-off payment for professional services connected with the deal, as well as the addition of Uber and investments in the Food Delivery service that they are building up. These expenses were partly offset by the continued optimization of incentives for users and drivers, particularly on the Yandex.Taxi side.

Revenues of its Classifieds business grew 92% year-on-year during the quarter, primarily driven by revenues from listing fees and VAS which increased 112% year-on-year. Adjusted EBITDA of Classifieds was negative RUB287 million as YNDX continues to invest in strengthening its positioning across all of its geographies.

Below is a chart of the company’s revenue and earnings per share. Over the last two years, revenue has accelerated at an impressive pace, nearly doubling from $900M to $1.8B. EPS has lagged behind due to management’s continued investment in its properties. The company is on a strong growth trajectory, aiming to increase the geography of its operations, which looks to be paying off as of now.

Price Action

Below is a chart of YNDX’s share price over the last half decade. Although its share price has been largely sideways since its IPO, there is currently a lot of positive momentum behind the stock due to its strong growth trajectory in recent years. Following increased market volatility in 2018, especially in international equities, YNDX’s share price has consolidated. Its recent breakout above $35 though signals that investor optimism could continue throughout the second half of 2018, potentially leading its share price to record levels.

Conclusion

YNDX is currently on a strong growth trend higher, but its large presence in emerging markets is both a benefit and a hindrance. Should market volatility remain in emerging markets, especially with the emergence of geopolitical events, YNDX’s share price could falter. It is nonetheless experiencing strong growth currently, reaching strategic partnerships with Uber. Its share price has traded higher on this growth and looks to potentially be on its way to record levels should fundamentals continue to improve investor sentiment.

Markets move quickly. To take advantage of the highs and lows - especially in today's volatile environment - you need a strategy that's nimble and flexible. My approach is both, and it enables me to move in and out of assets and sectors while continually generating double-digit annualized returns. Sign up for Absolute Returns today to see how I manage my portfolio in the continuously changing market environment. Many believe absolute returns and beating the market are mere fiction, but I assure you they're not. See for yourself how you can benefit from my approach, and how your portfolio can profit, regardless of market conditions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YNDX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.