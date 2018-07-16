Wayfair Isn't Amazon: That's A Problem

With the ongoing shift to e-commerce, there have been a number of online retail stocks that have done quite well in recent years. Amazon (AMZN) is the most notorious, but others like Wayfair (W) have also seen huge gains as seen in the chart below. The problem for Wayfair in particular is that it isn't that similar to Amazon currently, and that's a big problem for shareholders.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

A lot of investors love revenue growth, but they don't always realize how much that growth costs. As seen in the 10-K filing, Wayfair grew revenues from $2.25 billion in 2015 to $4.72 billion last year, but its GAAP net loss also soared from $77.4 million to $244.6 million during that time. There wasn't a major change to start this year, as revenues soared from $961 million in Q1 2017 to over $1.4 billion in this year's period, but the net loss almost doubled from $56.5 million to $107.8 million.

Amazon is in a much different situation currently when looking at its 10-K filing. While revenues have jumped considerably, the online giant has started to generate some profits recently. After just a $600 million profit in 2015, Amazon reported more than $3 billion in net income last year, and earnings are projected to be even better this year. Wayfair doesn't have a crown jewel like Amazon Web Services ("AWS") that is growing and likely delivering a solid number on the bottom line.

The other problem for Wayfair investors is like many newer names in the technology space, it has a dual-share structure that means lots of dilution. Class A shares are the ones that trade in the market, and contain 1 vote per share. Class B shares hold 10 votes per share, and can be converted on a 1:1 basis to Class A. Holders of those Class B shares have taken the opportunity to convert in recent years, being the primary reason why the outstanding share count has surged as seen below.

(Source: Wayfair quarterly and annual filings, seen here)

At the end of Q1 2018, there were still another 30.5 million plus Class B shares outstanding, which can add a ton more dilution to the chart above. The other part of this is share based compensation, which has surged from $31 million in 2015 to nearly $68 million last year. The Q1 2018 value was another $24.4 million, nearly double the $13.6 million seen in the prior year period. Given these two dilutive items, it would not surprise me to see the Class A shares outstanding figure top 60 million by the end of this year.

The huge losses have also turned the cash flow situation around over the past couple of years. Cash flow from operations was $135 million in 2015, but fell to less than $34 million a year ago. During the same time period, capex more than doubled to $100 million, and that's not even including site and software development costs, more than $46 million in 2017. That resulted in Wayfair needing to tap the capital markets last year, issuing more than $431 million in convertible bonds. Should they need more capital, perhaps just diluting investors even more with only equity would be wiser. While shares closed at almost $120 last week, the average street target is just $100 per share.

There are a lot of online names whose shares have road the success path of Amazon in recent years, and Wayfair certainly seems to be one of them. But while the company's revenues have soared, that's where most of the similarities end. Wayfair has been reporting increasing losses over the past couple of years, with negative cash flow and substantial dilution. Unless the company can dramatically change how it operates, shares are likely to take a major downturn when the economy softens.

