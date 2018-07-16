It's Not Too Late To Buy Alphabet: Here Is Why

Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) stock has gained more than 24% in the past year alone, mostly on the back of strong performance from tech stocks in general and solid financial reports from the company in particular. Even more impressive, Alphabet stock has downright obliterated the S&P index over the years, gaining more than 2300% since its IPO in August of 2004.

GOOGL data by YCharts

With the stock delivering such massive gains over the long term and trading near historical highs, investors may understandably feel reluctant to buy Alphabet at current prices. From a contrarian perspective, the time to pull the trigger is when the stock is substantially down and trading near its lows of the year, not when its reaching record price levels.

However, it's important to keep in mind that past price performance and valuation can be remarkably different things. Even at current levels, Alphabet still offers an attractive proposition for investors in terms of quality versus price going forward.

A High Quality Business

In 2015 the company formerly known as Google changed its name and corporate structure to better reflect its business model and strategy. Alphabet is since then a combination of two different segments: Google and "other bets". Google provides most of the company's revenues and cash flows through online advertising, and the other bets division includes a combination of several different projects in areas with massive potential for disruptive innovation over the long term.

Google is the global leader in online advertising. The brand is so powerful that many consumers use the term "Googling" for information as a synonym for online search. Associating the company's brand with the name of the product or service is a privilege that only the most powerful brands in business history have enjoyed. Google owns seven different platforms and services with over one billion monthly users each, those are: Google Search, Android, Maps, Chrome, YouTube, Google Play, and Gmail.

The other bets division is an eclectic collection of businesses and projects in different areas. This includes startup investments in life sciences and robotics via Google Ventures, high-speed internet with Google Fiber, Calico is involved in research to explore aging and extending human lifespan, Verily is reinventing healthcare using revolutionary technologies such as glucose-sensing contact lenses, Nest operates in home connectivity, X is developing revolutionary products like self-driving cars and Google Glass, and CapitalG makes investments in high-growth businesses such as Airbnb and SurveyMonkey.

Importantly, the whole is stronger than the sum of the parts. The Google division is still growing revenue at over 20% year-over-year, and it produces big sums of cash that the company can invest in different areas with enormous potential for disruption in the years ahead. This means that Alphabet doesn't need to worry about external financing or short-term profitability for its growth projects, and it can have a true long-term approach to developing the most promising futuristic technologies.

When you are trying to disrupt multiple key areas in business and technology at the same time, having access to permanent capital and a practically unlimited time horizon can make all the difference in the world.

Impeccable Financial Performance

Financial performance over the long term doesn't leave much to be desired. The chart below shows the evolution of the stock price in comparison to key financial metrics such as revenue, operating income, and operating cash flow. If a picture is worth a thousand words, the chart below is saying plenty of things about Alphabet and it's ability to create value for investors.

GOOGL data by YCharts

The most recent financial report shows that the buisness keeps firing on all cilindres as of the first quarter of 21018. Revenue during the period increased by almost 26% year-over year. This is not only impressive for such a big buisness, but growth is even accelerating in comparison to prior quarters. Revenue growth for the first quarter of 2018 was the fastest year-over-year growth rate that Alphabet has reported since 2014

GOOG Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

Profit margins are under pressure due to agressive investments for growth, but the company still makes lots of money on revenue. Adjusted operating margin is in the neighborhood of 25% of revenue.

Attractive Valuation

Wall Street analysts are on average expecting the company to make $47.44 in earnings per share during 2019. This assumption puts Alphabet at a forward price to earnings around 25 times earnings expectations. This is clearly a premium versus the broad market, but hardly excessive for such a powerful growth company.

Importantly, focusing on the company as a whole does not tell the complete story behind Alphabet. Google is a cash flow generating machine, while the other bets segment is in aggressive reinvestment mode and burning money. It's hard to tell how much the other bets segment will be worth over the years, but it surely will not be worth less than zero.

For the sake of the argument, and being almost ridiculously conservative, let’s assume that all the money Alphabet has invested in other bets businesses is worth absolutely nothing. Then the company can obviously cut spending in those areas, which would probably increase earnings per share by 5% to say the least.

Source: Alphabet

In addition to that, Alphabet’s balance sheet is a financial fortress, the company has almost $103 billion in cash and liquid investments. Since the business generates plenty of cash on a recurrent basis, Alphabet doesn’t really need to hold on to that money to run its operations, and management could easily decide to return that capital to shareholders through dividends or buybacks if it wanted to do so. This means that nearly 12% of the company’s market capitalization is justified by excess cash holdings alone.

If we adjust the stock price by 12% due to excess cash reserves and increase the expected earnings per share number by 5% due to the impact of other bets investments, then we would get an adjusted forward price to earnings ratio for Alphabet of less than 20. This sounds like a really attractive valuation for a company that is generating revenue growth in the area of 20%-25% year over year and retaining nearly 25% of revenue as operating profit margin.

Proper valuation is about much more than simply comparing valuation ratios for different companies. Superior fundamental strength obviously merits an above-average valuation, and this needs to be factored into the equation.

Alphabet is one of the strongest and most ubiquitous tech corporations in our times, and the business produces outstanding financial performance. The stock price is not excessive at all for such a high quality business. Considering both price and quality together, Alphabet's stock looks well-positioned for attractive returns going forward.

Capitalize on the power of data and technology to take the guesswork out of your investment decisions. Statistical research has proven that stocks and ETFs showing certain quantitative attributes tend to outperform the market over the long term. A subscription to The Data Driven Investor provides you access to profitable screeners and live portfolios based on these effective and time-proven return drivers. Forget about opinions and speculation, investing decisions based on cold-hard quantitative data can provide you superior returns with lower risk. Click here to get your free trial now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG, GOOGL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.