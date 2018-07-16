Don't Bet Against These High Yielding Food And Beverage Giants

I'm not sure that tangible book value is the best metric with which to value these sorts of businesses.

SA contributor Paul Franke presented an article Friday that has generated a lot of discussion. In Short Selling Ideas For July: Ugly Blue-Chip Balance Sheets, Franke identifies four companies that he views as significantly overvalued and worth selling short. These four companies are General Electric (GE), Charter Communications (CHTR), Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), and Kraft Heinz (KHC).

I'll refrain from commenting on the first two, since they're outside the scope of this article. However, I own Kraft Heinz stock, and I view Anheuser-Busch as reasonably attractive here as well. So, let me offer an alternative perspective on Franke's objections to these companies' stocks.

Let's Talk About Tangible Book Value

A major premise of Franke's point of view is that companies have levered up too much in recent years, as compared to past times. This leaves the companies with little in the way of firm assets in a liquidation scenario. He explains it as follows:

Very few companies have serious tangible book values (hard asset liquidation value) when measured against near-record stock pricing. I remember in the mid-1980s, when I began my investment career, a blue-chip equity trading above 5x tangible book value was quite rare. In fact, in the early 1980s, the S&P 500 average traded close to its net tangible assets. Fast forward 30+ years to 2018, where the sort group I monitor is closer to 10x tangible book value! In addition, the average corporation is carrying much greater debt and total liabilities vs. cash flow generation or current assets like cash and receivables. I dare say the 2018 market is the MOST overvalued vs. basic balance sheet worth in all of Wall Street history.

I agree with Franke to an extent, but I see mitigating factors that make this development less concerning than it might seem at first blush.

For one, the S&P 500 has changed dramatically since the mid-1980s on a sector basis. I don't have data for the mid-1980s, but as of 1990, industrials and materials, for example, made up 23% of the S&P 500. Throw in energy, and you were up to almost 40% of the market. They're far less of the market today.

Think about those sectors for a moment. Are they going to trade at large multiples to tangible book value? Occasionally, maybe, but in general, they will not. Brands matter much less when you're producing steel, gold, natural gas, and other such basic goods. In a buyout scenario, the valuation will be driven largely by factories, mineral resources in the ground, and the like. In a market with a heavy weighting to such sectors, we'd expect a much lower price/tangible book value than in a stock market driven by asset-light businesses.

Notably, in 1990, tech companies made up just 6.3% of the S&P 500. They're now, by a significant margin, the biggest sector of the S&P 500. These companies often trade at astronomical multiples to their book value, and with good reason. Tangible book value doesn't do a good job of capturing the value represented in these companies. If you liquidate Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) or Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), there's little of value on a hard assets basis there besides their cash positions.

But the real asset of the business is intangible - you can't touch Google's search algorithm or Facebook's network effects, but they're highly valuable assets nonetheless. It would cost a competitor a fortune (or not be possible at all) to duplicate these core business strengths. Are Facebook and Google wildly overvalued because their book values are low, or is book value perhaps not the best metric to understand these firms' valuations?

Consider Coca-Cola

Moving away from the general market and to specifics in the food and beverage space, I'd note that huge price to tangible book value ratios are hardly a new occurrence. As early as 1990, longtime Warren Buffett favorite Coca-Cola (KO) was sporting a price to tangible book value of 8.8x. It'd go on to trade between 8x and 25x tangible book value from 1990 until the Financial Crisis and has gone to even higher levels since then.

Now, has Coca-Cola been a home run investment since 1990? No, it hasn't. But its lack of tangible assets has hardly doomed the company or its major shareholders such as Buffett either. Since 1990, Coca-Cola stock has produced compounded total returns of 9%/year, which is respectable - in line with historical market averages in fact - and certainly didn't work out for long-term short sellers on the lack of assets thesis:

The reason for this, I'd argue, is that tangible book value is not the best way to think about Coca-Cola's assets. The company's main source of value isn't its factories; producing carbonated water is not an especially complicated process. Coca-Cola has its present valuation because it is one of the world's most known brands. People have paid and will continue to pay a premium for Coca-Cola branded beverages versus generic knock-offs that they perceive to taste differently.

Coca-Cola has spent countless billions of dollars over the years developing its brand. If it had spent that money on factories or other hard assets, it would have a high stated book value. But since that money is spent on advertising, it isn't reflected as tangible book value. The value is there though - Coca-Cola would sell for many multiples of its tangible book value in a takeover scenario.

