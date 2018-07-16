Developing A Fundamental Process For Crypto-Analysis Part 3: Concluding With The Output.

Introduction:

This is the third and final installment of this series aimed at discussing my development of a fundamental analytical approach to Crypto. In the first article, we discussed the importance of analyzing Off-Chain, or exchange traded volume, versus just On-Chain network volume. I also highlighted the use of looking at volume on a per coin basis versus total value as is traditional in Crypto. In the second installment, we looked at an eleven step process for sifting through the basket of projects that the first article provided. The purpose is to find a basket of coins that should outperform the market over time, which I consider to ostensibly be Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at this stage of Crypto's development. I encourage the reader to review the first two articles if you just found this series, as I'm not going to review the why in this article, but instead just what the process reveals.

I've been developing this in hopes that it would lead me to projects that I might not otherwise be investing in, or even might not find using different methods. I hoped it would sometimes challenge my biases or preconceptions around certain projects, and that in so doing would give me a different way to asses my current portfolio to produce the best long-term basket of coins I can. In other words, the traditional goals that any investor in any asset class should seek. Having said all of this, I would have to question the process itself if it turned up negative readings on projects I knew very well, and was confident in their historical ability to outperform Bitcoin. Thankfully, the process has continued to suggest the coins I considered the best should indeed be core members of an Alt portfolio, and yet also has pushed me to review some projects which I had biases against for various reasons. Thus, in this sense, I consider the approach I'm developing a success to this point, but the proof is in the pudding. Hence, let's take a deep dive look into a few of the best coins my process suggests one should own, and in so doing, perhaps gain a little more incite into the various components of the process discussed in the previous installments.

source

Ethereum: King of the Alts.

This section shouldn't be surprising, but I do view it as confirmation of the process itself to some degree. Ethereum (ETH-USD) is clearly the second most important project in the Crypto landscape. I consider ETH as 1A to Bitcoin's top position, and in many respects the second half of a true market comparison. In fact, another layer to add to this process is instead of comparing coins to BTC, one should compare them to the King of Alts: ETH.

In the last installment, I went through each section independently. This time I'm just going to look at the coins under investigation, and how they stack up from my fundamental study spreadsheet. First, let's look at the results for the coins under question from the process discussed in the first part concerning coin volume growth, the rate of increase in coins under circulation, and the price per coin versus BTC.

source

In the above view, I used yellow to highlight the positive divergences from Bitcoin, and again the light red to depict negative readings on the growth rate of coins in circulation. ETH get better marks in coin volume over the last two periods under observation, but you can also see when BTC went on its moon shot at the end of last year. Recall that these are rolling four month calculations, so it takes some time for that effect to wear off. The center section shows that ETH has a slightly higher rate of growth in coin circulation, but nothing drastic and it has essentially steady inflation rates. The section to the far right shows how ETH has been outperforming over the last six months after BTC peaked in December of last year. Remember that we want to see consistency, due to the randomness of picking specific points in time and relating them to one another on a rate basis. ETH over the last twelve months has been right in line with BTC when I completed this study, but significantly outperformed on a sixteen month basis. It fits the parameters of deserving further investigation.

I'm breaking the next section up into two halves to make it easier to see the data, but the second image at the far right has the summation of the positives and negatives for each coin. This process is discussed in the second installment of this series.

sources: CoinMarketCap.com, Bitinfocharts.com, Coin Metrics, Ethereum Blockchain Explorer, CryptoCompare, CoinGecko, Google Search Trends.

As you can see, through my eleven step process, ETH ends up with a positive 10 score, and no negatives at all. It's in a field of its own. The only category it showed up in as neutral, is in the comparison to BTC on the last three month search trends.

