How Well Is Tractor Supply Doing The Little Things?

It's the little things in retail that make the difference between success and failure and the tell-tale signs in the company's financials often get overlooked. Tractor Supply Co.'s (TSCO) inventory figures tell us an interesting story about the company's relationship with its suppliers as well as the strength of its supply chain, revealing how its growing scale is improving its purchasing power with suppliers, while simultaneously revealing that its supply chain has a ways to go to improve its cash conversion efficiency. Meanwhile, its ONETractor initiatives and tradition of making its stores community centers among its target customer niche are clearly paying dividends in the form of strong and growing customer loyalty and satisfaction. TSCO's investments in its supply chain, scaling, and ONETractor may be cutting into profits short term, but they appear to be well positioned to deliver long term results for the business.

Cash Conversion Cycle

Taking a peek into TSCO's 10-K filings from 2014-2017 and checking out the balance sheets and income statements reveals its cash conversion cycle for each year. The cash conversion cycle gives us insight into how quickly the company turns goods into cash and how long it can use that cash before it has to pay suppliers (i.e., how long does it have access to what amounts to an interest free loan from suppliers). Retailers with highly efficient cash conversion cycles (the lower the number is, the more efficient) can typically generate robust returns on capital and can operate with low levels of leverage because they do not have large sums of cash tied up in their inventory and can instead use it to for growth and shareholder returns. The basic equation for this metric is:

Cash Conversion Cycle = Days in Inventory + Days in Receivables - Days Payable Outstanding

Where Days in Inventory = 365/Inventory Turnover; Days in Receivables = 365/Receivables Turnover; and Days Payable Outstanding = 365/ Payables Turnover

Inventory Turnover is calculated by dividing the average inventory into the cost of goods sold, Receivables Turnover is accounts receivable divided into sales, and Payables Turnover is accounts payable divided into the cost of goods sold.

Now that we have our formulas, let's dig into the data...

2014 2015 2016 2017 Beginning Inventory 979 1115 1284 1370 Ending Inventory 1115 1284 1370 1453 Average Inventory 1047 1200 1327 1411 Accounts Receivable 0 4 4 5 Accounts Payable 371 427 520 577 Sales 5712 6227 6780 7256 Cost of Goods Sold 3764 4085 4454 4767

2014 Cash Conversion Cycle

Days in Inventory: 365/(3764/1047) = 101.5

Days in Receivables: 365/(5712/0) = 0

Days Payable Outstanding: 365/(3767/371) = 35.9

Cash Conversion Cycle: 101.5 + 0 - 35.9 = 65.6 days

2015 Cash Conversion Cycle

Days in Inventory: 365/(4085/1200) = 107.2

Days in Receivables: 365/(6227/4) = 0.2

Days Payable Outstanding: 365/(4085/427) = 38.2

Cash Conversion Cycle: 107.2 + 0.2 - 38.2 = 69.2 days

2016 Cash Conversion Cycle

Days in Inventory: 365/(4454/1327) = 108.7

Days in Receivables: 365/(6780/4) = 0.2

Days Payable Outstanding: 365/(4454/520) = 42.6

Cash Conversion Cycle: 108.7 + 0.2 - 38.2 = 66.3 days

2017 Cash Conversion Cycle

Days in Inventory: 365/(4767/1411) = 108

Days in Receivables: 365/(7256/5) = 0.3

Days Payable Outstanding: 365/(4767/577) = 44.2

Cash Conversion Cycle: 108 + 0.3 - 44.2 = 64.1 days

This data gives us several insights: The first item is that sticks out is the small number of receivables. That is typical for retailers because they often don't engage in the credit business themselves and/or outsource their branded credit card to credit card companies and banks. However, it suffices to point out that while running up a large receivables tab may inflate sales numbers and short term profits, it does lead to a less efficient cash conversion cycle and can therefore lead to excessive leverage costs and/or slower growth and shareholder returns due to a lack of liquidity.

Second, we see that the company's Days Payable Outstanding grew steadily each year. This reflects TSCO's strengthening purchasing power as it grows in size and scale, enabling it to negotiate better purchasing terms with its suppliers.

Third, we see the flip side of TSCO's strong sales growth in that it stretched the company's supply chain, leading to a rise in Days in Inventory between 2014 and 2016. However, the past few years have seen TSCO invest heavily in its supply chain in order to bring its capabilities up to par with the company's growing size, driving Days in Inventory down in 2017 despite continued sales growth. The combination of improved purchasing terms and the bolstered supply chain have driven the Cash Conversion Cycle down nearly 10% since it peaked in 2015, showing that TSCO is on the right track towards continued improved cash conversion efficiency.

