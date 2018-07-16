Looking For A Utility With Growth? Algonquin Is For You

Source: Algonquin Investor Relations

Introduction to Algonquin

Algonquin (AQN) is a fairly unknown utility; based in Canada, it has a mid-sized market capitalization of only $4.54 billion. With operations expanding throughout the United States, Canada, and many other countries, Algonquin is the only utility in my portfolio due to its ability to keep growing and offering attractive shareholder returns. Management has been delivering strong dividend and revenue growth and has a plan to keep doing so. All of these things make the company an attractive investment for those looking to add a utility to their portfolio.

Let's first take a look at the operations within Algonquin.

Source: Investor Presentation

As we can see, the company operates throughout the West, Midwest, Northeast, and several Canadian provinces. The company operates through two operating segments, Liberty Power and Liberty Utilities. Liberty Power offers renewable energy production and transmission, while Liberty Utilities offers regulated energy power generation and transmission.

Source: Investor Presentation

The company has 763,000 customers which is small in comparison to many of the utilities operating in the region. It competes primarily against American Electric Power (AEP), PG&E (PCG), and Ameren Corporation (AEE), as well as some other utilities. These competitors have far larger customer bases of 5 million, 16 million, and 2.4 million, respectively. I like that Algonquin has a smaller number of customers as it gives it a larger runway for growth. It will also allow for the company to take on more acquisitions without facing regulatory scrutiny due to its limited reach.

The company has even posted on its website its criteria for making new acquisitions. Displaying publicly its continued effort towards growing to become a larger utility. Management states in the criteria they are looking for stable cash flows that meet the risk profile of the existing portfolio. This means we can generally expect more of the same.

Source: Algonquin

Algonquin also has acquired assets related to water and wastewater. With 161,000 water connections, it provides a way to invest in the growing demand for water.

We can see below fellow water utilities trade at much higher valuations.

WTR data by YCharts

The cheapest water utility, Aqua America (NYSE:WTR), trades at a forward multiple of 25.90x 2019 earnings. This compares to Algonquin, which trades at a forward multiple of 15.5x 2019 earnings. This is a cheap way to gain access to a small water utility player with plans to expand in the space.

Furthermore, it operates within 13 states, allowing the opportunity for it to find multiple acquisition targets that are in the same operating space it is already in. It also gains the ability to pass the regulatory approval process with ease due to not owning a significant portion of market share in most areas.

Source: Investor Presentation

The company has a plan to grow in the next 4 years, to almost double the EBITDA up to $1.2 billion. The company is already generating a huge amount of EBITDA, around 15% of its market cap to be exact. If it can hit its projected growth, the company would be generating EBITDA equivalent to more then 25% of its market cap which is ridiculously high for a stable business like a utility.

AQN data by YCharts

As we can see above, competitors all trade at around 7x EBITDA. However, none of the above utilities have plans in place to grow quite like Algonquin. With a market cap of 7x projected EBITDA of $1.2 billion, the shares should trade with a market cap of around $8.4 billion. Assuming no further share dilution for acquisitions, then shares would almost double to $18. I believe given Algonquin's BBB credit rating, it is able to further grow with debt and not share issuance. This will depend upon the size of the acquisition. As we saw with the most recent acquisition of 16% of Atlantica Yield (AY), it did issue shares. This was after acquiring an initial 25% a month earlier.

Below we see the assets within Atlantica Yield.

Source: Atlantica Yield

As we can see, there are many different types of renewable energy assets in its portfolio. This is a great way to invest in the future, diversifying from old world power generation operations. Also, renewable assets are generally newer and require less investment on maintenance. This acquisition is attractive because it continues the expansion of assets around the world. This gives investors the chance to own a company operating globally. It reduces the risk of operating in one country, but increases revenue fluctuations. Revenue will start to depend on foreign currency rates and can cause gyrations. However, AQN investing around the world means it will look anywhere for an attractive investment. It also means it will not limit itself to one location. This supports the growth story for Algonquin. I believe we may see Algonquin at some point try to acquire the rest of Atlantica Yield it doesn't own. If not, it continues to collect an attractive return on its investment. Rising cash flows at Atlantica help the company to pay a growing dividend which goes back to Algonquin.

Strong Dividend Growth

Algonquin has offered us projected 10% annual compounded dividend growth. So far, it has kept its promise, recently increasing the dividend by 10%.

Source: Seeking Alpha

As we can see below, it has consistently increased its dividend and rewarded shareholders participating in its continued growth.

Source: Investor Presentation

With 10% raises each year, we can expect a 2019 dividend of $0.56, 2020 dividend of $0.62, 2021 dividend of $0.68, and a 2022 dividend of $0.75. Based on today's share price of $9.65, we are given a yield on cost of 7.8%. This is fairly attractive for a company that has shown a strong history of delivering on promises. And AQN also happens to be a part of the Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index, which requires companies raise their dividends for at least 5 years, holding the dividend steady for no more then 2 years. Algonquin has so far increased its dividend for 8 years. It also declares its dividend in U.S. dollars instead of Canadian dollars; this is helpful for American investors as the currency fluctuation will not effect yield.

AQN data by YCharts

The only competing utility to offer a higher yield on a trailing basis is Canadian utility Emera (OTCPK:EMRAF). With such a compelling yield, I believe investors are paid to wait for further share price appreciation.

Conclusion

While Algonquin has a great fundamental growth story in place, there are still some risks. As the company is operating globally, political risks do exist. Also, foreign currency exchange can cause swings in revenue which a normal domestic utility would otherwise not have. The company could dilute shareholders again to acquire the rest of Atlantica Yield which could cause a pullback in shares. I would like to see the company institute a small repurchase plan in the future to help offset acquisitive dilution. Lastly, we could see a dramatic rise in interest rates cause the company to have a higher cost of capital for future deals. Luckily, the company has an investment grade rating which should reduce this risk. I continue to hold shares in Algonquin as I believe they offer a compelling yield and growth prospects. There are not too many mid-sized utilities continuing to grow their interests. There also aren't many utilities growing their interests worldwide. Continued growth should lead to share price appreciation in the not too distant future. Additionally, the attractive dividend and dividend growth plan will lead to an attractive compounding investment. Those who put Algonquin in their portfolio for the long term will have a nice yield on cost in the future. I will continue to acquire and reinvest shares under $10.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AQN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All ideas discussed in this article are of my opinion. Investors should not make any investments based on this article and should always discuss making investments with a financial adviser first. Due diligence is required upon all investments and I am not responsible for any loss that may occur.