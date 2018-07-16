Culp: Too Many Concerns

But it doesn't look cheap enough, given several risks and concerns about the mattress industry as a whole.

Culp (CULP) is an intriguing 'buy the dip' candidate. The stock fell 15% after Q4 results last month and kept falling. A brief rally has faded, and the stock is again nearing a two-year-plus low.

At first glance, it looks like a potential opportunity. Culp is a leader in mattress fabrics, and has pivoted nicely away from its legacy U.S.-based upholstery business. Margins had expanded nicely until recently. As a result, the stock nearly quadrupled between mid-2012 and the end of 2016. Guidance coming out of Q4 was poor, but at least per management is mostly a near-term issue.

But I'm not willing to jump in just yet - and in fact, it would probably take a continuing sell-off to make CULP compelling enough to do so. I soured on the bull case after Q1 earnings back in September, and guidance coming out of Q4 only weakens the case. FY18 results weren't that impressive to begin with, with margins an issue, and the FY19 outlook is concerning.

CULP is cheap - but not necessarily that cheap. And with risks both near term and long term, it very well could get cheaper still.

A One-Time Issue?

The key driver of the 15% post-earnings decline was Culp's guidance for Q1 FY19 (ending April). The quarter itself wasn't that bad, but projections of a 10% decline in revenue and a 28-43% drop in pre-tax income were the biggest negatives.

On the Q1 call, management framed the weakness as driven by imported mattresses from China which were undercutting both traditional players and DTC operators like Casper and Leesa. That pressure accelerated in calendar Q2, and hit both unit sales and margins in the key Mattress segment (~60% of revenue, ~70% of segment-level EBIT). Q1 guidance incorporates, per the call, a stunning 20-25% decline in mattress segment revenues year over year.

The good news, at least per management, is that the weakness is temporary. CEO Frank Saxon said in the Q&A of the Q4 call that "we strongly believe this is short-term." Mattress manufacturers are preparing an anti-dumping petition, which Wedbush believes will be delivered in August. Once that petition is approved (and in this climate, that would seem to be a slam dunk), Culp will "start to see a benefit and return to some kind of normalcy in the second half of our fiscal year."

If that turns out to be the case, then the sell-off indeed could be an overreaction. There is some good news here outside of the pressure in mattresses. The Upholstery business grew sales 10%+ in FY18, and revenue is guided up in Q1, though modestly excluding an acquisition in Q4. That acquisition, of Read Window Products, moves Culp into the attractive hospitality vertical.

Culp also picked up a "majority investment" in eLuxury for $22 million after the quarter close. eLuxury is a DTC accessories (mattress pads, platform beds, etc.) startup, acquired for 1x sales. That, too, expands Culp's market, with the company developing its own accessories line to launch this year. The deals also add exposure to the growing DTC space. (Management has said in the past that it supplies some of the startups, though the revenue contribution hasn't been broken out and likely is relatively minimal at this point.)

Organically, there's room for growth in upholstery. And in mattress fabrics, even with the disappointing top line, margins are holding up. After several years of production changes and movements - which added to SG&A in FY18, per both the Q4 call and the 10-K - the distribution platform should be settled, as should the cost structure.

FY18 numbers really aren't that bad, with revenue up 4%+. Margins did compress, with Adjusted EBITDA margins moving from 12.9% in FY17 to 11.25% last year. But there are some one-time costs in there (including acquisition-related spend, which hasn't been broken out) and the effect of a tough Q4. After a difficult first half, Culp should be able to get back to some growth in the second half. It will then have easy comparisons come FY20 - and at 7x EBITDA, it doesn't take much in the way of growth to support some upside down the line.

The Concerns

There are two key concerns that keep me from getting too excited about buying the dip here, however. The first is the near-term outlook. Q1 probably is going to be a difficult quarter. At this point, Q2 may not be much better. August is the first month of the fiscal second quarter, and Saxon said a preliminary ruling on the petition could come within 45 to 60 days. That in turn suggests probably two months' worth of the quarter dealing with the current pressures.

There's also the issue - as Wedbush pointed out - that the mattress industry is having a pretty weak summer. The industry's organization forecast a better second half, but the key Fourth of July holiday period doesn't appear to have cooperated. Potential Canadian tariffs offer another, if potentially modest, headwind.

It's a forward-looking market, yes, but this is also a small-cap with a limited Street following (3 analysts). I'm not sure there's any need to rush in ahead of what likely will be two tough quarters.

There are also longer-term concerns. As I pointed out last year, Culp's gross margins expanded 680 bps over five years. But much (though certainly not all) of that improvement came from external help. Input costs came down - lower oil prices were a help - and the strong dollar provided a benefit. That's reversed of late, and Culp cited higher input costs "later in 2018."

My primary concern a year ago was that margins were at somewhere close to a peak - as CFO Ken Bowling even said on the Q3 FY17 conference call relative to the mattress segment. Going forward, with input costs higher (and I would argue, closer to normal than FY16-FY17), Culp probably struggles to pass those costs on to a highly competitive (and currently struggling) customer base. If the current commodity environment is more like the new normal, the 13% EBITDA margins of FY17 most likely aren't coming back.

That competition is an issue in terms of revenue, as well. Culp is shutting down the last of its US-based upholstery plants. Foreign competition always is going to be an issue, and even if Culp pulls through the current mattress -dumping issue, the US-based mattress fabric business feels like it's at risk of the same trend seen in upholstery. (In 2000, per a 2016 presentation, 80% of revenue came from U.S.-produced upholstery fabrics. That number will be zero in FY20.)

Admittedly, the company has done a pretty phenomenal job in pivoting away from that business. Since 2000, Culp has returned over 9% a year, including dividends. It's starting a similar, if smaller, pivot, by looking toward hospitality in upholstery and DTC and accessories in mattresses. Maybe it can do it again - but there's a risk that it can't.

Valuation

Meanwhile, Culp is cheap on a trailing basis - but that's likely not going to last forever. A 7x EV/EBITDA multiple is attractive - but the midpoint of Q1 guidance alone suggests that figure will expand to 7.6x. By the end of Q2, multiples probably look closer to 8x EV/EBITDA and possibly high-teens P/E, even backing out cash. P/FCF multiples will be better, with capex coming down this year, but the stock still is pricing in some level of growth going forward.

That would be attractive if the Chinese imports were the only issue here. But my takeaway from FY18 isn't so simple. Margin concerns are real. Customers look unsettled. Adjusted EBITDA declined 9% last year - but that wasn't just a Q4 problem. The figure was down 8% through the first nine months.

There is a possibility that Culp can muddle through, and if management is right, and the company shows growth in the second half, there's a path back potentially to $30 over the next twelve months. But that also requires some cooperation from consumers, and from raw materials. All told, it seems like a little too much to realistically ask for.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.