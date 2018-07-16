A Deeper Look At Ctrip's Growth Prospects

Recent Weakness

We know that Chinese internet stocks as a whole have been a bit volatile in the past years, posting a significant correction in 2015 as a result of the concerns of an economic deceleration in China and rising interest rates, although they recovered fast when the market realized the excessive negativity.

More recently, the several import tariffs introduced by the Trump administration and the Chinese government have triggered a dip in Chinese internet stocks and in many other places of the equity space, and Ctrip (CTRP) was no exception. The stock is still trading roughly 25% below the top reached in 2017:

The vast majority of Ctrip’s revenue is generated in China even after the acquisition of Skyscanner, so the impact of the import tariffs seems to be mainly limited to the general macroeconomic weakness that a decline in cross-border trade between the two countries would trigger. Ctrip’s stock price corrected and failed to resume the previous uptrend.

When a macroeconomic/geopolitical factor with uncertain characteristics affects the stock price of a growth name such as CTRP, I start to do some research to see whether the stock can offer a good buy-on-the-dip opportunity. Let’s remember that Ctrip.com is the market leader in the Chinese online travel industry, a sector in secular growth supported by several positive underlying forces.

Fundamental Trends

Ctrip’s has been in a strong uptrend for years thanks to the solid economic growth in China and the rise of the Chinese middle class, which has supported the travel industry for many years and will probably continue to fuel growth in the future.

Ctrip’s sales per share more than tripled in the past 5 years and FCF per share grew from $0.62 to $1.41, while the stock has basically quadrupled from $10 to more than $40. To worsen the negativity brought by the trade war between the United States and China, Ctrip’s growth has declined further in the recent past, moving from the 35%-75% range we had been accustomed to in the past years to just low-double-digit growth in the first quarter of 2018. The strong deceleration doesn’t seem to be a result of structural problems in the Chinese travel industry, but mainly a short-term effect of

A lower domestic flight ticket take rate;

The company’s reliance on coupons as a sales and marketing tool;

The increasing penetration in lower-tier cities at the expense of take rates.

In the long term, growth prospects remain solid thanks to the several positive secular trends and the management’s guidance actually indicates an acceleration in the short term, to a growth rate in the 20% to 25% range, while operating margins in the next years are expected to come in the 20% - 30% area, much more than the maximum 18% operating margin reported in the past 6 years. With this kind of margin expansion implied in the guidance, EPS growth should be significantly above the 20% - 25% growth rate expected for revenue, and reasonably in the 25% - 30% range assuming that the company is able to perform in line with the management’s expectations.

It’s difficult to say whether the management’s guidance is too optimistic, but the current valuation seems to leave room for error. Taking the low end of the EPS guidance of a 25% growth and the full-year P/E multiple of 36, CTRP is trading at a PEG multiple of just 1.44, a very attractive multiple for a company with Ctrip’s competitive strengths and long-term growth prospects. An EPS growth of 18%, which is far below the growth rate implied in the management’s guidance, would still translate into a reasonable PEG multiple of 2. In any case, Ctrip’s long-term growth prospects seem to be solid and supported by several positive trends.

Secular Growth And Positive Macroeconomic Factors

Ctrip’s revenue growth rate has declined significantly in the recent past but the overall conditions of the Chinese online travel industry remain attractive. Let’s consider the underlying macroeconomic factors, which remain very positive.

Chinese GDP growth is constantly above 6% and the country set a 6.5% target growth rate for 2018 (vs. 3.7% global GDP growth), as ongoing structural reforms continue. The fast growth of the Chinese middle class and the consequent boost to consumer spending is another clear factor that will support growth in the travel industry. According to China Insights Consultancy, per capita disposable income in China is growing at a 7.8% CAGR between 2016 and 2021, while the middle-class population is expanding at a 12.1% CAGR in the meantime, basically doubling from 109 million to 216 million.

Chinese consumers are estimated to travel 70% more overseas in 2020 compared with 2015, and outbound tourism is expected to grow at a 7.6% CAGR between 2016 and 2025, with the number of trips going from 135 million to 260 million.

This favorable trend should lead to a more-than-proportional increase in revenue for the travel industry, as outbound travel tourism spending is expected to expand at an 11.1% CAGR in that time period, growing from $261 billion to $672 billion.

Other estimates confirm a very positive scenario. BCG expects the market value of leisure trips to quadruple by 2020, while the demand for domestic accommodations is expected to double in the meantime.

We shouldn’t focus only on China and Chinese tourists though, especially after the acquisition of Skyscanner. Ctrip has become increasingly exposed to the global travel industry as well, and that remains an area of growth as well. According to IATA, the global travel industry is expected to add 1.3 billion travelers in the next 20 years:

While the positive macroeconomic forces are excellent factors to support the secular growth of the online travel industry, we also have to consider an increasing penetration of online travel players at the expense of traditional operators. This is a particularly strong force in China considering the very low internet penetration in the country, which is currently just around 55% compared with 85%-90% in North America and Europe. Moreover, it’s estimated that the online penetration in the travel industry in China is only between 20% and 25%, compared with 43% globally, according to data from Tripadvisor. This would translate into a 7% additional sales CAGR if we assumed the gap was destined to close.

One last trend worth mentioning is consumers’ increasing will to spend their money in travel services, which confirms a more general trend of increasing spending in experiences, leisure and entertainment at the expense of physical goods. According to a research from Euromonitor, the percentage of people who plan to increase their travel spending is on the rise, confirming that the sales value of the travel industry is going to increase much faster than the number of travelers.

My Conclusion

Ctrip.com’s top-line growth has recently slowed down but the company’s long-term growth prospects remain solid. The management expects revenue growth to re-accelerate and to remain in the 20%-25% range compared with the 11% growth rate reported in Q1. These growth expectations may sound aggressive to many, but I don’t think we need that kind of numbers to make an investment in CTRP profitable.

We have seen how many positive trends are depicting a positive scenario for the online travel industry, and Ctrip’s market-leading position suggests the company will be able to take advantage of the favorable secular growth better than its competitors. The current valuation multiples seem to be a reflection of excessive concerns about short-term factors and don’t take into account the massive growth prospects of the Chinese (and global) online travel industry, which is supported by strong macroeconomic factors, shifting consumer preferences, and secular trends related with the increasing internet usage.

I think CTRP’s growth prospects and the current valuation still make it a good growth pick in the long term.

