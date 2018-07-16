Momentum Strategies Dominating

Examining these historical returns, this article makes observations about when the deployment of momentum might be most likely to improve portfolio returns.

This article looks at the historical absolute and risk-adjusted returns of a momentum strategy for U.S. stocks.

I have written frequently on Seeking Alpha about the alpha-generating nature of momentum strategies. Momentum strategies have been demonstrated to produce short-run alpha across asset classes, geographies, and time. The canonical momentum strategy was first authored by Jegadeesh and Titman (1993), which showed that stocks that had performed the best (worst) over trailing three- to twelve-month periods continued to perform the best (worst) over forward three- to twelve-month periods.

Building on this academic research, I have demonstrated on Seeking Alpha that excess returns can be generated from momentum strategies between domestic stocks and Treasuries, domestic stocks and corporate bonds, domestic stocks and emerging market stocks, between varying ratings cohorts within corporate bonds, value and growth stocks, low volatility and high beta stocks, and a host of other imperfectly correlated asset classes, typically utilizing one- to three-month look-back periods and one- to three-month forward holding periods. Alpha generative momentum is so pervasive that at times I have worried that I am authoring too many articles on the topic for my readership.

When I began to periodically publish my five-factor tilts (size, value, low volatility, dividend growth, equal-weighting) that have outperformed the market, I eschewed momentum. In the kickoff to that series, I noted that investment rates among households were falling despite lower barriers to entry for investing. I wanted to describe simple buy-and-hold strategies available through low-cost exchange-traded funds that captured structural alpha to generate long-run performance. My momentum strategies tended to involve active turnover, given their short forward holding periods, which would be unsuitable for taxable accounts and less experienced investors.

While my five-factor tilts can be accessed via low-cost ETFs, the funds are rebalanced periodically by the fund manager to index weights. There is a popular exchange-traded fund that seeks to capture the momentum effect that can give investors low-cost access to that anomaly.

The iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) gives investors exposure to large- and mid-cap stocks exhibiting relatively higher price momentum. The index tracks the MSCI USA Momentum Index. That underlying index selects its constituents based on risk-adjusted price momentum over the past six to twelve months, which is translated into a momentum score and weighted by the constituents' market capitalization. With an expense ratio of 0.15%, the historic outperformance would have strongly paid for the higher cost that simply using a cap-weighted passive fund to replicate the market.

The long-run performance of the MSCI USA Momentum Index, replicated by MTUM, and its parent index the MSCI USA Index (EUSA) is shown below for the longest data set I have available. I have also added in the S&P 500 (SPY) for reference, given that market benchmark is what I have used for exploring the other five-factor tilts.

Source: Bloomberg, MSCI, Standard and Poor's

Narrowing this examination of long-run total returns to more recent periods, you can see that the momentum strategy has dominated thus far in 2018. The momentum strategy has generated double digit returns in what has been a relatively lackluster year for global equity returns.

Source: Bloomberg, MSCI, Standard and Poor's

Below, I have tabled the annual returns versus the market benchmark over the full dataset that I have available.

A few observations:

Momentum has generated long-run absolute outperformance. Despite its higher volatility, Momentum has also produced risk-adjusted outperformance.

In the 7 down years for the broad market, Momentum slightly underperformed, signaling that it captured its outperformance in up-markets.

Excluding last year's strong outperformance, Momentum's three best years (1998, 1999, 1989) preceded down periods for the market. The late 1990s tech bubble gave way to negative returns for Momentum and the S&P 500 from 2000 to 2002, and 1989 gave way to negative market returns in 1990.

Unlike value, which does best in the immediate recovery after a downturn, Momentum appears to perform better during mid-cycle periods as the momentum of the economic recovery stabilizes with peak outperformance occurring late in business cycles. Below is a stylized version of thinking about the equity performance of factor tilts through a business cycle.

One of the most common requests I receive from readers is to examine how these factor tilts should be combined in a portfolio setting. That has been a difficult task because investors have different risk tolerances and time horizons. Investors also have different views on the current state of the business cycle. Those differences in opinion make markets but complicate having a single answer for a disparate audience.

Momentum would be a tilt one would want to employ from mid-cycle to late-cycle, but a tilt one would not want to be exposed to as the cycle rolls over into correction. The higher volatility and larger drawdowns of momentum strategies are less suitable for older investors approaching retirement.

While momentum has outperformed over long-time intervals, its tendency to generate its outperformance from the mid-to-late part of the cycle should be viewed as a potential warning light for Seeking Alpha readers. In a forthcoming article, I plan to drill down into the drivers of the recent outperformance of momentum and describe whether it can be viewed as sustainable.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature and therefore, inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTUM,SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.