Pattern Energy Group: I Bought The Dip

Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) appears highly attractive at its current share price as I believe the dividend safety scare caused by Bank of America/Merrill Lynch's downgrade report is overblown, creating an alpha-generating opportunity for patient, income-focused investors. I am buying the dip and here is why you should, too.

Safety

The entire investment thesis in PEGI revolves around the safety of its dividend.

On the one hand, PEGI's high amount of leverage (~8x Debt/EBITDA) gives it a speculative BB- S&P credit rating and a Ba3 rating from Moody's. Furthermore, the payout ratio from CAFD hovers just below 100%. With interest rates rising and several operational challenges leading to underwhelming performance in pockets of the portfolio, PEGI appears to face considerable challenges in creating sizable space between its dividend and its CAFD. This has led Bank of America/Merrill Lynch Analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith to downgrade PEGI to Underperform from Neutral and trim its price target to $17 from $18, citing the need for more aggressive cost reduction actions and possibly a dividend cut to reduce its payout ratio and deleverage the balance sheet. On the heels of this report, PEGI's share price crashed over 8%, implying that a sizable portion of shareholders believed the report held water.

However, both S&P and Moody's do give PEGI a stable outlook, implying that further turbulence is unlikely from their perspective. Based on their stable cash flows from long-term power purchase agreements with mostly creditworthy counterparties and geographically diversified portfolio, I favor this perspective and believe the dividend to be safe. The company also enjoys ample liquidity, which was at $880 million at the end of Q1 (or ~4x midpoint CAFD guidance for the full year), giving them plenty of wiggle room to sustain the dividend in the event of unforeseen costs and/or underperformance while still funding new growth projects. Furthermore, much of their portfolio is relatively new and is structured in amortizing debt agreements, enabling them to pay down debt over time as the assets age, thereby reducing liquidity risk that would result from heavy refinancing burdens.

Growth

In addition to their current ample liquidity protecting their dividend, PEGI does have the potential to grow its way to more dividend safety without relying on excessive leverage or cutting its dividend. It plans to achieve this by leveraging five main growth drivers.

First of all, their recent investment in five Japanese projects positions them to achieve strong growth in a market that is very friendly to renewable power and provides access to cheap capital that should enable these projects - already acquired at attractive multiples - to be refinanced with considerable upside, thereby freeing up additional cashflow for further growth investments. Additionally, Japan aims to increase its wind industry power output by 12 times by 2030, providing an incredible growth opportunity for companies like PEGI to take advantage of. Management implied they are planning on significant future investment in the country through Pattern Development 2.0 (which has expanded its Japanese development pipeline to 2.4 gigawatts) and other projects, stating

We believe our position in Japan today is analogous to our position in Ontario at the time of the IPO five years ago. By the end of this year, our Ontario operating portfolio will exceed 1 gigawatt of gross capacity, which we believe represents a similar growth trajectory in terms of potential returns to the business.

Second, management forecasts that Pattern Development 2.0 should begin adding cashflows sometime in the next 12-18 months, which should add further safety to the dividend.

Third, PEGI has set aside $200 million of dry powder for acquisitions. In addition to the $40 million it is spending on acquiring MSM in Quebec, management is reportedly considering acquisitions that include Belle River, North Kent, El Cabo, along with others. Based on their comments in the previous conference call, they should be providing an update on these items in the Q2 conference call.

Fourth, there are two major operations that are operating at less than full capacity that management continues to work towards ramping up: Santa Isabel in Puerto Rico and the over-congested wind farms in Texas. Progress is being reported on both fronts, but there is a ways to go. As these projects continue to improve, CAFD should increase accordingly.

Finally, the company is aggressively pursuing cost reductions in its operations and projects growing CAFD by 1% annually through these efforts. While they successfully achieved considerable savings in 2017 through transferring projects to self-perform, they will be unable to do any more in 2018 due to contract commitments. Management believes they will be able to generate additional cost savings through "other actions" and "corporate improvements" but have as of yet failed to give details. Of the five growth drivers, this appears to be the weakest category and one I wouldn't count on for generating considerable growth until management delivers a more detailed plan.

Valuation

After the recent plunge in share price, PEGI's yield has reached all-time highs, hovering just under 10% while the stock price nears all-time lows:

PEGI data by YCharts

Given that the stock has fallen due to concerns about the dividend, first about the announced halting of dividend growth and now the analyst note calling into question the safety of the dividend, there appears to be a disconnect between the fundamentals of the company and its valuation. Indeed, with the exception of the two operational difficulties mentioned (both of which are experiencing some progress and should be fully resolved eventually), all of the company's projects are performing well and contributing stable cash flows. Furthermore, there is significant potential for further growth without further leveraging the balance sheet or issuing more units. In fact, management emphasized repeatedly during the Q1 conference call that they would not be issuing new equity to finance any new acquisitions or growth development projects. Given those factors, if PEGI can just maintain its dividend (which I believe to be highly likely as previously discussed), it appears poised to offer 10%+ returns, especially once market concerns over its dividend safety begin to subside, causing the multiple to expand and the dividend yield to contract down towards a more normal level around 7%-8%. Though I believe it will take a while, if/when management can deliver on its plan to lower the payout ratio sufficiently to resume dividend growth, the yield should shrink to the 5%-7% range, depending on the behavior of interest rates.

Investor Takeaway

PEGI has a highly leveraged balance sheet and a few operational issues to iron out. However, the vast majority of its asset portfolio is performing to best-in-class standards and is contributing stable cash flows secured by long-term contracts with credit-worthy clients. The company also enjoys considerable liquidity and has several growth drivers which, over time, should enable it to sufficiently lower its payout ratio to resume dividend growth. In the meantime, investors have an opportunity to achieve 10%-13% annual returns via the dividend and slight margin expansion as the company eases Mr. Market's concerns about the dividend safety by gradually reducing the payout ratio as growth initiatives begin to take effect. Management has made clear that these growth initiatives will enable it to sustain the current dividend, stating:

These initiatives are part of our plan to drive down the payout ratio, while maintaining the current dividend. We have been asked by investors to -- if reducing the dividend is an option to accelerate achieving our long-term payout ratio target of 80%. The board and management have had no discussions to reduce our dividend, nor do we anticipate any plans to do so. We are committed to the current level of dividend. And given the nature of our asset base, we're supported by long-term fixed price contracts with creditworthy off-takers. We have the utmost confidence in the sustainability of our dividend.

I don't think management could be any clearer. Given their current liquidity, diversified and steady operational performance, and growth opportunities, I believe Mr. Market's concerns about the dividend are overblown and am therefore a buyer of what appears to be a highly probable double-digit annualized return opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEGI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.