Two areas that ETH looks particularly well versus BTC, are in On-Chain Transactions, and Developer Points per day. The implementation of batching is probably influencing the year over year growth rates for BTC in terms of transaction counts, but ETH also looks excellent on a Market Cap per Transaction basis. That is most likely the effect of the smart contract ecosystem Ethereum has built, but that doesn't mean it should be discounted in terms of network value.

source

The other area that ETH looks particularly well in, is the CRP/Day column. Bitcoin obviously has the most absolute points, but Ethereum has actually generated more points on a per day basis. People can criticize the centralized effort in development for ETH, but you can't complain about the actual production.

source

In the first part of this series, I went into a lot of discussion about using volume based on a per coin basis over total market value. At one point, I mentioned that this data could be used in a form of a ratio which I called Price-To-Coin-Volume, or P/CV. Recently, a lot of discussion in the Crypto community has centered on the reduced volume characteristics of trading. Let's see what ETH looks like on my P/CV basis, and whether or not those concerns appear warranted for this project.

source data

I mentioned in that first article that the P/CV of coins is usually expensive at the start, and then as it matures settles into a 20-40x range for most projects. ETH fits this description quite well, and currently is right around the middle of the range just above 30x. On the last 7 month chart, you can see how extreme points have tended to come around turning points in the market price for ETH, but not necessarily as simple a calculation as high ratios equal danger and low ratios equals safety. Here are some key dates on the chart above: 12/14/17 = 19.6x, 1/10/18 = 15.4x, 3/6/18 = 45.8x, 4/26/18 = 21.2x. Below are those same points in time depicted on a price chart of Ethereum.

source

Like valuation multiples in Equities, the P/CV ratio doesn't appear at first glance to be a great timing indicator. At most you could say it might be a warning mechanism when it gets extreme outside of either band in the 20-40x range. Instead, I like to use this as a relative tool for judging between projects. If you have a coin trading well above the 20-40x band on its P/CV, then it better be growing at an extreme rate to justify its multiple. In ETH's case, it fits fine within the normal band, and like the Github activity data, I view this as confirmation of its applicability as an investment.

Finally, after doing all of this work, we want to see it in a simple ETH-BTC chart. While maybe not perfect in that all of the moves haven't been making higher highs, we can generally see that we have been making consistent higher lows trough the bear periods. ETH checks all of the boxes, and should clearly be at the top of an Alt portfolio.

source

Monero and Neo: Top Tier Alts.

If we take a look again at the study charts I posted above, we see that both Monero (XMR-USD), and Neo (NEO-USD), come in with very strong net scores of 7 out of 10 categories in the second part of the study. NEO has an extra positive than XMR, in the form of a more diversified volume between exchange readings, but it gets one negative, to zero for Monero, due to a greater level of decline than Bitcoin in the last three month trend on internet searches.

NEO has been called the Ethereum of China in the past, and the project's goals are very similar to ETH's with considerable focus on smart contracts. That's not to say it hasn't come under controversy. A network issue with a node brought a lot of attention to their claims around fault tolerance, and I wasn't able to find top 100 address data to confirm the reports about coin concentration. XMR is a privacy coin, which explains why I couldn't get the data for that project either. Given the above issues with NEO though, I would rate it slightly behind Monero. Still, the overall process suggests that NEO should be in an Alt portfolio looking to beat the market.

source

NEO's Github activity has been consistent, and confirms the general views of the project's development from our other two sources in the study. When it comes to NEO's P/CV history, we see that since May 2017 it has been in that 20x-40x range for the most part.

source data

Here we can see that coin volume has been picking up again pushing the P/CV ratio below the 20x level. Recent history has shown this to happen around clearly defined tops in the price chart, so this is a different phenomenon that we're seeing right now. It at least suggests NEO should be monitored closely for the time being. Still, the longer term chart of NEO-BTC shows what looks like a good long term outperformer, and perhaps it's close to the level that suggests one should consider adding it to it if applicable.

source

Monero has been a great and consistent outperformer over time. It generated zero negative readings in our study, and has shown continual progress in its development and community activity. It is arguably the best and leading example of a privacy coin in Crypto.