There's also the fact that low interest rates have made it easier to take on far more debt in the past. To put it simply, if a corporation that borrowed at 8% in the past can now borrow at 4%, it can take on twice as much debt while having the same interest burden as it had at the previous interest rate. Not surprisingly, companies have taken advantage of this - and rightfully so.

How Much Debt Is Too Much?

Now, I understand that some investors are inherently opposed to debt in all circumstances. That's a viewpoint that I disagree with, but I understand where it is coming from.

That said, if we accept that companies should use debt on some occasions, then the question becomes whether or not their debt is excessive. As I mentioned above, the interest rate plays a huge factor in determining how much debt a company can responsibly take on. Thus, as interest rates change, the appropriate amount of leverage that a business can handle will go up or down. There's a reason that lenders tend to base their decisions on ratios, such net debt to EBITDA, rather than the total amount of debt outstanding.

Rationally, we'd expect management teams to take on more debt during low interest rate environments, and to pay down debt when interest rate levels rise. If a management team does not conform to this expectation, it'd give us reason to question their capital allocation techniques. With interest rates now on the rise, we'll soon get a chance to see how companies react. Today, however, there's still time for the giant companies to adapt, since their debt rarely matures all at once. That gives space to reconsider the capital structure before the brunt of a company's loans have to be rolled over at higher interest rates.

One final point, sometimes, folks talk about how many years it would take for a company to pay off their debt. Like with the federal government, I'm not sure how useful this calculation is in the real world. Like governments, large corporations don't ever have to pay off all their debt. In fact, barring a horrific downturn in either their industry or the economy as a whole, there's often no reason to need to pay down debt at all. Due to the passage of time and with it the continual inflation of prices, the actual purchasing power represented by a company's (or government's) debt load decreases over time. If a company merely runs at cash neutral, but their revenues grow 3%/annually due to inflation, their effective debt load shrinks steadily over time.

I don't want to come off as a champion of leveraging up to the moon. There are limits to everything. But pointing at a large debt load or negative book value as a main thrust for a short thesis seems like incomplete analysis, in my view. In the case of both Anheuser-Busch and Kraft Heinz, we're talking about investment-grade companies that made big acquisitions with strong economic incentives for doing so and are now digesting those moves. They took on sizable debt to execute these mergers, indeed, but I'd argue the rewards outweigh the risks. Let's take a closer look at both.

Anheuser-Busch: The Stock Hasn't Gone Flat Yet

Just as I don't defend unlimited leverage, I also have my issues with the credit rating agencies. That said, Moody's rates Anheuser-Busch InBev at A3 (A- equivalent), which is quite high up within the credit grading scale. When analysts look at consumer goods companies on a relative range of risks, Anheuser-Busch InBev wouldn't generally be in the higher-concern part of the grouping, since its cash flow generation is massive.

Yes, ABI has a ton of debt, but it also generates almost 50% of all the profits in the global beer industry. Yes, you read that right. For every dollar of profits that brewers make anywhere in the world, Anheuser-Busch gets almost half of it. (See page 7 of this investment letter for more context). On a revenue basis, 30 cents of every dollar the industry produces goes to ABI.

Combine an almost unimaginably large business with 3G's ruthlessly efficient management style, and you have a beer empire that throws off obscene amounts of cash. To be specific, the company generates about $15 billion a year in operating cash flow. $15 billion/year in stable cash flow can deal with a lot of problems.

Franke has a different view, however. He wrote that:

All else being equal, if sales, cash flows and profits don't grow much from intense craft brewery competition and a recession, how can [Anheuser-Busch] mathematically pay down debts and liabilities? Answer: It cannot. The company may have to cut its dividend payout and skimp on maintaining its plant and equipment soon, if business prospects sour even a little.

I don't see a compelling need for ABI to try to pay down its debt as quickly as possible. As Franke noted, after the company's dividend ($9 billion annually) and normal level of capital expenditures ($4 billion), it has $2 billion from cash flow left over to either shore up its cash position or pay down debt. Given its already strong credit rating, modestly delevering into a higher interest rate environment seems like a fine approach. They could speed up asset sales if necessary to move the needle a little quicker. And remember that the SABMiller merger is still being fully integrated, cash flow should come up a little as final synergies are realized out of that.

