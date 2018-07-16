What's Stopping Burlington Stores?

There's no reason to turn on BURL until something changes, either with the company itself or with the industry as a whole.

BURL data by YCharts

3-year chart

What's interesting about the big run in Burlington Stores (BURL) is how quiet it's been. There have been some nice pops after the company's steady drumbeat of earnings beats (12 straight by my count). But there hasn't been a big double-digit jump after a quarter that seems to reorient the trajectory of the business. There hasn't been a headline acquisition, or some collapse at a rival that led the company to pick up market share on the cheap. Burlington just has been doing what it does - and doing it quite well.

Even fundamentally, it's not like Burlington looks notably different than it did 3-4 years ago. Comps have been good, but 4.9% (FY14), 2.1% (FY15), 4.6% (FY16) and 3.4% (FY17) don't on their own sound like the basis of a stock that's nearly tripled in three years.

Rather, Burlington seems to be grinding along - if at a rather nice pace. Every year, comps are good, gross margin expands a bit, SG&A gets leveraged, new stores are added, and Burlington buys back some of its stock. And EPS moves from an adjusted $1.83 in FY14 (ending January 2015) to a guided $5.90-6.00 four years later.

It's that earnings growth that has driven the huge gains. Indeed, four years ago, BURL traded at 23x the midpoint of guidance. The figure now is 25.4x. There are some tax and accounting effects in there (relative to both tax reform and the treatment of share-based comp) admittedly. But as high as that multiple "feels" in retail, fundamentally BURL still looks cheap. Guidance suggests a 16-19% increase in underlying adjusted EPS growth this year - better than most stocks in this market with mid-20s multiples (Burlington's guidance, at least the past few years, has been conservative as well. The Street already is above the high end).

Valuation isn't as simple as all that, obviously, but even looking closer, the market seems to be pricing in a deceleration of Burlington's growth, particularly on the bottom line, in the relatively near future. But so far - including a solid Q1 earnings release in late May - there's not much reason to have that type of skepticism.

Line by Line

Essentially, even at a seemingly high multiple, the market is pricing in a reasonable deceleration in Burlington's growth. Even using $5 per share in FY '18 FCF (against EPS guidance of $5.90-6.00, with some conservatism relative to the accounting benefit, working capital, and capex that should be ahead of D&A), it's not hard to model upside in a basic DCF model with an 8% discount rate. 12% growth for 8 years and a 3% terminal rate values the stock at $185. 15% for a few years, slowing to 10% and eventually a terminal rate of 2% still suggests current fair value of $170-190, depending on the precise inputs. Similarly, Burlington's ~22x forward P/E isn't outlandish against the 18x assigned TJX (TJX) or the 19x valuation at Ross Stores (ROST), given its stronger growth profile of late and going forward (The EV/EBITDA gap is a bit larger, with BURL now near 16x against ~12x for the rivals).

So where does that deceleration come from? Truthfully, I'm not sure.

Revenue

In terms of comps, there's really no sign of a slowdown. Same-store sales growth averaged 3.75% the last four years, including 3.4% last year. Q1 comps were 4.8%, and FY18 guidance ranges from 2.6% to 3.4%. And CEO Thomas Kingsbury admitted on the Q1 conference call that "we guide conservatively".

And for Burlington itself, it's not as if management sees the current assortment as perfect. The company continues to "de-weather" its business, as management has put it (which actually hurt a bit in a cold Q1). Home penetration was 14% in FY17, per the call, with a target of 20%. A focus on gifting in beauty is helping. Management wants to get ladies' apparel from 23% to 30%. All told, there are some assortment levers to pull to further match up with TJ Maxx and Ross in attractive categories.

Meanwhile, footprint expansion should continue. Burlington is adding 35-40 net new stores this year, 5.5-6.4% growth in store count. Recent cohorts are performing well, and Burlington has set a target of 1,000 (from 629 at the end of last year), which suggests the current pace (and contribution to the top line) can continue for a decade.

Relative to the business itself, there's very little, if anything, to suggest comps will slow. Rather, the risk seems to come from the industry and the off-price sector itself. A cyclical downturn certainly presents a mid-term risk. Burlington's comps fell 5.1% in FY08 (ending May) and 2.5% in FY09, per the S-1 filed back in 2013 (TJX's comps were positive during the worst of the crisis, however, suggesting the space does have some potential cushion from consumers "trading down").

