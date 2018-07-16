Bank Of America: On The Side Of The Winners

Earnings season for U.S. financial institutions has kicked off with a mixed bag of strong (JPMorgan (JPM)) and unimpressive (Wells Fargo (WFC)) performance. I am glad to see that Bank of America (BAC), my favorite name in the diversified bank sub-space for the past year, has picked the side of the winners by reporting a robust 2Q18 early this morning.

While the Street expected to see revenues of $22.27 billion, the Charlotte-based company delivered a more encouraging $22.6 billion that was only not better because of the disposition of the international credit card business, in 2Q17. Pricing and volume were contributing factors, as average loan balances and net yield both increased YOY -- the former aided by mid-single digit growth on the consumer and commercial sides, the latter benefiting from the higher interest rate environment. See charts below.

Source: montage using graphs from earnings slides

A recurring theme in my financial services coverage, I was curious to assess Bank of America's credit quality which, to be fair, has been less than concerning in previous quarters. I remain mildly worried that a combination of rising rates and increasing non-housing debt levels could hurt consumers' ability to pay what they owe further down the road, once the economy finally loses steam. But for now all looks to be under control, as the bank reported flat sequential net charge-offs and a significant drop in both credit loss reserves and balances past due longer than 30 days on the consumer side.

Source: earnings slides

On area of mild weakness, in my view, was the performance of the investment banking arm of the business. Lower fees, particularly in advisory and M&A, were a factor in driving global banking down 2% YOY, although I have mentioned in the past that the lumpiness in the deal flow can have undesirable effects on any given quarter. On the plus side, the same strength observed in fixed income and equity markets at JPMorgan last week seems to have helped Bank of America's sales and trading push global market revenues up a solid 7%, underscoring the importance of the bank's well-balanced, diversified services portfolio (which I have identified as one of the key reasons why I like BAC over other names in the sector).

Lastly, I was impressed to see a material improvement in non-interest expenses. Efficiency ratio reached 59% in 2Q18, one to two percentage points better sequentially and YOY. Although the non-personnel expense drop of 5% (ex-impairment charge in 2Q17) seems reasonable and expected, considering the continuing shift from brick-and-mortar to digital, the decrease in personnel costs appears to be a welcome development. Despite higher wages and a tighter labor market, it looks like a YOY drop in headcount of 2,900 played a role in keeping opex lower.

Source: earnings slides

My views on the stock

All accounted for, I am very satisfied with Bank of America's results, and believe 2Q18 reinforces my bullishness on this stock. To recap, I have favored this name over others for the past 12 months due to a combination of reasonable levels of leverage, more balanced interest to non-interest income mix, and attractive valuations. On the latter, it is worth noting that BAC has been the best performing U.S. diversified bank stock of the past year, up nearly 20%. So there is a chance that even solid earnings results may not be enough to lift share prices in the immediate term, as was the case of JPM on Friday.

Ticker/Company Forward P/E Forward PEG P/Tang. Book Wells Fargo - WFC 12.2x 1.3x 2.0x Citigroup (C) 10.4x 1.0x 1.1x JPMorgan - JPM 11.8x 1.4x 2.1x Bank of America - BAC 11.4x 0.5x 1.7x

Source: data provided by YCharts

But maintaining my long term view and never losing sight of the importance of a balanced portfolio, I remain a happy BAC shareholder, and believe it (along with JPM) will continue to perform better than industry average going forward.