To the downside, I don't see the risk that bears do. Alcoholic beverages are among the most recession-resistant companies out there. ABI was involved in M&A activity during the recession, so its numbers aren't comparable during that span. However, let's turn to Diageo (DEO), which makes various spirits, in addition to Guinness beer. Franke recommended shorting Diageo stock last year around $117/share on the basis of rising debt and weak sales. I, on the other hand, have been pounding the table to buy Diageo for years, and it is one of my top holdings.

In the case of Diageo, the firm posted revenues of $14.9 billion for its FY'08, $15.9 billion for 2009, and $15.4 billion for 2010. Throughout a recession cycle, Diageo's business suffered a modest at worst impact. Gross margin dipped slightly (from 60% to 58%), and EPS wouldn't get back to record highs until 2011. Regardless, it was hardly an existential crisis for the firm.

Given the company's strong and steady cash flows, its debt load did not pose a serious challenge during that financial crisis. In fact, the company was able to maintain its dividend and buy back some stock over that stretch. Diageo stock dropped ~50% peak-to-trough during the crisis, roughly in line with the broad market, rather than the far sharper drops that overlevered companies on the brink of financial ruin faced during that span.

As it so happens, Diageo and ABI are both rated A- today, making them of similar (high) credit quality. We'll have to see how the businesses fare during the next recession, but I doubt the impact to alcohol producers will be much worse off than 2008-09, and that wasn't a big deal for the industry.

As for craft beer, I've spoken at length about how investors are overly worried about this. Craft is only 13% of the American beer market, and growth has trailed off to just the mid-single digits lately. It's even less of a concern in many of the other international markets that Anheuser-Busch serves.

Sure, craft brewers have taken some share, but they're not likely to replace the big guys on a large scale. In fact, during a recession, you'll see far more shoestring craft brewers go bust. A consolidation will be great news for the big companies, which can buy up fledging operators on the cheap and consolidate retail shelf space. In addition, cash-strapped consumers may return to more value-orientated beer labels.

Since my May article discussing the weakening craft trend, craft beer has gone even more flat. According to Nielsen, craft beer has now spiraled into negative trending territory, with big beer retaking share for the first time in years. Craft seemed like a big threat a few years ago, but it's largely played out:

It's a little late in the game to be selling beer stocks because of craft fears. That trend slammed companies such as ABI and Molson Coors (TAP) in recent years, but it is letting up now. In fact, now is arguably the time to be buying the big brewers before the market figures out that smaller beer labels are losing steam.

To sum up, I just don't see the bear case for BUD stock. I don't own it, since I'd rather own higher-quality companies in alcoholic beverage space such as Brown-Forman (BF.B), or the really cheap ones such as Molson Coors at 13x forward earnings. BUD stock at 19x forward earnings is a reasonable proposition but hardly so cheap that it demands my attention. But the debt load isn't sufficient in my view to short the stock. In some sort of terrible scenario, Anheuser-Busch could cut the dividend from the current almost 5% yield down to 3% - still a nice payout - saving almost $4 billion a year and taking care of the virtually all of the annual interest expense from that move alone.

Sure, BUD stock has negative tangible book value. If you sold off their assets as mere breweries, there isn't enough value to cover their debts. But the company's value comes from a combination of its global brands, unmatchable scale and highly-talented management team. I'd argue that a business which generates one out of every two dollars of profit in the global beer industry has some inherent value beyond the scrap value of its physical plants.

Kraft Heinz: Do You Want To Short Into A Buyout?

Now, let's get one thing out of the way from the start. Kraft Heinz' financial situation is significantly less favorable than Anheuser-Busch's. Kraft Heinz has a BBB credit rating at S&P and a Baa3 (BBB- equivalent) at Fitch. This puts the company at two notches and one notch away from falling out of investment-grade territory, respectively - and in both cases, way below ABI's credit rating.

Franke argues that Kraft Heinz can't pay its dividend out of funds from operations and must borrow to keep the status quo going. He writes:

[Kraft Heinz] has averaged $2.4 billion in annual cash flow generation the last five years, and it hasn't grown much since 2013. $7.4 billion in current assets don't match up well against $54 billion in total liabilities. Considering the near $3 billion common dividend payout and $1.2 billion in yearly capital spending during 2016-18, the company must borrow money and liquidate assets to keep up with its bills! We are talking a 20-year span to theoretically pay off all liabilities at present cash flow rates, assuming the dividend is cut to ZERO, and the company never reinvests a dime back into its operating business!!!