These data points shed new light on what is likely driving management's decision to steer capital investment away from store count growth and towards improved customer data analytics, e-commerce, and supply chain capabilities. By slowing raw store count growth, the percentage of "blind" sales will decline as increased customer data will drive smarter marketing and inventorying decision making and the supply chain will continue to catch up in its capabilities to burden ratio, greatly improving the cash conversion cycle. This, in turn, should over the long run help to reduce the company's requirement to take on heavy leverage to finance shareholder capital returns and store growth by reducing the amount of cash tied up in inventory.

While the trend is certainly positive and should help bring investors on board with management's vision, there is still much room for improvement. By way of comparison, Walmart (WMT) (which generally considered the most cash conversion efficient business in the retail industry) had a 2017 cash conversion cycle of just 1.5 days (!!!) and even Lowe's (LOW) (more of a near peer competitor) had a 2017 cash conversion cycle of just 35 days. Of course, both of these businesses are much larger and therefore enjoy greater purchasing power and also have far more mature supply chains. Still, this should be an encouraging sign for TSCO that, despite its relatively low leverage, it can still get far more efficient with its cash conversion operations which should improve its profitability and financial flexibility. Furthermore, it should be able to better satisfy customers by more quickly bringing the goods to market that they want when they want them, further enhancing customer loyalty.

Customer and Employee Experience

While it still has room for improvement on its inventory turnover efficiency, TSCO has been excelling in its dealings with customers, building a loyal customer base. With e-commerce adding to the already competitive climate in retail, making a good impression on first-time customers is vital. To win market share and customer loyalty, companies must give them reasons to return to their store and/or website. TSCO has managed to do just that. Between activities such as hosting farmers markets, vet clinics, publicly honoring veterans, and putting on "chick days", the company has formed a bond with its rural customers by integrating its stores with local values and culture.

Source: Photo taken at a newly opened Tractor Supply store, reflecting their efforts to connect with the pro-military culture of their customer base

As an anecdotal evidence of this, when I recently visited my local Tractor Supply store, they were holding a chick day while simultaneously hosting a vet clinic. The store was packed with children who were eager to see the chicks and/or get their pets checked out by the veterinarians. I spoke with a middle-aged gentleman who was purchasing some chicks along with feed about his experience with the store. He mentioned that there is a competitor store much closer to where he lives, but he chooses to keep coming back to Tractor Supply because of their superior selection, quality, and customer service. He said he loves the store and recommends it to his friends and family as well.

This strong customer culture is complemented nicely by the small-box, efficient layout of stores which lends to an easier and more pleasant in-and-out shopping experience for customers. Furthermore, TSCO's investments in information technology are paying off nicely as well by both bringing in new customers, improving the shopping experience, and providing customer preference data to improve targeted marketing and make customers more aware of sales and products they might be interested in, streamlining their online and in-store experiences.

These investments have borne out not only in strong comparable store sales numbers across all geographic regions and merchandise categories, but also in double digit online sales growth in quarter after quarter. Furthermore, the fact that in its most recent quarter nearly 70% of all e-commerce business was picked up in store shows that the website is enhancing in-store shopping rather than competing with it. TSCO also made the decision to stay open later in response to customer requests that they do so and has also significantly boosted investments in payroll to be able to retain its best employees as the job market continues to tighten.

While many of these decisions eat away at the bottom line in the short term, they are yielding clear results by retaining and building a customer base that should pay off in the long term. Customer satisfaction ratings have now reached their highest level in a decade, even as the company continues to expand its store count and mounting competition increases customer expectations. TSCO's website was also recently recognized for providing an excellent customer experience, even besting the likes of Costco (COST) and Amazon (AMZN). As CEO Greg Sandfort stated:

We are pleased with the continued progress of our ONETractor strategic initiatives to drive long-term sales growth, a more personalized customer experience, increased market share in all channels, and improved profitability over time.

Investor Takeaway

Tractor Supply's cash conversion efficiency is clearly nowhere near larger retailers such as WMT or LOW. However, this is to be expected given its much smaller scale and weaker competition and as it continues to scale through its investments in its supply chain and store count growth, its cash conversion efficiency should continue to improve, making it increasingly competitive and profitable. Meanwhile, its customer service efforts are highly impressive and are enabling it to solidify and grow its niche customer base even as the company continues expanding. Both of these factors point to a staying power and continuing profitability for TSCO in the years to come amidst the shifting retail landscape.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.