source

Privacy coins are probably the most clearly defined and delineated of the sub-categories of Crypto projects. The very nature of their purpose does restrict some of our methods of analysis, but I would also like to point out that they tend to trade at a premium by my P/CV ratio. The range for XMR in recent years has been more in the 20x-80x zone, and this year it's tended to stick to the upper bound between 40x-80x. Generally I've seen this trend in the privacy group overall.

source data

Monero might have the best looking long term chart of outperformance versus Bitcoin that I've seen. It has a nice rising channel generally making higher highs and lows consistently through the cycles. I'm not a big trend line fan, but I'd understand if you wanted to draw one in here and buy XMR just based off of this chart.

source

BNB: The Exception That Shows The Limitations.

Looking one last time at that second part of the study at the top, you might think I'm including Binance Coin (BNB-USD), as an example of what not to own. The overall reading is a negative (2), and outside of the token's social stats, there isn't anything else to hang one's hat on here. This shows though the limitations of this process, and indeed any fundamental process one may develop. You have to have an open mind, and use your subjective interpretations of the data. Try not to shut out a given coin due to the specific readings, because in this case it may warrant a different method for analysis. BNB is the exchange utility token for arguably the world's number one centralized exchange trading platform: Binance.com. This exchange's rise to prominence has been pretty amazing, and a year ago I wouldn't have expected a new entrant into the exchange traded market could leap to the top spot so quickly over the more established platforms. The first part of the study shows how consistent BNB has been outperforming BTC, and one chart makes the case for ownership of BNB pretty clear:

source

For the last seven months, BNB has been making steady progress versus BTC despite the bear market. In fact, I think that BNB may act somewhat as a stable coin on the Binance Exchange. I've often noticed it green on strongly negative days, and vice-a-versa when the market rips up. Exchange tokens are becoming a very interesting sub-category in themselves. In BNB's case, users of the exchange get 50% discounts on fees for using BNB to pay versus other means. There are a couple of articles on Medium that provide a very good primer on the subject of Exchange Tokens. There are also some articles that tackle the valuation potential of each coin. We can even consider using more traditional metrics of valuation for BNB. It has been reported that Binance expects to generate 1 Billion USD worth of profit in 2018.

Binance Coin does poorly on my process by its design. It's a utility token with one specific purpose associated with the Binance Exchange. It's not going to be developed into other uses, although it very well may be expanded in its application when/if Binance follows through on launching a decentralized exchange. My primary point here is just to highlight that every process will have its own biases and limitations. Utility tokens like BNB won't fit into my current process well, but that doesn't mean we should exclude them from further investigation. Perhaps developing a method specifically for tokenized assets, and/or utility tokens, is just the next step in furthering our research abilities in this new asset class.

Conclusion:

I hope the reader has found this series useful. It's a process that is in a constant state of evolution. However, I do believe that utilizing a fundamental approach can provide a significant level of value in one's investment process, even in Crypto. During periods of extreme volatility, it is one's fundamental understanding of an investment that one has to turn to, in an effort to remove the emotional component of trading as much as possible. If we rely on technical analysis only, then our conviction level on any asset is only as strong as its current performance. Some might view that as a strength. A cold-hearted impersonal assessment of a given coins performance and worthiness of investment. The risk of course is that an investor can just get chopped to pieces. Trading in and out of positions unless the momentum stays in one's favor. This results in most turning to trading bots using algorithms for investment strategies. It's not a tax efficient strategy. This fundamental process is for a long term investment strategy, and it hopefully will help sort the wheat from the chaff. In the process I think it provides the user with a greater understanding of exactly what is happening with the project that goes well beyond the White Paper and a website. Thanks again for your attention and comments at the bottom of the articles, and good luck to everyone investing out there in whatever asset class you feel comfortable with.

Now that the series on Crypto Fundamentals is completed, I plan in the future to mix in some deep dives on specific projects I like, as well as my usual fair in Equities and Preferred land.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTC-USD, ETH-USD, XMR-USD, NEO-USD, BNB-USD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.