But the biggest concern here seems to be the viability of the off-price model itself. Some skeptics point to the lack of significant e-commerce activity in the sector as unsustainable in a world increasingly moving toward "omnichannel" shopping. Others have pointed to the availability of closeout product; as retailers and manufacturers shrink time to market and minimize inventory, in theory there should be less of the most attractive product for off-price retailers to buy. More recently, potential competition from thrift stores has been cited as a key risk.

We'll see. The thrift store risk to my eye seems a bit overblown (but who knows with those pesky millennials). Kingsbury directly addressed the product availability concerns on the Q3 call; as I wrote back in January, he told an analyst in the Q&A that "supply has never been better". Commentary from peers has been similar. As for e-commerce, the obvious question is why, if the market is replicable online, has no one else succeeded in doing so? And if shoppers at Burlington and Marshalls and Ross are clamoring for e-commerce, why aren't the executives of three of the most successful retailers in the U.S. looking to grow their own business?

I'm not necessarily dismissing the risk of product potentially drying up - and there are concerns here. Competition is rising, whether it's Burlington's own expansion, the growth of Ollie's Bargain Outlet, or moves into (or near) the space by retailers like Saks and Nordstrom (JWN). UBS has put a "sell" rating on BURL due to concerns about rising "overlap" between Burlington locations and those of rivals, as well as "cannibalization" of its own existing stores. But I'd like to see something in the numbers support those risks before pricing them in too heavily.

Gross Margins

Burlington gross margins, FY17-FY13 (left to right), Source: BURL 10-K

Certainly, Burlington's gross margins don't show any sign of pressure from suppliers. The figure keeps marching up steadily - mostly due to merchandise margin improvements driven by lower markdowns.

Rising freight costs are a concern for the space, and hit gross margin by 20 bps in Q1. Full-year expectations now are the same, up from a projection after Q4 of ~10 bps of pressure. But even with that inflation, gross margin still expanded 35 bps, and Burlington maintained full-year expectations for ~30 bps of expansion (initially given on the Q4 conference call).

Obviously, it's difficult to unpack gross margin percentage from revenue. If product availability does become more limited, there's in fact a potential double whammy for Burlington and for the sector. But - again - there's simply no evidence of those pressures in Burlington's financials. Rather, the news just gets a little better every year.

SG&A

Burlington's margin expansion mostly - but not totally - has been a gross margin story. EBITDA margins were about 8% in FY13 - they're guided to ~12% this year, with two-thirds-plus of the expansion coming from COGS improvements.

But there's been operating leverage here as well. Admittedly, that pace has decelerated of late. Wage increases have added pressure, with Burlington needing to compete with other retailers (including off-price rivals, and Walmart (WMT)). Per the Q4 call, SG&A can be leveraged at 2% - with 10 bps of leverage coming at 3% comps.

Obviously - as is the case for most retailers - this is a "good news, bad news" situation. If the revenue deceleration does come, it can echo down the P&L (UBS cited that risk in its report). But if the 3%+ trend continues, there's some leverage to keep driving growth and potentially offset near- to mid-term risks from freight and other input costs.

All told, there's still reason to see EBITDA margins expand, if not at the pace of the last few years. TJX is at 14% and ROST 17%. Burlington probably doesn't expand margins 50+ bps a year going forward, but there's still room for some expansion. Even ~20 bps a year is enough to keep double-digit net income growth going, assuming 2-3% comps and continuing footprint expansion.

Valuation

All told, I still think there's some upside left in BURL. Give credit for 13% margins in FY20, plus high-single-digit revenue growth and a 15x EV/EBITDA margin, and BURL gets to ~$215, and is worth over $180 at the moment. That's an aggressive scenario (particularly on the margin side), but not necessarily off-trend - or not supported by a strong Q1, and suggests a ~20% CAGR (assuming a two-year target). Obviously, any model is as good as its inputs, but my sense is that this still is a $170-175 stock at the moment.

The question is whether that upside is worth the risk - which is a big one. If the bears are right, the reckoning probably is pretty swift (I'd guess the reaction could look a lot like that which hit the auto parts space last year). That in turn depends on how an investor views the space. Personally, I think management at Burlington (let alone TJX and Ross, two of the best stocks of the past 25 years) deserves some confidence. Admittedly, retail of late has made even smart CEOs look dumb (and dumb CEOs look even dumber). And from a "feel" standpoint, the idea that this sector is going to be (relatively) unchanged while earthquakes strike all around it does appear awfully optimistic (Here is a good piece in Forbes from November laying out the bearish case along those lines).

But as far as Burlington goes, everything looks pretty solid at the moment. That's true from an industry-wide standpoint as well. And if that stays true, BURL's long run should continue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.