I find this line of reasoning slightly confusing, since the company completed a transformative merger in mid-2015. Going back to average the company's results to 2013 seems to introduce not so relevant data, given that KHC's operational profile totally changed in 2015 with an $8 billion jump in annual revenues combined with improving profit margins. As such, assuming an average of $2.4 billion in cash flow partly based on pre-merger results doesn't give enough credit to the company in its present form.

Over the past 12 months, for example, the company produced $5.5 billion in pre-tax income. There was an unusual event on the tax line, but judging based off of 2016's results, it should have at least $4.0 billion in after-tax income based on that figure. Add back a billion dollars in depreciation, and we've got around $5 billion in cash flow against which Kraft pays $3 billion in dividends and spends $1 billion on CAPEX annually. That results in a modestly cash flow positive situation to the tune of ~$1 billion/year. Again, Kraft won't be able to pay down its debt dramatically given those figures, but it hardly looks like an untenable situation either.

In fact, given its significant financial wiggle room, Kraft is said to be in talks to buy another packaged foods company, potentially Campbell Soup (CPB). I recently made the case for why this deal is a good one for both parties. Kraft has a far better management team than Campbell and could drive a ton of value out of Campbell's mismanaged assets. The cash flow from that deal would improve Kraft's overall financial position quickly enough.

It would, on a tangible book value basis, probably make Kraft's situation look worse. But again, I'd argue that's not the most important metric here, or the one by which most market participants are valuing the stock.

Many commenters pushed back on my idea of buying Campbell's stock earlier this year, given its struggling brands and lackluster management team. But I saw it as an ideal takeout target, given how much value it would have to a more skillful management team. Sure enough, Campbell is now engulfed in takeover chatter.

Kraft Heinz, itself, while significantly larger, would become potential M&A fodder if the stock drops much farther. Kraft Heinz is selling at 16x forward earnings, which means it has a 6% earnings yield. An acquirer with access to capital at cheaper than 6%/year can make the numbers work for a deal. A buyer with nearly limitless capital, such as Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) would almost certainly take a look at buying the whole company if shares fell much farther. Sure, Kraft isn't much of a growth company - but its brands are largely recession-resistant, and at the right price, the financial metrics would be highly appetizing.

Beware Shorting High-Yield Stocks With Steady Businesses

I understand the desire to look for short sale opportunities in a frothy market at the tail end of an extended business cycle. That said, I'm skeptical that either BUD stock or KHC stock will deliver alpha - or even positive returns - to short sellers as anything other than a quick trade.

For one thing, you're paying fat dividends, almost 5% on BUD stock and 4% on KHC stock, to hold a short position. That's a pretty sizable negative carry. Remember that you can get meaningfully positive returns from holding cash now. You need a short position to have significant downside to justify paying that sort of yield while taking the risk that the stocks rally against your position if consumer staple stocks come back into fashion. KHC stock in particular was at $90 two years ago, shorting here at $65 comes with substantial risk if market sentiment reverts.

Even in a correction, there's no guarantee that these two companies would fall that far. As I demonstrated above, Diageo, with a similar leverage profile to Anheuser-Busch, fared just fine in 2008 on an operational basis. Consumers have to be feeling a lot of pain before they give up beer - in fact, big brewer sales might tick up in the U.S. as craft players took the brunt of the economic hit. Similarly, Kraft Heinz is likely to fare relatively well in a recession. People still have to eat, and more luxurious options such as upscale grocers and restaurants would get cut out of people's budgets before mainstream packaged foods.

Yes, both companies have a ton of debt as judged nominally. But on a relative basis, the debt loads don't seem problematic. Anheuser-Busch has a strong credit rating. Kraft Heinz's is weaker, but they still can easily cover their interest and CAPEX out of earnings. Even in a nasty recession, their downside case is potentially having to trim the dividend, rather than a meaningful liquidity crunch. And in the case of Kraft Heinz, if the company runs into trouble, there's a good chance that Berkshire Hathaway or another deep-pocketed player would lend to it on favorable terms or buy it outright, thus leading even a potentially working short thesis into an unfortunate end.

Both Kraft Heinz and ABI have real problems - namely that management is great at controlling costs but not so good at generating organic growth. And changing consumer preferences could be a long-term problem for both companies. But I'd rather own both stocks than be betting against them. It's hard to make money betting against stable businesses with strong dividend yields.

