Apple 2018: Year Of Price Raises?

Last month, I detailed how this fall could see the biggest product launch cycle in Apple's (AAPL) history. With a number of products ripe for upgrading, you can make the argument that each of its five main lines will see new versions coming rather soon. Last week, Apple launched a new set of MacBook Pros, which could provide insight into this year's main strategy.

Apple has never been shy about its pricing, maintaining the notion that its high quality products and ecosystem deserve a premium. When the company gives consumers more, it can raise prices to pass on some of the increased costs to the consumers. Just take a look at what MacRumors had to say about the recent MacBook Pro launch (bold is mine):

The maximum stock $2,799 15-inch MacBook Pro ships with 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, a Radeon Pro 560X graphics card, and a 6-core 2.6GHz Core i7 processor, but with upgrades, an ultimate machine with top-of-the-line components costs $6,699. Comparatively, a maxed out 2017 15-inch MacBook Pro was priced at $4,199 for a 3.1GHz Core i7 processor and a 2TB SSD. The highest-end stock 13-inch 2018 MacBook Pro with 2.3GHz quad-core Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD is priced at $1,999, but a fully maxed out machine will cost $3,699. In 2017, a fully upgraded 13-inch MacBook Pro was priced at $2,899 for a 3.5GHz Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

Obviously when you increase storage and memory you are going to charge more, but look at how much the top end has become. While these machines are obviously not aimed at the basic everyday computer user, professionals will certainly like these upgrades. It will be interesting to see how much Mac line average selling prices rise in the September quarter over the prior year period. Apple may be able to still show a rise in total Mac line revenues even with a low to mid single digit unit sales decline if the ASP rise is large enough.

As everyone knows, storage is the easiest place to command a higher price. An iPhone with 32GB of storage will be cheaper than the same model that contains 128GB. The first good example of where this could come to fruition this fall is the Apple Watch. We've already heard rumors that the display will increase, which usually means higher production costs, and obviously there will be upgrades to the usual hardware. As you can see in the graphic below, the entry level Watch has always had 8GB of storage.

The current Series 3 Watch starts at $329, so it wouldn't surprise me if there's enough upgrades and a storage boost that Apple could launch a new version in the $349 to $399 range. Boosting Watch average selling prices by say $25 doesn't seem like much, but when you are selling say 15 or 20 million units a year, that could be another half a billion dollars in revenue. That extra revenue on top of what the Watch already does would be equal to an entire third of what competitor Fitbit (FIT) is forecast to do this year.

I will be very curious to see if Apple decides to go with a really expensive high end iPhone this year, even beyond original thoughts for the fall launch. When Apple launched the iPad Pro in 2015, the first generation (12.9 and 9.7 inch) had a top storage tier of 256GB. In the fall of 2016, the iPhone 7 line would be the first iPhone line to have that storage tier. Last year's version of the iPad Pro have a 512GB storage tier, and as the iPhone graphic below shows, perhaps it is time for an iPhone with 512GB of storage.

While I don't think it would be available to all new iPhones, I could see a scenario where the largest screen OLED device this year has a top end 512GB storage version going for say $1,499. We've seen how much the iPhone X helped drive iPhone ASPs up, so even higher storage versions could help get the ASP figure closer to or above $800.

I could also make the argument about adding more storage to smaller screen devices, like perhaps a new iPad mini or my personal hope for a new iPhone SE, but I think you get today's overall point. Driving higher average selling prices helps Apple to increase revenues even when unit sales remain flat or even decrease slightly. It also can help drive customers to Apple services like iCloud. With global economies doing quite well currently, 2018 could be the year where we see Apple's refresh cycle highlighted by higher prices.

